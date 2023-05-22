Angelenos have no shortage of exciting summer events and activities to explore this summer as Downtown’s arts and culture hubs come alive during the heat-scorched dog days. Relish in the air-conditioned halls of museums and galleries during the day and venture into the parks and rooftops at night.
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
323-850-2000, laphil.com
Dudamel conducts Mozart
Thursday, June 1, to Sunday, June 4
Watch the LA Philharmonic interpret the timeless genius of Mozart under the deft hand of longtime LA Phil music director Gustavo Dudamel. Orchestral musicians will serenade audiences with Mozart’s final piano concerto and symphony, “Jupiter.” Pianist Mitsuko Uchida will join the symphony for Piano Concerto No. 27.
Rufus Wainwright
Friday, June 2
Composer, vocalist and songwriter Rufus Wainwright is set to premiere his new album “Folkocracy,” accompanied by a slew of iconic guests like Chaka Khan, Lucy Wainwright Roche, Madison Cunningham, Petra Haden, Richard Parks, Susanna Hoffs and Van Dyke Parks.
Japanese Breakfast
Thursday, Sept. 28
Michelle Zauner, frontwoman for indie pop band Japanese Breakfast, will perform her latest album, the Grammy-nominated “Jubilee,” along with her earlier catalog from Zauner’s punk underground days. Accompanied by classical guitarist Ichiko Aoba, the band will make its Walt Disney Concert Hall debut.
Jamie Cullum
Friday, Sept. 29
Enjoy a riotous performance from acclaimed English jazz-pop musician Jamie Cullum with his return to Walt Disney Concert Hall. Cullum will play favorite original songs, jazz favorites and reimagined hits by iconic jazz artists.
Natalie Merchant
Saturday, Sept. 30
Performing her first new album in nearly a decade, “Keep Your Courage,” acclaimed singer-songwriter Natalie Merchant reminds audiences of what makes her a groundbreaking figure in alternative music.
The Broad
221 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
213-232-6200, thebroad.org
The Un-Private Collection: Bill T. Jones + Brad Gooch on Keith Haring
Thursday, June 1
Presented in conjunction with the Broad’s “Keith Haring: Art is for Everybody” exhibition, the Un-Private Collection conversation series will feature Haring biographer Brad Gooch and dancer and Haring collaborator Bill T. Jon. The pair will discuss Haring’s life, work and legacy.
“Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody”
Through Sunday, Oct. 8
The special exhibition “Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody” is the first museum exhibit in LA to display Haring’s vast body of work. The collection will feature over 120 artworks and archival materials.
Little Tokyo
213-880-6875, littletokyola.org
Delicious Little Tokyo
Saturday, June 24
Celebrate Little Tokyo’s rich food history with a day of workshops, tours and tastings.
Olvera Street
Fiestas Patrias, Mexican Independence
On or around Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16
Join revelers in celebrating Mexican Independence from Spain with food, cultural activities, traditional entertainment, historical displays and artisan exhibits.
Grand Performances
Two California Plaza, 350 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
213-687-2190, grandperformances.org
Son Rompe Pera, La Verdad, La Papaya Club
Saturday, June 3
Dance the night away with this free concert featuring Son Rompe Pera, La Verdad and La Papaya Club. The three acts will play a modern mix of cumbia, salsa, Latin funk, boogaloo and more.
COLA Artist Fellow 2023
Saturday, June 10
Watch a live showcase by 2023 COLA Artist Fellows Daniel Corral, Jasmine Orpilla and David Ulin. The city of Los Angeles Individual Artist Fellowship from the Department of Cultural Affairs provides grants to artists to experiment and innovate within the disciples of design, literary arts, visual arts and performance.
Shahin Najafi (Presented by Farhang Foundation)
Saturday, June 17
Classically trained Iranian musician, poet, singer and social activist Shahin Najafi will serenade parkgoers with his musical and lyrical prowess, wrestling with issues like poverty, sexism, theocracy, censorship, drug addiction, homophobia and child labor.
The Poetry of Pride with Brian Sonia-Wallace
Friday, June 23
In celebration of Pride Month, Drag queen Pickle will read banned children’s books aloud amongst a flock of poets creating real-time responses on typewriters in collaboration with the audience.
Sona Jobarteh and the Nubian Sound Group
Saturday, June 24
As a member of one of the five principal kora-playing griot families of West Africa, Sona Jobarteh carries her lineage in her music. She is the first female professional kora player to come out of West Africa.
Viver Brazil and DJ Muñeka
Saturday, July 8
The bold and culturally rooted Afro-Brazilian dance theater, Viver Brazil, will bring audiences into its world of mythological stories, ancestral practices, street styles and music addressing social and racial equality.
Garret Saracho (Presented by Jazz is Dead)
Saturday, July 15
In association with Jazz is Dead, Grand Performances welcomes Chico jazz legend Garret Saracho, who will perform his 1973 masterpiece “En Medio” in honor of its 50th anniversary. This is the first time the album has been performed live in its entirety.
KCRW Summer Nights
Saturday, July 22
KCRW’s annually anticipated series is back this summer. For over 15 years, Summer Nights has brought free outdoor shows to communities throughout the greater Los Angeles area and beyond. A complete artist lineup will be out in June.
Poetry Night-LA Stories (Hosted by Mike the Poet)
Friday, July 28
Experience a night of raw, honest and humorous takes on like in LA at this Friday night poetry and spoken word showcase hosted by Mike the Poet.
Martha Redbone Roots Project
Saturday, July 29
American blues and soul singer Martha Redbone takes audiences on a musical journey deeply rooted in gospel, folk and blues, drawing influences from her Indigenous and African American ancestry.
A Tribute to Art Laboe (Presented by Dublab)
Saturday, Aug. 5
A diverse array of artists will come together to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Art Laboe, covering some of the legendary DJ’s classic “Oldies but Goodies” backed by a live band led by Rocky Padilla.
Battlecat and Thes One
Saturday, Aug. 12
West Coast Symphony and Grand Performances celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with DJ Battlecat, accompanied by the G-Funk All-Stars, with a full night of classic hip-hop covers and reinterpretations.
Mark de Clive-Lowe Presents Jazz in the House
Saturday, Aug. 19
In the vein of his epic CHURCH parties, Mark de Clive-Lowe returns to Grand Performances following a 20-year jazz and club music career. Along with a host of collaborators, de Clive-Lowe will bring his classic dance-inducing beats and rich instrumentation.
Black Voices Poetry Night (Hosted by Shonda Buchanan)
Friday, Aug. 25
Black voices are at the forefront in this poetry showcase hosted by award-winning author Shonda Buchanan.
Grupo Kual
Saturday, Aug. 26
The acclaimed cumbia sonidera band Grupo Kual will close the 2023 summer season. Hailing from Mexico City, the band was among the first to infuse Columbian cumbia with local sounds to create what is now known as sonidera.
Grand Park
200 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
213-972-8080, grandparkla.org
Launch of the Uncovering LA Initiative
Thursday, June 1
Grand Park sits on land deeply tied to the First Peoples communities of Los Angeles. This knowledge informs the multiyear project, Uncovering LA, which will yield a new interpretive pathway through the park. The launch will kick off the project and feature community listening sessions, input gathering and collective learning about the contemporary and historical connections to the land.
The Lorraine Hansberry Initiative
Wednesday, June 14, to Friday, June 30
The Lorraine Hansberry Initiative’s “To Sit a While” art exhibit is coming to Grand Park on its national tour. The sculpture by artist Alison Saar commemorates playwright, journalist and activist Lorraine Hansberry, whose play “A Raisin in the Sun” was the first play written by a Black woman on Broadway.
Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party 2023
Tuesday, July 4
Downtown’s largest free Fourth of July celebration is back with food, live music, dancing and a newly added light show. This year will also include immersive art installations and DJs spinning hip-hop, cumbia, jazz, house, funk and Latin soul tunes.
B-Boy | B-Girl Summit
Sunday, July 16
The longest-running annual hip-hop event in the nation returns, bringing current and classic hip-hop fashion, skills and knowledge through poppin’, kids, B-boy and B-girl battles; breakin’ workshops; graffiti artists and panel discussions.
Grand Park’s Sunday Sessions 2023
Sundays, July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17
Grand Park’s Sunday sessions celebrate LA’s contributions to the dance and house music scene with DJs and experiences singular to the genre. This year commemorates the 20th anniversary of longtime collaborator Fusicology, a platform that introduced many DJs who have shaped the club and house genres for the past two decades.
Grand Park’s Health & Wellness Programs 2023
Friday, Sept. 1
Experience outdoor movement, restoration and reinvigoration with restorative yoga, tai chi, meditation, yoga therapy, sound baths, chair yoga, yoga en español and Chinese dance.
Los Angeles Theatre Center
514 S. Spring Street, Los Angeles
213-489-0994, latinotheaterco.org
“A Heated Discussion”
Thursdays through Sundays, through Sunday, June 18
Sit back and be prepared to go deep with this thought-provoking play. “A Heated Discussion” follows a trio of Orishas — entities of the spirit world — disheartened by the state of the world and particularly the plight of African Americans. To ease the situation, they summon the spirits of iconic Black figures to discuss viewpoints and solutions.
Mark Taper Forum
135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
213-972-7211, centertheatregroup.org
“A Transparent Musical”
Tuesdays through Sundays, through Sunday, June 25
From the creators of the hit Amazon series “Transparent” comes a timely, innovative musical that delves into the intersection of Jewish and queer identities and what it means to be a family.
“Fake It Until You Make It”
Tuesdays through Sundays, Wednesday, Aug. 2, to Sunday, Sept. 3
A comedy from Larissa FastHorse, “Fake It Until You Make It,” examines Native American perspectives on modern life, focusing on “shifters,” who exist in a world of ever-changing identities. The comedic play poses the absurd question — what happens when you are not the race you want to be?
Ahmanson Theatre
135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
213-628-2772, centertheatregroup.org
“A Soldier’s Play”
Tuesdays through Sundays, through Sunday, June 25
The 1982 Pulitzer-Prize-winning thriller by Charles Fuller follows the murder of a Black sergeant on a Louisiana Army Base in 1944. The play raises questions about sacrifice, service and identity in America.
“Into the Woods”
Tuesdays through Sundays, Tuesday, June 27, to Sunday, July 30
This theatrical classic from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine is coming to the Ahmanson straight from Broadway, with many stars reprising their Broadway roles.
“Peter Pan Goes Wrong”
Tuesdays through Sundays, Tuesday, Aug. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 10
Enjoy a lighthearted comedy featuring technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes on their way to Neverland with disastrous albeit hilarious results.
Jerry Moss Plaza
135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
213-972-7211, musiccenter.org
Cosmogony
Sundays, June 3, June 10 and June 17
Experience a fantastical performance from the Geneva-based digital contemporary dance company Cie Gilles Jobin. In Geneva, Switzerland, dancers are outfitted in motion caption suits and digitally altered into avatars, which populate an LED screen in real time.
The Music Center’s Dance DTLA
Fridays, June 23, to Aug. 18
Along with thousands of dance enthusiasts, try out free in-person beginner dance lessons under the stars. The nine consecutive Friday night lessons will include dance styles like hip-hop, salsa, country line dancing, samba and more.
The Music Center’s Summer SoundWaves
Saturdays, June 24, July 1, July 22, July 29, Aug. 5 and 19
This outdoor concert series will have you grooving all summer long. The six Saturday evening performances will include Cuban sonero Eliades Ochoa, Luciana Souza and Trio Corrente, Chicano band Las Cafeteras, Jazz Unleashed LA, Malian Wassoulou musician Oumou Sangaré, and mezzo-soprano Alicia Olatuja.
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
213-972-0711, musiccenter.org
“Otello”
Thursday, June 1, and Sunday, June 4
Composed by the famed Italian operatic composer Giuseppe Verdi, “Otello” transforms Shakespeare’s original play into a powerful opera rife with unbridled emotion.
The Music Center’s 35th Annual Spotlight Grand Finale
Thursday, June 8
Watch 14 unforgettable performances from Spotlight Grand Prize Finalists. The high school artists will dance, sing and act, showcasing their skills and celebrating the culmination of an extensive yearlong journey in the Spotlight program.
An Evening with Renée Fleming
Saturday, June 10
Revel in an evening of pure vocal power from soprano Renée Fleming, known for her operatic performances and spectacular concerts. Fleming is a recipient of the National Medal of Arts and has been nominated for 18 Grammy awards.
Complexions Contemporary Ballet
Friday, June 16, to Sunday, June 18
The innovative ballet company led by dance icons Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden is coming to the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, bringing a reinvented approach to dance and contemporary ballet.
Dutch National Ballet: “Frida”
Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16
The Dutch National Ballet is set to perform “Frida” alongside a live orchestra. The ballet, choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and composed by Peter Salem, is inspired by the life story of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S. Figueroa Street, Los Angeles
213-742-7100, cryptoarena.com
Erykah Badu
Saturday, June 17
Erykah Badu stops in LA on her 25-city Unfollow Me Tour alongside rapper Yasiin Bey. For over 25 years, Badu has been at the forefront of the neo-soul movement.
Eslabon Armado
Saturday, July 15
Eslabon Armado will dazzle audiences with the group’s signature American, regional Mexican sound. The band has been active since 2017 and most recently released the single “Ella Baila Sola,” featuring singer Peso Pluma.
“Jurassic World Live! Tour”
Friday, July 21, to Sunday, July 23
Delve into the world of Jurassic Park and experience some of the franchise’s most iconic dinosaurs like raptors, stegosaurus, triceratops and Tyrannosaurus rex.
Los Angeles Salsa Festival
Saturday, July 29
Salsa music legends Willie Colón, El Gran Combo, Victor Manuelle, Jerry Rivera, Rey Ruiz, Los Adolescentes, Fruko y sus Tesos and Wilfrido Vargas will descend upon LA for this summer music festival.
Lil Baby
Saturday, Aug. 5
Rapper Lil Baby is joined by The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez and Hunxho on his “It’s Only Us Tour.”
Drake and 21 Savage
Monday, Aug. 21, and Tuesday, Aug. 22
Canadian singer and rapper Drake is joined by rapper 21 Savage on his It’s All a Blur Tour — his first North American tour in five years.
Zach Bryan
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Country singer Zach Bryan will stop in LA on his North American tour Burn, Burn, Burn with support from the bluegrass-influenced folk band Trampled by Turtles.
Monster Jam
Friday, Aug. 25, to Sunday, Aug. 27
Watch world motorsport athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks compete in competitions of speed and skill during this adrenaline-charged weekend.
50 Cent
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Rapper 50 Cent’s The Final Lap Tour celebrates the 20th anniversary of his seminal debut studio album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin.’”
Carin León
Saturday, Sept. 16
Regional Mexican singer-songwriter Carin León will showcase his third studio album, “Colmillo de Leche,” on his North American tour.
Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023
Saturday, Sept. 23, and Sunday, Sept. 24
Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival is back for the first time in four years. Clapton will perform both nights of the festival, joining artists like Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, H.E.R., Vince Gill and many more.
Madonna
Wednesday, Sept. 27, Thursday, Sept. 28, Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1
Madonna’s Celebration Tour commemorates four decades of the singer’s biggest hits and features special guest Bob the Drag Queen.
Microsoft Theatre
777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles
213-763-6030, microsofttheater.com
Mike Salazar
Friday, June 2
Known as “The Knight of Comedy,” Mike Salazar is coming to LA on his MisXV Tour to celebrate his 15-year comedy career.
CNCO
Saturday, June 3
Latin American boy band CNCO is coming to steal your heart this summer as it heads out on its Ultima Cita Tour to support its fourth and final studio album, “XOXO.”
Druski
Friday, July 14
American internet personality and comedian Druski begins his first headlining comedy tour, Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda.
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Sunday, July 16
RuPaul’s Drag Race presents Werq the World Tour 2023, featuring some of drag’s biggest names, including Angeria, Aquaria, Bosco, Daya Betty, Ginger Minj, Jaida Essence Hall, Kandy Muse and Rose.
The Feel Good Concert with UB40, Men at Work and Smash Mouth
Friday, July 21
English reggae and pop band UB40 celebrates 45 years of success, joined by Men at Work and Smash Mouth.
El Fantasma
Saturday, July 22
Also known as the “King from the Underground,” Regional Mexican singer-songwriter El Fantasma embarks on his La Septima Vuelta Tour, stopping at LA’s Microsoft Theater.
Banda Cuisillos
Saturday, July 29
Mexican banda group Banda Cuisillos de Arturo Macías, or simply Banda Cuisillos, incorporate less traditional instruments into their music, like the piano and electric guitar, while embracing their heritage, often donning traditional garb for performances and on album covers.
Bugs Bunny at the Symphony
Sunday, July 30
In a blast from the past, the film-and-orchestra concert “Bugs Bunny at the Symphony” is back for the first time in eight years. The performance will feature 16 classic “Looney Tunes” episodes projected onto a screen accompanied by a live symphony orchestra.
Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour
Saturday, Aug. 5
Bring to the whole crew and prepare to laugh the night away at the Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour hosted by Atlanta Real Housewife Nene Leakes. The show will feature comedians Loni Love, Jess Hilarious, B Simone and Melanie Comarcho.
(G)I-DLE World Tour
Sunday, Aug. 6
Bop till you drop with K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE as they embark on their 2023 world tour, I am FREE-TY. The tour follows the release of the mini-album “I Feel.”
Santa Fe Klan
Friday, Aug. 11
Rising star and rapper Santa Fe Klan is bringing his newest album, “Mundo,” to the U.S. on a 35-stop tour titled Todo y Nada. Rappers Snow Tha Product and Tornillo will join the rapper on the road.
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Saturday, Aug. 12
Rock out with The Australian Pink Floyd Show, a Pink Floyd tribute band, as it performs the iconic album “The Dark Side of the Moon” from start to finish to celebrate the collection’s 50th anniversary.
Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy
Sunday, Aug.13
This extravaganza will encompass over 35 years of “Final Fantasy” musical history performed by an orchestra and chorus of over 100 musicians accompanied by HD video from game developers Square Enix.
El Tri
Saturday, Aug. 26
Get into the groove with Mexican rock band El Tri fronted by Alex Lora, as they celebrate the 55th anniversary of “Y Todo Por El Rocanrol.”
Banda El Recodo
Saturday, Sept. 30
Banda El Recodo will bring its classical Mexican banda music, consisting of four clarinets, three trumpets, a tambora, a snare drum set, a sousaphone, three trombones, two tenor horns and two vocalists, to LA fans.
The Novo
800 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles
213-765-7000, thenovodtla.com
The Frights
Friday, June 2
American surf punk band The Frights returns to its native Southern California along with Illuminati Hotties and Sad Park.
Donavan’s Yard
Saturday, June 3
Los Angeles-based DJ and collective Donavan’s Yard is coming to The Novo with danceable tunes in hand — be prepared to dance the night away.
Lovelytheband
Wednesday, June 7
American indie pop band Lovelytheband will play alongside Beach Weather and Ava Maybee for a toe-tapping indie music spectacular.
03 Greedo
Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17
LA rapper 03 Greedo will roll out his latest mixtape, “Halfway There,” on his Another Purple Summer Tour.
Balance and Composure
Friday, June 23
After breaking up in 2019, American alternative rock Balance and Composure is back with new music, including two new songs, “Savior Mode” and “Last to Know.”
Young Nudy
Thursday, June 29
Rapper Young Nudy is joined by BabyDrill and 2feetBino on his North American tour following the release of his mixtape “EA Monster.”
Ginger Root
Friday, June 30
Ginger Root combines elements from indie and pop contemporaries to create a smooth Bedroom Pop sound.
Jidenna
Saturday, July 22
Nigerian-American rapper and singer Jidenna embarks on this The Silk Road Tour promoting his latest mixtape, “ME YOU & GOD.”
Ginuwine
Friday, Aug. 4
American R&B singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor Ginuwine take the stage at The Novo, performing his edgy and intoxicating dance music, which includes the worldwide hit single “Pony.”
Nurse Blake: Shock Advised Tour
Thursday, Aug. 10
Nurse Blake is on the road again with his newest comedy tour, Shock Advised, sharing new hilarious stories about the ins and outs of being a nurse.
The Front Bottoms
Saturday, Aug. 12
American indie rock band The Front Bottoms celebrates the 10th anniversary of the album “Talon of the Hawk,” which it will perform in its entirety along with other hits. Kevin Devine and the Goddamn Band will join as special guests.
Stephanie Mills
Friday, Sept. 8
Get lost in American singer and songwriter Stephanie Mills’ ultra-soulful voice, which has garnered her five bestselling albums and 10 Billboard No. 1 singles.
The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
213-235-9614, acehotel.com
Love and Rockets
Tuesday, June 20
Join English rock band Love and Rockets on its most extensive tour since 1999. The band’s North American tour comes amid the reissuing of its first six albums.
The “H3 Podcast” Live
Friday, June 23
“H3 Podcast” hosts Ethan and Hila Klein are leaving the studio and coming to the stage with this exclusive live podcast recording.
Straight Up with Stassi Live: The Mommy Dearest Tour
Saturday, June 24
Fill a cup of wine and sit with Stassi Schroeder Clark on The Mommy Dearest Tour. The podcaster and reality star will take listeners on a journey of laughs and exclusive gossip during this real-time happy hour.
Jonathan McReynolds
Wednesday, June 28
Grammy-winning American gospel musician Jonathan McReynolds will delve into his newest album, “My Truth,” during his U.S. tour.
Normal Gossip: Live
Wednesday, July 26
Dive into a juicy evening with Normal Gossip host Kelsey McKinney, producer Alex Sujong Laughlin and special surprise guests as they discuss the strange, funny and sometimes banal secrets of strangers.
Killer Mike
Monday, July 31
Rapper Killer Mike of hip-hop super-duo Run the Jewels is back on the road. But this time, he is bringing along a full gospel choir, The Midnight Revival, to accompany him as he plays fan-favorite songs from his extensive catalog.
Mark Normand: “Ya Don’t Say Tour”
Friday, Aug. 11
Stand-up comedian and late-night veteran Mark Normand will dazzle audiences with his wit and astute observational comedy on his Ya Don’t Say Tour.
The Juno Show
Friday, Aug. 18
Prepare to be stunned as self-described alien drag queen Juno Birch hits the stage in her theatrical one-woman show. Joined by her plastic puppet daughter, the pair will embark on a chaotic stage adventure with lobsters, legs and laughter.
Gregory Alan Isakov
Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26
Folk singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov reprises classics from his repertoire and is joined by special guest Shovels & Rope.
Ashley Gavin
Friday, Sept. 15
Stand-up comedian Ashley Gavin does not hold back and is known for her deft crowd works and as Carnival Cruise’s first openly gay performer.
Ms. Pat
Saturday, Sept. 16
Stand-up comedian Patricia Williams, better known as Ms. Pat, brings her raw and sidesplitting perspective to her newest tour, “Ya Girl Done Made It.”
The Monkees Celebrated by Micky Dolenz
Friday, Sept. 22
Mike Dolenz, drummer, vocalist and the sole surviving member of the pop-rock band the Monkees performs selections from the 1967 album “Headquarters” along with other hits and classic tracks.
The Tallest Man on Earth
Friday, Sept. 29
Swedish singer-songwriter Kristian Matsson, commonly known as The Tallest Man on Earth, takes his sixth album “Henry St.” on a six-country tour, following 2012’s “There’s No Leaving Now.”
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema
700 W. Seventh, Los Angeles
213-217-9027, drafthouse.com
“Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”
Friday, June 2
As part of the Kids Camp series, Alamo Drafthouse presents “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.” Join the Teen Titans on their Quest for their own movie for just $5.
“The Howling”
Wednesday, June 7
A classic in the werewolf movie cannon, “The Howling,” comes to the Alamo Drafthouse supporting the Where Wolf Werewolves Across America Tour, with author Rob Saucedo.
“Eighth Grade”
Sunday, June 18
A recent classic, “Eighth Grade,” is back in theaters, following the adolescent intensity of 13-year-old Kayla’s last week of middle school.
Rooftop Cinema
888 S. Olive Street, Los Angeles
“Pulp Fiction”
Thursday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 28
Enjoy Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic “Pulp Fiction” under a sky full of stars at the Rooftop Cinema in the heart of Downtown.
“50 First Dates”
Monday, June 5
Snuggle up with someone special during this early aughts romantic comedy and watch as Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) commits to wooing short-term memory loss victim Lucy (Drew Barrymore) day after day.
“Casablanca”: Open Captions
Wednesday, June 7
Rooftop Cinema welcomes all with this open captioned screening of the classic Hollywood film “Casablanca.”
“White Chicks”
Thursday, June 8
Hilarity ensues when two FBI agent brothers, Marcus and Kevin Copeland, go deep undercover, transforming African American men into a pair of blonde, white women.
“Love Jones”
Tuesday, June 13
Theodore Witcher’s “Love Jones” chronicles two young artists as they fall in love and navigate the torrid waters of youth.
“Goodfellas”
Wednesday, June 14
Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas,” which tells the true story of Henry Hill as he climbs the ranks of New York City’s Mafia, is not one to miss at the Rooftop Cinema.
“Grease”
Thursday, June 15
Grab some popcorn and don your fluffiest poodle skirt to hum along with the musical classic “Grease.”
“Coming to America”
Monday, June 19
On Juneteenth, watch comedic genius Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem, heir to the throne of Zamunda, as he searches for his queen in this 1988 classic.
“La La Land”
Tuesday, June 20
There is no better place to watch “La La Land” than overlooking LA’s Downtown cityscape at the Rooftop Cinema.
“American Psycho”
Wednesday, June 21
Based on the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis, “American Psycho” examines the dark side of the American dream.
“(500) Days of Summer”: Open Captions
Thursday, June 22
Grab an Adirondack chair and snack for this sleeper hit. “(500) Days of Summer” tells the story of a young man and his memories of a failed relationship.
“Top Gun: Maverick”
Monday, June 26
“Top Gun: Maverick” continues the legacy of the 1986 “Top Gun,” with Tom Cruise reprising his iconic role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.
“10 Things I Hate About You”
Tuesday, June 27
1999 hit “10 Things I Hate About You” has all the components to satisfy moviegoers: sisterly rivalry, teenage angst and high school plottings.
“Love & Basketball”
Thursday, June 29
The American romantic sports drama “Love & Basketball” takes viewers on an emotional roller coaster and tells the story of two childhood friends and prospective basketball players as they fall in love.
Street Food Cinema
323-254-5068, streetfoodcinema.com
“Do the Right Thing”: Celebration of Juneteenth
Saturday, June 17
In celebration of Juneteenth, stop by Los Angeles State Historic Park to watch Spike Lee’s 1989 masterpiece “Do the Right Thing.”
“Back to the Future”
Saturday, July 1
Bring the whole family together for an outdoor viewing of the American science fiction comedy “Back to the Future” at LASHP.
“The Karate Kid”
Saturday, July 22
Watch an outdoor screening of the heartwarming classic “The Karate Kid” at LASHP.
“Purple Rain”
Saturday, July 22
Cool down with an outdoor evening screening of Prince’s debut film “Purple Rain” at Exposition Park.
Cicada Restaurant and Lounge
617 S. Olive Street, Los Angeles
213-488-9488, cicadaclub.com
Alex Mendham and His Orchestra
Saturday, June 10, Sunday, June 11, Saturday, Aug. 19, and Sunday, Aug. 20
Listen and Jive to British dance band Alex Mendham and his Orchestra performing various music from the 1920s and 1930s.
Mambo Craze Cabaret
Saturday, June 24, and Saturday, July 29
Join the Mambo Craze Cabaret for a sultry night of Latin jazz and vintage-inspired cabaret. The immersive evening will include Mambo dancers, a vixen popping out of a cake and a burlesque dancer bathing in a champagne glass.
Esquires Big Band
Friday, June 30
Dance to the swinging tunes from the likes of Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman, Cab Calloway, Cole Porter and more from the 1930s and 1940s straight out of the Great American Songbook, performed by Esquires 16-piece Big Band.
Dean Mora Swingtet Armed Forces Tribute
Sunday, July 2
The acclaimed dance orchestra will serenade audiences with big band favorites from the World War II era as a tribute to the men and women who have served in the armed forces. The performance will include vocalists Kayre Morrison, Damon Kirsche and The Lindy Sisters.
Lizzy & Her Contraband
Friday, July 7
Lizzy & Her Contraband will transport audiences to the 1930s and 1940s jazz nightclubs as they serenade audiences with their renditions of the American Songbook — from Billie Holiday to Benny Goodman.
The Wiseguys Big Band Machine
Saturday, July 15
The Wiseguys Big Band Machine is dedicated to preserving great music from swing to swank. The band’s repertoire includes the tunes of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, and big band favorites from Glenn Miller, Pérez Prado, Count Basie and Buddy Rich.
The Pepper Moons
Sunday, July 16, and Sunday, Aug. 27
The Pepper Moons, fronted by singer Eva Mikhailovna, are spicing up Southern California’s vintage music scene, highlighting the smooth, pre-bop styles from the days of the swing era.
Stardust Vintage Variety Show
Saturday, July 22
Old Hollywood meets vintage Las Vegas during this classic variety burlesque show.
The Johnny Holiday Show
Saturday, Aug. 5
Dine and dance while serenaded by the music of the Johnny Holiday Orchestra conducted by Dean Mora. The night will include dance numbers by the Honet Taps Dancers and yet-to-be-announced guest stars.
Alpha Rhythm Kings featuring Robert Picardo
Saturday, Aug. 26
Formed in 2017, The Alpha Rhythm Kings will bring high-intensity jazz to the Cicada along with guest singer Robert Picardo.
Tino Productions Saturday Night Dance Party
Saturday, Sept 2
A staple at Disneyland and Knotts Berry Farm, dance band Tino Productions presents a holiday dance party with tributes to the greatest vocalists of all time, including Frank Sinatra, Elvis, Tom Jones, Neil Diamond and more.
The Wiltern
3790 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
213-388-1400, thewiltern.net
The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls
Friday, June 2
U.S. ska and U.K. folk punk unite in this triple headline tour featuring The Interrupters, Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls.
Conway the Machine
Wednesday, June 7
Rapper Conway the Machine will bring his gritty, high-energy show to The Wiltern as he embarks on his tour Will He Do It.
Bryson Tiller
Thursday, June 8
Join rap superstar and singer-songwriter Bryson Tiller on his highly anticipated Back, and I’m Better Tour supporting his latest album, “Serenity.” The 25-city tour is Tiller’s first in five years.
Thrice
Wednesday, June 21, and Thursday, June 22
Critically acclaimed rock band Thrice celebrates the 20th anniversary of its breakthrough album “The Artist in the Ambulance,” which the band will play in its entirety during its 32-city tour.
Palace
Friday, June 23
British indie rock band Palace embarks on their highly anticipated North American tour covering over 18 cities, including LA. The London-based trio will play fan favorites along with new music from its upcoming EP.
Citizen
Saturday, June 24
Ohio-rooted rock band Citizen is coming to The Wiltern on its tour Decade of Youth, celebrating the 10th anniversary of its debut album, “Youth.” Special guest Fiddlehead will join the band on tour.
Grandson and K.Flay
Tuesday, June 27
Canadian American singer-songwriter Jordan Edward Benjamin, or Grandson, will co-headline with American singer-songwriter and rapper Kristine Meredith Flaherty, known as K.Flay.
Bebe Rexha
Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1
Superstar and pop princess Bebe Rexha will wrap up her Best F*N Night of My Life Tour supporting her newest album, “Bebe,” at The Wiltern.
Colonel Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade and Moon Duo
Friday, July 14
An alternative band for alternative crowds, Colonel Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade is supported by psychedelic rock band Moon Duo during their U.S. summer tour.
Jesse & Joy
Friday, July 21
Mexican pop duo Jess & Joy blend pop, folk and Latin influences to create their signature sounds. The dynamic sibling pair is known for their introspective lyrics, powerful vocals and mesmerizing stage performances.
JVKE
Tuesday, Aug. 8
One of the fastest-rising artists, 21-year-old hitmaker Jacob Dodge Lawson, known professionally as Jvke, is bringing his earworms to the stage at The Wiltern on his What Tour Feels Like tour.
Ben Folds
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Known for his distinctive piano-playing style, singer-songwriter Ben Folds will take to the stage, performing old hits and songs from his latest album, “What Matters Most.”
Poppy and Pvris
Thursday, Aug. 24
Pop-metal performer Poppy and pop-rock powerhouse Pvris are co-headlining their North American The Godless/Goddess Tour. Opener rapper Tommy Genesis will also join this female-driven tour.
Kamelot
Saturday, Sept. 2
Symphonic heavy metal band Kamelot returns to support its newest album, “Awakening,” on its 17-city North American tour. Finnish band Battle Beast and Xandria will join Kamelot as special guests.
Bruno Major
Thursday, Sept. 14
Closing out its summer season, The Wiltern welcomes British singer-songwriter Bruno Major on his Tour of Planet Earth.
The Teragram Ballroom
1234 W. Seventh Street, Los Angeles
213-689-9100, teragramballroom.com
My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult
Friday, June 2
Industrial pioneers My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult will traverse the U.S. on their Evil Eye Tour with support from electronic duo Adult and underground pop artist Kanga.
Joan
Wednesday, June 7
American duo from Little Rock, Arkansas, Joan is on the road along with supporting acts AVIV and Harriette.
Sam Outlaw Presents: Chattahoochee
Thursday, June 8
Nashville singer-songwriter Sam Outlaw presents his new show “Chattahoochee,” a tribute to the country music stars of the ’80s and ’90s.
Sorry For Party Rocking 2010 to 2015 Pop and EDM Bangers
Friday, June 9
Pretend like it’s 2012 with Teragram Ballroom’s Sorry for Party Rocking dance party featuring iconic club bangers from the 2010s. Fun neon attire is encouraged and song requests are welcome.
Emo Karaoke
Saturday, June 10
Jam out to favorite emo ballads backed by a live band during Emo Karaoke night.
Riopy
Thursday, June 15
Catch French pianist and composer Jean-Philippe Rio-Py, known professionally as Riopy, onstage as he tours his latest album, “Thrive.”
Muscadine Bloodline
Friday, June 16
Teragram Ballroom presents the unapologetically Southern country duo Muscadine Bloodline. The band will play tracks from its latest album, “Teenage Dixie.”
Teragram Ballroom and Church of the 8th Day Present: Cynic & Atheist
Saturday, June 17
American death metal band Atheist and American progressive metal band Cynic team up for what is sure to be an unforgettable show.
Bangla
Sunday, June 18
Folk-rock band out of Bangladesh, Bangla blends traditional Bangladeshi folk genres like Baul and Lalon with Western flavors like jazz, blues and rock to create a distinctive sound.
YOB
Friday, June 23
Doom metal band YOB from Eugene, Oregon, will thrash its way to LA alongside supporting acts Pallbearer and Faetooth.
Temples
Saturday, June 24
English rock band Temples takes listeners back in time to the psychedelic ’60s and ’70s with their latest album, “Exotico.” The show will include the American psychedelic rock band Post Animal.
Glass Cannon Live!
Thursday, June 29
Join the Glass Cannon crew, Troy, Joe, Skid, Matthew, Sydney and Kate, as they bring their singular absurdist comedy and epic storytelling to the Teragram Ballroom. The show will feature a live gaming session.
Juelz
Friday, June 30
Vancouver-based producer Juelz will bring his hip-hop-infused electronic sounds to the Teragram Ballroom.
Flipper with Wyatt and Fletcher (The Garden)
Thursday, July 6
The influential punk rock band Flipper will join forces with Wyatt and Fletcher Shears of the experimental rock band The Garden. They will be joined by special guests Grace McKagan and The Wash.
Mystery Skulls
Saturday, July 8
Luis Dubuc, the producer behind the electronic dance act Mystery Skulls, is touring his latest album, “The Gold Album.”
DANG! - A Soulful Electronic Dance Night
Friday, July 14
Dance into the weekend with this soulful and funky dance party.
Scary Goldings
Saturday, July 15
Soul band Scary Pockets and American jazz keyboardist and composer Larry Goldings teamed up to create their proverbial child, Scary Goldings.
Heartless Bastards
Thursday, July 20
American rock band Heartless Bastards will hit the stage at The Teragram Ballroom on their North American tour. Special guest Matthew Logan Vasquez of the indie rock group Delta Spirit will join the band on tour.
Mamas Gun
Friday, July 21
British pop-soul band Mamas Gun conjures the spirit of ’70s soul with its latest album, “Cure the Jones,” which reflects on the world turned upside down.
Vs Self
Sunday, July 23
Hailing from Southern California, far-west emo band Vs Self is coming home. An array of indie acts, including Knumears, Party Hats, Widowdusk and Belted Sweater, will join the band on tour.
Start Making Sense: A Talking Heads Tribute
Friday, July 28
A riff on the album “Stop Making Sense” by the Talking Heads, the seven- to 10-piece cover band Start Making Sense pays tribute to the iconic ’80s act.
Bully
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Guitarist and singer Alicia Bognanno of the solo project Bully is touring her latest album, “Lucky for You,” alongside indie band Bev Rage and the Drinks.
U.S. Girls
Thursday, Sept. 7
Toronto-based experimental pop project U.S. Girls is on the road again with its new album, “Bless This Mess.” Fellow Canadian singer-songwriter Dorothea Paas will join the band on tour as the opening act.
Benny Sings
Saturday, September 23
Dutch pop musician, Tim van Berkestijn, better known as Benny Sings, will celebrate the release of his new album, “Young Hearts,” with his U.S. headline tour.
Pile
Saturday, Sept. 30
Hailing from Boston, American indie rock Pile will hit the stage at The Teragram Ballroom with their latest album, “All Fiction,” which explores a percussion-heavy, eerie sound rooted in their signature sound.
The Belasco
1050 S. Hill Street, Los Angeles
213-531-0580, thebelasco.com
Finneas: Only One Night
Friday, June 2
Producer and singer-songwriter Finneas Baird O’Connell, known mononymously as Finneas, steps out on his own during his Only One Night headline tour. Most notably, Finneas has written and produced for his sister, singer Billie Eilish.
No Pressure
Sunday, June 4
Folk-punk band No Pressure will tour its latest eponymous LP.
Old Gods of Appalachia
Saturday, June 10
Experience the bone-chilling horror in person as Old Gods of Appalachia, an eldritch horror fiction podcast set in an Alternate Appalachia, takes to the road.
Warren G and Too Short
Saturday, June 17
Influential figures in the West Coast hip-hop scene, rappers Warren G and Too Short, come together for a night of old-school classics.
Drain
Friday, June 23
Straight from Santa Crux, hardcore punk band Drain celebrates its first album under their new record label, Epitaph Records — “Living Proof” — serves as a testament to survival and perseverance.
Archer Oh
Saturday, June 24
Listen to indie-garage band Archer Oh’s new album, “Gradient,” live at The Belasco.
Tarja: Living the Dream Tour
Tuesday, June 27
Finnish heavy metal singer Tarja Soile Susanna Turunen-Cabuli, commonly known as Tarja Turunen or simply Tarja, embarks on her Living the Dream Tour in support of her “Best Of: Living the Dream” album. Most notably, she is known as the former lead vocalist of the Finnish symphonic metal band Nightwish.
Senpai Squad Presents Fire and Ice 2023
Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2
Anime, automotive and gaming enthusiasts unite at this live music and cultural event.
Aqua
Thursday, July 6
Catch Danish-Norwegian Europop band Aqua’s hit iconic single “Barbie Girl” live as they embark on its summer tour.
Foals: Life is Yours Tour
Tuesday, July 18
Much to fans’ delights, British rock band Foals are back on the road celebrating their seventh studio album, “Life is Yours.”
Cavetown
Wednesday, July 19
English Singer-songwriter, record producer, and YouTuber Robin Daniel Skinner, known as Cavetown, brings his blended indie and bedroom pop ukulele ballads to The Belasco.
The Aquabats
Friday, July 28
Hailing from Huntington Beach, the ’90s rock band the Aquabats bring a lightness to rock, donning comical superhero personas tasked with fighting the forces of evil and boredom.
SYML
Friday, Aug. 18
SYML is the solo venture of Brian Fennel, who was previously involved in the indie band Barcelona. This tour follows Fennel’s latest album, “The Day My Father Died,” which wrestles with the depth of what it means to grieve.
Wave to Earth North American Tour
Friday, Aug. 25
Korean alternative rock band embark on its North American tour supporting its first full-length album, “0.1 Flaws and All.”
The West Coast Awards Ball: Slay for the Mothers
Saturday, Aug. 26
The West Coast Awards Ball celebrates the beautiful world of voguing, the queer dance tradition originating in the late 1980s, which evolved from the Harlem ballroom scene in the 1960s. Onlookers can watch vogue dancers compete in various competitions for cash prizes.
Electric Callboy “Tekkno” World Tour 2023
Wednesday, Aug. 30
German electronicore band Electronic Callboy celebrates its sixth studio album, “Tekkno.”
Kany Garcia USA Tour 2023
Friday, Sept. 1
Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Kany Garcia rose to fame after appearing on the talent show Objetivo Fama. The singer alights on her U.S. tour supporting her eighth studio album, “El Amor Que Merecemos.”
C.Y. Fest 2023
Saturday, Sept. 2
LA’s premier punk rock festival will include rockers like Slaughter and the Dogs, Varukers, the Skeptix and more.
The Mission (UK), Chameleons and Theatre of Hate (LA)
Saturday, Sept. 23
Restless Nites Presents is proud to host British Post-Punk legends The Mission, Chameleons and Theatre of Hate in Los Angeles as a part of their 31-date U.S. tour.
Wolfmother
Friday, Sept. 29
Australian hard rock band Wolfmother is traversing the globe to entertain fans on its worldwide tour.
The Smell
247 S. Main Street, Los Angeles
Dreyted, Common Girl and Kill Michael
Friday, June 2
The iconic Downtown venue The Smell brings together three lo-fi DIY indie musicians, Dreyted, Common Girl and Kill Michael, for a full night of musical experimentation.
Pride Month Barbie, Titsweat and March Adstrum
Saturday, June 3
Pride Month Barbie, Titsweat and March Adstrum will descend on The Smell to explore the world of punk rock and DIY aesthetics.
JUNK! presents… Quynn’s 21st!
Saturday, June 10
JUNK! presents Quynn’s epic 21st. Open to all, the night will include bands Princess Cut, Rowdy P and Pain Catalyst.
Afterbirth Cartoons, Hot Nife and Princess Cut
Saturday, June 17
Indie band Afterbirth Cartoons offers sardonic punk beats along with Southern California acts Hot Nife and Princess Cut.
Mirrored Fatality, The Groans and Cleo
Saturday, June 24
For just $10, Downtown dwellers can catch this three-act show at The Smell, featuring indie bands Mirrored Fatality, The Groans and Cleo.
The Moonjacks, Alternative Citizens and Chico
Sunday, June 25
Informed by skateboarding, lo-fi music and carefree living, Southern California band The Moonjacks will perform their latest singles, “Fishnets,” “Cruisin’” and “Lemonade,” alongside indie bands Alternative Citizens and Chico.
Couch Dog, Dunk Pacino and Grave Secrets
Thursday, June 29
Four-piece pop punk Grave Secrets will join LA punk band Dunk Pacino and indie garage rock band Couch Dog on The Smell’s main stage.
Black Market the Band, Suspended In Cobwebs and Sik Sik Sicks
Friday, June 30
Experimental indie rock band Black Market the Band will play their latest single, “Towelie,” alongside pop-punk act Sik Sik Sicks and metal band Suspended in Cobwebs.
The Mayan
1038 S. Hill Street, Los Angeles
213-746-4674, themayan.com
Mas Flow
Fridays, June 2, June 9, June 17 and June 24
Dance to the sounds of reggaeton, EDM, Top 40s, hip-hop, R&B and more across two rooms during this Latin-led dance party.
Paraiso
Saturdays, June 3, June 10 and June 16
Catch The Mayan’s Paraiso party for the ultimate nightclub experience. DJs will spin Latin music, EDM, hip-hop and more across three dance floors.
Hermeto Pascoal
Thursday, June 8
Brazilian composer Hermeto Pascoal is coming to The Mayan’s stage. The legendary musician has collaborated with some of the most influential musicians in the 20th century, like Milton Nascimento, Tim Maia, Caetano Veloso, Gilberto Gil and Miles David, and uses unconventional sounds inspired by nature to create his soundscapes.
Prayers
Wednesday, June 14
Leafar Seyer is the man and vision behind the rock act Prayers. Seyer is credited with creating the genre Cholo Goth, which connects lived experiences with the musical realities of gothic and metal music.
La India
Friday, June 23
Puerto Rican singer and songwriter La India combines the sounds of salsa, house music and Latin pop to create a style that is uniquely her own.
IAMX
Thursday, June 29
IAMX, the solo musical project of Chris Corner, returns for an extensive tour across to celebrate his last beautifully dark electronic album, “Fault Lines.”
Arthur Verocai
Sunday, Aug. 6, and Monday, Aug. 7
30-piece orchestra Jazz Está Morto celebrates the genius of Arthur Verocai, bringing to life his self-titled 1973 debut album on Verocai’s first U.S. Tour.
Cold Waves LA 2023
Thursday, Sept. 28
Cold Waves celebrates the diversity of industrial music. The festival returns to DTLA for a night of industrial stop, darkwave, and electronic fusion and will feature acts like Front Line Assembly, A Split Second, Lead into Gold, Sierra, Ash Code and more.
Japanese American National Museum
100 N. Central Avenue, Los Angeles
213-625-0414, janm.org
Sansei Rocker: Behind the Curtain
Saturdays, June 3 and 10, and Sundays, June 4 and 11
This immersive performance combines the classic tunes of the Sansei Dance Party Era of the ’60s and ’70s with illuminating stories of the times. This show features John DePatie, Bobby Flores, Richie Gajate Garcia, Gerald Ishibashi, Royce Jones, Harry Manaka, Harold Payne, Charles Ruggiero and Wayne Waka, who will perform hits from the era and share personal stories about this musical moment in time.
Defining Courage
Wednesday, June 7
The documentary Defining Courage tells the story of Nisei soldiers, Japanese Americans who served in segregated military units during World War II. Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Jeff MacIntyre and ABC-7 News Anchor David Ono shed light on this little-known portion of history as they recount the trials of these heroes who fought prejudice and home and the enemy abroad.
From Barbed Wire to Boogie Woogie: A Conversation with WWII Concentration Camp Survivors
Saturday, June 17
This multi-part program will examine the impact of dance and swing music on youth in America’s Japanese internment camps through personal storytelling, history, and dancing.
Nima Voices: Episode 13 — Alden Hayashi
Tuesday, June 20
Nima Voices is an interview series, and in this coming episode, guest host Mia Barnett, co-chair of Okaeri, a Nikkei LGBTQ+ community group, will interview Alden M. Hayashi, a Sansei writer originally from Hawai’i now living in Boston.
Natural History Museum
900 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles
213-763-3466, nhm.org
Scanning Electron Microscope Demonstration
Every Tuesday and Thursday
Join an NHM scientist at the Scanning Electron Microscope Lab to learn how scientists use essential tools to make discoveries about the natural world.
NHM First Fridays 2023: June
Friday, June 2
Explore the Natural History Museum after hours with live music, DJs, topical discussions, signature cocktails, pop-up experiences, special NHM collections displays and more.
Nature Gardens Exploration: Birding
Every Saturday and Sunday
Meet the museum’s Bird Viewing Platform in the Nature Gardens for an hour of weekend bird watching.