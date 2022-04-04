Rarely are children as fragile or simple as society often deems them to be. Often, they are capable of complex thoughts, emotions and morality.
It’s why 24th Street Theatre approaches its family shows with a deep respect for their young audiences, trusting them to be able to handle content that is emotional and heavy.
“Rapunzel Alone,” which just finished a two-week world premiere run at the Wallis, is now coming home to the theater for an in-person production that has been years in the making. First conceptualized in 2017 as a response to the isolation young people are experiencing related to social media, the story has evolved through a pandemic, social unrest and now another war.
The show will run on Saturdays and Sundays April 9 through May 1.
Artistic Director Debbie Devine had reached out to Mike Kenny, a British playwright with whom they had worked on a show called “Walking the Tightrope.” They talked about an adaptation of Rapunzel, but Devine didn’t want one of the traditional light-hearted approaches.
“I wanted to do our brand, which is children’s theater for adults, where you really reach out and have sophistication because kids can handle it,” Devine said. “I wanted to address the isolation happening with teenagers because of social media.”
When they started to explore what isolation meant, they found a moment in history that was inspired by Kenny’s own family and what they went through during World War II. His wife has an extended mixed-race family, and two of his children have learning disabilities. Both those elements would work their way into the story.
“Rapunzel Alone” takes place in England during World War II. Lettie, a sheltered mixed-race young girl who is unable to read or write, is sent out to the countryside to escape the bombing in London. She is sent to a farm where a very strict Miss Pierce, herself a woman of color who has experienced racism and therefore shuns the company of others, takes her in.
“We put them together and see how different they are,” Devine said. “The kid is being a kid and Miss Pierce is emotionally shut down and shut away, and we see how they impact each other. We witness the agony of the isolation they are both feeling. They discover this power of connection, which is our ultimate message.”
While the story is historical fiction, it weaves in elements of the classic Rapunzel story, from her guardian being called a witch to the cutting of the young ward’s hair.
The stage play is just one of multiple storytelling forms “Rapunzel Alone” has taken. The pandemic hit just as it was getting ready to be produced, and since no one knew when it would be over, they pivoted to creating an audio tale with full sound effects and multiple actors. The main character, Lettie, cannot read or write, but she is an excellent illustrator, so they also created a sketchbook with drawings called “Lettie’s Journal.” They hired 16-year-old high school student Leah Abazari to draw the pictures, and some of her images have been incorporated into the stage show.
While the show seems simple — there are only two chairs and a table for set dressing — there are more than 3,000 music, sound, light and video cues.
“It really is a stunning design effort,” Devine said. “How that supports the story has been a wonderful experience for the design team.”
The video presentations begin with the preshow — images of children being evacuated and then images of World War II. With the Ukraine invasion dominating the news these days, it is an introduction that makes the show feel more current than ever.
“With Ukraine, the pandemic and Black Lives Matter, it feels like we just wrote it three weeks ago when you see it,” Devine said. “It’s so relevant and present, and that’s been an amazing thing.”
She’s also been thrilled with the response that kids of all ages have had to the show. They knew that with a puppet playing a hilarious goose ages 7 to 9 would respond to it — as they would relate to seeing a girl struggling with being away from their family. They weren’t sure, though, how it would play to middle and high schoolers.
While the show was at the Wallis, they did some arts education field trips where they brought in students of those ages and built a curriculum around it. They were pleased to find that teens were extremely responsive to it and able to relate to the story.
“We asked them what they would feel if they were in the same circumstance, if they had to protect themselves, if they had to leave Los Angeles and go to the prairies — how would they feel?” Devine said. “They all expressed the same feeling. They would say her name — ‘Like Lettie, we would would feel strange and scared and unfamiliar.’”
They also discussed how there was no social media in 1944, that people wrote letters back and forth and depended on the radio for news. It was amazing to many students how long it took for information or letters to make it to their destination.
They were also able to have deep discussions about the isolation they felt during the pandemic, the Ukraine war and issues of racism.
“It was really wonderful to be able to talk to them and to ask what they thought happened to Miss Pierce, why was she so isolated and bitter in her feelings,” Devine said. “They all had theories about that. It came down to she was treated so badly. She was probably born around 1890, and we talked about what was happening in the world then. These same issues of racism and people being called a witch because they are a different color is happening today.”
She said that is a big part of their brand — that they look at the world today through a historical lens so that plays never lose their relevance. They’ve learned that having the historical component gives kids more protection than if the story was happening in 2022.
“That’s a thing we have learned and understand,” Devine said. “Even though we explore morality and adult issues, which are really human issues, every story we have when you’re working with children or serving a family audience absolutely ends with hope. That’s a mandate of ours.”
