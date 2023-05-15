The Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, has made history, recently appointing Claudia Flores as its new board president. Flores is the first Mexican woman to serve as president of the board of directors at a contemporary art museum in Los Angeles. Her predecessor, Laura Donnelley, stepped down after 18 years.
Founded in 1988 as the Santa Monica Museum of Art, ICA LA relocated to its 12,700-square-foot home in Downtown LA in 2017. The space features exhibitions, public programs, retail pop-ups, integrated offices and special projects. The independent and noncollecting museum exhibits work from local, national and international contemporary artists to challenge the status quo and upend hierarchies of race, gender, class and culture. Admission is free.
“I would like to thank Laura Donnelley for her crucial contributions and constant positive impact on the museum for the last decades,” Flores said.
“Those are big shoes to fill, but I am committed to take on her impressive legacy and continue supporting and expanding on what makes ICA LA the essential and crucial museum of firsts for years to come. As a mother, friend and activist for the arts, human sustainability, and proud Angeleno-Mexicana, I could not feel more honored to accept such an important role at one of the most prominent cultural institutions in our City of Angels.”
After visiting the museum for the first time in 2017, Flores was hooked. At the time, the museum was hosting an exhibit, the first in its new Downtown location, by Mexican artist Martin Ramirez. Flores visited the exhibition with her daughter.
“It was just phenomenal for me. It was the beginning of an incredible love story that keeps evolving,” Flores said.
She could not stay away. “I kept coming back. I came back with my children, friends and extended family,” she said. “I took it upon myself to become an ambassador of such a special jewel. … The community, staff and everything were warm, and the sense of home was evident.”
Before becoming a board member in 2019, Flores was active in the museum’s patron groups like the Curator’s Council and the Fieldwork Council. Flores has been involved in nonprofit work and activism, founding the Human Sustainability Project, which promotes community building and artistic expression. In addition to her work at the museum, Flores is actively involved with organizations committed to social justice, human rights and education, like the Freedom to Choose Project, Social Impact Media Awards and Innovando la Tradicion.
“Claudia is the first person I invited to join the board after becoming director,” said Anne Ellegood, ICA LA’s good works executive director. “Her belief in artists’ capacity for positive social impact and the power of creativity will play a critical role for ICA LA as we evolve into our next chapter. I am thrilled to work closely with her on all aspects of the museum’s growth and know her energy, skills and ideas will help us strengthen and grow the museum and its board for generations to come.”
As president, Flores is committed to fostering a welcoming space for emerging and established artists and community members from all backgrounds. Her leadership style is one of partnership, collaborating with artists and experienced curators to guide the hand of the museum.
“I am dedicated to making ICA LA a space available and safe for all, a place where we gather to expand our awareness; ignite our individual, collective abilities; and engage our creativity. I wholeheartedly believe that artists are our best point of reference to courageously unleash our creativity, integrity and authenticity, venturing outside of the boundaries of life as we know it and making it a dynamic space,” Flores explained. “I intend to support artists and create a sense of collaboration amongst the board and the staff. I plan to host and be a welcoming and loving presence in the museum.”
Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles
1717 E. Seventh Street, Los Angeles
213-928-0833, theicala.org