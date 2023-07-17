For Denver-based indie rockers Walden, 2023 marks a time of change. Since its tour with “bayou soul” artist Marc Broussard, Walden has reimagined its sound and the musicians moved from Nashville to Denver.
“Denver appealed to us for various lifestyle reasons,” said vocalist/pianist Eric Hangartner.
“There has been a lot of change. Recently, we’ve been doing a lot of sonic exploration — the sound, look and feel. We’re trying to hone in on what exactly we want to sound and feel like.”
Walden is returning to LA for its first headline show since its 2021 tour. The Saturday, July 22, concert at Makeout Music is hosted by Mad Lettuce Management.
“We, as a band, have been doing a lot of thinking recently about the direction we want to take from here. … We’re starting to reinvent the way we approach the show and the songs and the project in general,” Hangartner said.
“People at the show are definitely going to hear new music and just get an overall new experience from the band as we start to take things in a new direction.”
Hangartner said the band is taking more risks musically but isn’t quite sure about the direction past that.
“We’re not afraid to follow whatever excites us,” he added. “I think part of the fun is we don’t know where that is. It’s exciting to follow that path. It’s definitely an exciting time.”
As a sneak peek, Walden released the single “Taking It Slow,” which marks a “new sonic direction” for the band. It started as a collaboration between vocalist/guitarist Richard Becker and drummer/background vocalist Andrew Mendel. (The band also includes bassist Jamie de Lange.)
“We had a fun time exploring a new sonic palate for that song,” he added. “It’s something that sounds fresh but very much sounds like a Walden song. We’re very excited about the single and getting on the road to share it.”
Part of that trip includes the LA show. Mad Lettuce Management is the company founded by Walden’s manager Matt Ladis.
“Mad Lettuce is the 27-year manifestation of me as a person,” Ladis said.
“I grew up as a musician but learned in my high school days that I was way better at the people side of things and not the artist side of things. Live music is my religion in a lot of ways. It’s the closest thing to a religious experience. I’ve always had a passion for it, and I find ways to engulf myself in it.”
Walden and Friends
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22
WHERE: Makeout Music, 3751 E. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: $15 in advance; all ages