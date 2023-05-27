The violence against Black Americans, often by members of law enforcement — including the shooting of Breonna Taylor and the killing of George Floyd — has left veteran actor and director Ben Guillory wanting to scream every day.
Instead, as co-founder with Danny Glover of the Robey Theatre Company, he chose to turn that rage into a play that doesn’t shy away from the question he’s been asking himself.
What can we do about this?
Guillory, perhaps best known for his role in “The Color Purple” movie and a mainstay in LA stage productions, commissioned playwright Levy Lee Simon to find a creative yet unflinching way to delve into the topic of violence against Black Americans. He directs and stars in the production.
“A Heated Discussion” premiered in Los Angeles last spring. Its popularity — along with more killings, including that of Jayland Walker, who was shot at least 46 times by police — prompted Guillory to direct an updated version.
“A Heated Discussion-Revisited” runs through June 18 at Downtown’s The Los Angeles Theatre Center.
Simon’s work brings 13 famous Black activists from different fields into one setting, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Lorraine Hansberry, Maya Angelou, James Baldwin and Richard Pryor. They are summoned by orishas — spirits or gods from the Yoruba religion that originated in Africa.
“There are dozens and dozens of Black iconic figures who have been victims,” Guillory said. “And I kept asking myself, ‘What would they do?’ So, they have been brought to discuss it and to try to figure out what can be done.”
Simon had material of the speeches, interviews and art these figures left behind as a starting point.
“I suppose the most clear example is Dr. King and Malcolm,” Guillory explained. “Malcolm said ‘by any means necessary’ and Dr. King said ‘by peaceful means’ to work for getting the rights of people of color in this country. And they both wanted the same thing, but they are going about it in a different way. And that’s where much of the conversation and discussion comes from.”
Each character is well known and recognizable, with Pryor leaning on his comedy and Bob Marley smoking marijuana, for example.
Baldwin, a thoughtful writer and lecturer, pushes the dialogue early in the play by saying, “One cannot speak about America without speaking about racism. It permeates every area of a Black person’s life from the time he or she is born, even to this day, and I have been off the planet since 1987. But, like the rest of us, I’ve been watching. There have been changes, but quite honestly not nearly enough, as we all can acknowledge.”
While Guillory and Simon discussed the work extensively, he wasn’t sure how the conversation would end — only that he was unafraid to make audiences feel uncomfortable about the killings in recent years.
“I use the word murder, because that’s what it is,” he said. “When we have a Q&A, for instance, which we did with the last production, I would see people back up when they hear that. But there’s blood on the ground, people are dying, and they’re being murdered by the authorities with impunity.”
It’s that kind of theater that Guillory and Glover imagined when they began the Robey, named after famed actor Paul Robeson. They wanted to tell stories no one else would.
“That’s why this play is so important,” he said. “We have to ask the question ‘What do we do about it?’ and to have what can be a very toxic conversation. There aren’t many answers. Many have attempted to find a solution, and there isn’t really one, because there are some very, very, very ugly people who are full of hate.”
But as long as Guillory feels rage — and as long as he has the platform of the Robey Theatre Company — he plans to keep asking the question and looking for an answer.
“A Heated Discussion-Revisited”
WHEN: Through Sunday, June 18
WHERE: Los Angeles Theatre Center, 514 S. Spring Street
COST: $40; $25 for seniors, students and veterans