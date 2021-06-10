Stories hide everywhere and are often discovered in bits and pieces.
For Tetsuro Shigematsu, a Canadian broadcaster, playwright and performer, the window into his one-man biopic was a coffee mug.
Shigematsu’s award-winning solo show, “1 Hour Photo,” will make its U.S. debut at East West Players from June 12 to June 20.
The story is that of Mas Yamamoto’s life from his internment in a Canadian World War II incarceration camp to his life as a scientist, businessman and father.
Shigematsu was staying in Yamamoto’s daughter’s house caring for his own father when he noticed merchandise from Japan Camera like a coffee mug and towels.
He vaguely remembered the company. It sold cameras and developed film. He asked his friend why she had the merchandise, and she told him about her father.
“She told me stories about how he was an interesting proprietor, showed me how in the store newsletter, he would gently roast fellow employees and poke fun at himself,” Shigematsu said.
“Morale was so high, everyone loved working there. I thought this is an interesting story about a Japanese-Canadian with a family business.”
Discovering a story within a story
Shigematsu — whose 2015 play about his father “The Empire of the Son” was named “the best play of 2015” by The Vancouver Sun — interviewed Yamamoto.
He soon discovered his story was going to be much more than a story about a one-hour photo development lab that was privy to life events.
“This was before YouTube,” Shigematsu said. “It was the first living archive that was always changing. I thought that would be a good premise for a play.”
Then they began to talk, and more stories emerged. He heard stories of growing up on the banks of the Fraser River in Vancouver. His father was a fisher who had immigrated from Japan on a steam ship.
Uncovering a touching love story
With Pearl Harbor, he was incarcerated along with other Japanese Canadians. There, he met and fell in love with a woman named Midge.
“He spent the rest of his life not being in touch with her but trying to be the kind of person who would be worthy of her,” Shigematsu said.
Shigematsu wasn’t sure at first whether he should include. Yamamoto went on to live, as Shigematsu described, a happily ever after with his life partner, Joan.
“They had three kids and a really wonderful life and the best possible marriage, but he never forgot about the girl he met in the incarceration camp,” Shigematsu said. “That not only informed the path of his life, but toward the end, he actually ran into her, and they had this incredible moment.”
Yamamoto and his family were still alive, but he had mixed feelings about including it.
“If I learned that my dad carried a torch for someone who was not my mom, I’m not sure I would want it told,” Shigematsu said. “But he was insistent, and I was drawn to this idea of a love story that was so unconventional. Even if you are in a happy relationship, there is always this one person you can never forget.”
Exhaustive interviews
Shigematsu spent six months interviewing and recording Yamamoto’s stories and recollections. Then Shigematsu’s mother transcribed every word of the 36 hours of audio files.
“1 Hour Photo” became not just a love or business story, but the story of a century. It included his time helping to build the Distant Early Warning Line in the Canadian Arctic during the height of the Cold War, helping to defend the country that incarcerated him because of his lineage. It included his time as a scientist, a businessman and a father.
Nor did Shigematsu shy away from the more traumatic moments.
“It shows someone who was very depressed at one point, who considered killing himself because he thought he was a failure,” Shigematsu said. “It is not meant to be a glowing biography. It’s meant to show the complexity and nuance of one person’s life over the course of a century.”
He didn’t hesitate to show the ups and downs, but his subject approved of the final show.
“I think Mas found it very gratifying to see the entirety of his life over 70 minutes,” Shigematsu said. “He loved it.”
To the cinema
Premiering live in 2019, “1 Hour Photo” was a finalist for the 2019 Governor General’s Award for Drama. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic and live productions were canceled.
Working with the Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre (vAct), Shigematsu, directed by Richard Wolfe, created a 75-minute cinematic adaptation of the show, and paired it with live talkbacks.
They partnered with Vancouver-based Brightlight Pictures to make it a show that worked well on film and stage.
Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre creates work at all levels — from the script to the stage to the producer’s chair. The biggest challenge, he said, was his abilities. He’d only acted in theater and he found it difficult to perform surrounded by people who were focused on their equipment and not him. He had no one to connect with.
“I asked my producer, could we have one person who hasn’t seen the show before in the audience?” Shigematsu said.
She refused because of COVID-19 restrictions. “I said, Donna (Yamamoto, the artistic producer), I need this or I won’t be able to get there. There will be nothing to record.”
She suggested he try to imagine someone in the audience — “It’s called acting.”
Eventually, though, she relented and allowed one person, safely distanced and masked, to be in the room watching the show.
“Knowing that this story was entering their ears for the first time, it became a piece of theater again,” Shigematsu said. “That enabled me to come alive despite all these gigantic and intimidating cinema cameras.”
Longtime dream
He is thrilled that the work is coming to East West Players. It is fulfilling his long-running dream.
“I’m a bit of a geek regarding the history of the diaspora, Asian theater, here in the West,” Shigematsu said. “For so long, we’ve been invisible from the big screen and small screen. East West is the very first Asian American theater and so many writers, playwrights, directors and actors go there to tell their stories. It’s indescribable for me. It’s one of those things I dreamt of but didn’t think would happen.”
Challenging hate
With each performance, Shigematsu does a talkback with guests.
Twice during the tour, he learned in chat that Mas Yamamoto was watching the show and wanted to turn on his camera.
“When the audience is able to witness Mas coming on screen, that’s always really tremendous,” Shigematsu said.
“1 Hour Photo” is the fourth offering in East West’s Virtual 55th anniversary season, “Between Worlds.” The 4-year-old show has taken on new meaning.
“In 2017, we just wanted to share the story of one person’s life,” Shigematsu said. “Now in 2021, with COVID and the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes—those kinds of acts of violence are only possible as a result of dehumanization. Part of it is rendering a culture invisible. 1 Hour Photo really humanizes people who look like Mas or myself.”
He said it is normal for people to look at him and see the “other.”
“To go from someone you look at and say, ‘This is someone not like me,’ in less than an hour you’re going to think to yourself, ‘Wow, Mas is just like me, his heartaches, hopes, dreams, disappointments,’ maybe even ‘I want to be like Mas,’” Shigematsu said.
“1 Hour Photo” by Tetsuro Shigematsu
WHEN: Various times from Saturday, June 12, to Sunday, June 20
WHERE: Virtual
COST: $34.99
INFO: eastwestplayers.org/1hourphoto/