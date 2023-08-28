As Downtown LA ushers in a new era of public transport following the completion of the Regional Connector Transit Project, this year’s Los Angeles Union Station Train Festival will serve as a celebration of the past, present and future of LA’s rail system.
The two-day festival, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10, will be presented with partners Metro, Amtrak and Metrolink, and welcome industry professionals, history aficionados, train enthusiasts and community members of all ages to Union Station.
“We really want this to be a free community festival for families or train aficionados to celebrate this station and all of its impact in Los Angeles over its almost 85 years,” said Susie Vance, director of marketing at Morlin Asset Management and spokesperson for the train festival. “For this year, we’re starting fresh. We’re past our COVID years of not holding events, and we’re really starting a whole new train festival for Union Station.”
Since opening in 1939, Union Station has become an iconic landmark of DTLA. It’s the largest railroad passenger terminal in the western United States, and the 2023 train festival will fill its walls and tracks with a plethora of activations and programs, from train exhibits to historical tours.
“Our highlights are the railroad equipment, tours and displays,” Vance said. “(The festival) is actually bringing the rail equipment onto the tracks … and people will be able to either view the equipment or they can go inside some of them.”
The festival’s programming will be spread throughout the entire station, from Union Station’s historic western building to tracks 13, 14 and 15. Vance noted that all of the train cars were either donated by museums, societies and organizations that own and rehab them or by partners like Amtrak and Metrolink.
One of the crown jewels of the festival’s railroad equipment is the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society’s steam locomotive, Santa Fe 3751. Built in 1927 by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in Eddystone, Pennsylvania, it’s the oldest surviving 4-8-4 locomotive in the world.
“It was the first rail car that pulled passenger trains into Union Station in 1939,” Vance said. “It’s a complete old steam locomotive, and many say it’s the Polar Express train. … They are giving tours inside the cab, which is very small and you have to climb a ladder, so there’s a limited number of tours.”
Santa Fe 3751’s festival appearance will be its first this year and its second since 2021, when the train underwent an extensive overhaul. It will join other vintage cars dating back to the ’40s and ’50s, such as the Tioga Pass and National Forum.
“Our main partners here, Amtrak and Metrolink, are bringing in old cars and new cars, too,” Vance added. “There’s something for everybody here. The real equipment not only is good for people who are in the know and really study and are obsessed with historic train travel, but then we also have model train displays. We have six groups that are bringing in model trains.
“It’s very important for our community to be able to come here and experience the railroad equipment or the model trains, but then also really to see the building, … getting families to see the building, many of whom have not been or maybe only traveled through it as a commuter.”
Designed with a blend of Spanish colonial, mission revival and art deco architecture called mission moderne, the 52-acre transportation hub is considered as one of the city’s architectural gems. Vance said that she hopes the train festival will be a commemorative-style event that pays homage to the prevailing legacy of Union Station.
This year’s festival will include architectural, artistic and cultural tours through partnerships with the Los Angeles Conservancy and California Preservation Foundation, who will be holding their “Doors Open California!” virtual storytelling events across both days.
“Over the last 10 years, (Union Station) has been beautifully restored,” Vance said. “We’ve had a lot of great events here, including the Oscars. … It’s a treasure in Los Angeles for people to be able to come for free and find a lot of unique opportunities to use the space, visit the space, go out to eat or come to our events.
“We have information booths as well to make sure people see the past, see the historic rail equipment and understand the history of the building, celebrate the present … and then look at the future of train travel. One of our big partners is California High Speed Rail, and they have incredibly interesting things to present at their information booth. We’re really here to make sure that the title of the event, ‘A Celebration of Past, Present & Future,’ is absorbed by everyone who comes into the building.”
Los Angeles Union Station Train Festival 2023
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10
WHERE: Los Angeles Union Station, 800 N. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
COST: Free admission
INFO: unionstationla.com