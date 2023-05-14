Everyone has an Olympic Auditorium story, from watching a championship boxing match to cheering on the Mexican masked wrestlers to slam dancing at a punk rock show. For nearly 80 years (1925 to 2005), LA’s Olympic Auditorium was a focal point for sports and culture in Los Angeles, serving as the home for visceral entertainment and competition.
For the multitudes of Angelenos who entered the massive arena or watched a bout on their living room TV screens, the Olympic conjures memories of courage, drama and communal raucousness.
On Aug. 11, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will open “18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium,” an immersive, multimedia exhibition that will encompass both floors of the Downtown museum, remembering characters of a disappearing world and connecting the venue to seminal events and cultural movements throughout LA history. The exhibition is cocurated by filmmaker Stephen DeBro, Latino boxing historian Gene Aguilera, and LA Plaza curators Karen Crews Hendon and Esperanza Sanchez.
Gathered from multiple collections, including the Theo Ehret Estate, the Bob Willoughby Photo Archive, Jaime Hernández, Frank Aragon, Gary Powers Glenn Bray and others, the exhibit will feature distinctive objects and relics, including embroidered boxing robes, hand-stitched lucha masks, race-worn roller skates, art, illustration, photography, film, oral histories, boxing posters, wrestling programs and punk rock fliers.
The public is invited to share their own Olympic Auditorium stories and artifacts by contacting LA Plaza’s curatorial team at curatorial@lapca.org or 213-542-6247 that could be incorporated into the exhibition or a special public program. The types of objects sought for the exhibition include boxing, roller derby and lucha libre/wrestling memorabilia, as well as ticket stubs, posters, fliers and photography. For anyone who would like to share their stories, the exhibit will offer a recording booth to capture favorite memories.
Leticia Buckley, LA Plaza’s chief executive officer, recalled, “My dad, who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico in the ’50s, recalls fondly the many nights he spent at the Olympic Auditorium. He loves to rattle off the names of boxing greats he was lucky to witness live. Jump forward 40 years, and I’m standing in the parking lot of The Olympic, watching Rage Against the Machine attempt to dismantle a system with a drum beat and a guitar lick.
“I look forward to hearing from fellow Angelenos about how The Olympic rocked their world, too. I’m thrilled that LA Plaza is the home for the world premiere of this monumental exhibit.”
“Growing up in LA, the Olympic made an indelible imprint on my childhood memories,” said filmmaker Steve DeBro, “18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story.”
“The T-Birds coming back to win on the final jam, Freddie Blassie’s outrageous trash talk, Jimmy Lennon’s musical voice, the gallantry of Danny ‘Little Red’ Lopez and the early ’80s punk rock shows feel ingrained in my DNA. When making my documentary about the Olympic years later, I realized that it wasn’t just spectacle, but a mirror on the city’s history, its vibrant subcultures and unique characters. It still has a lot to teach us about who we are and how we got here.”
Gene Aguilera, Latino boxing historian and author, shared, “The Olympic was known as boxing’s epicenter, and from its opening in 1925 to its last fight in 2005, most boxers and their fans were of Mexican and Mexican American origin. It became the rite of passage for many Mexican boxers to cross the border, make Los Angeles their home, and become a world champion for their burgeoning and devoted Latino public. … I invite everyone to revel in this once in a lifetime presentation of all the important stories and artifacts of the glory days of the venerable ‘Theater of the Violent.’ Los Angeles, this is for you.”
“The Olympic Auditorium was a place that broke rules, transcended social norms, and generated thrilling excitement that energized the public and catalyzed cultural connection,” said Karen Crews Hendon, LA Plaza’s director of exhibitions and senior curator.
“The Olympic was a maker of new heroes, where Black, brown and Asian athletes conquered the ring with comradery and competition, championing roles of identity and representation in LA that crossed borders and brought people together regardless of their differences.”
“The Olympic Auditorium was a space where social movements manifested in political and civil rights rallies,” added Esperanza Sanchez, associate curator. “These gatherings reflect the intersectional stories and histories of diverse communities in Los Angeles. Today, the site remains an important hub for Korean Christians and a community of worshipers attending services and events at the Glory Church of Jesus Christ.”
A series of programs in conjunction with the exhibition is in the works, including an opening event on Sunday, Aug. 20, featuring family-friendly activities and an outdoor concert; an afternoon of roller derby memories; a night of lucha libre; the screening of the “18th and Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story” documentary; and a series of pláticas/panel discussions featuring boxing, wrestling and roller derby legends.
The exhibition runs through May 12, 2024.
“18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium Story”
WHEN: Various times Aug. 11 to May 12, 2024
WHERE: LA Plaza de Cultura Y Artes, 501 N. Main Street, Los Angeles
COST: Visit website for charge
INFO: 18thandgrand.com