Raised in Kingston, Jamaica, LA artist Maureen Tepedino creates work that radiates the warmth and energy of her childhood home. Tepedino, who uses art as a means of communication, will showcase 21 paintings at City Club Los Angeles from Friday, June 30, to Friday, July 21.
“I was really thrilled with how (the collection) came out, and it wasn’t easy,” she said. “I chose paintings that spoke to me; that’s really the best way I can describe it.”
Tepedino’s love for the arts began during childhood, painting visages of her life in Jamaica at age 7. Her early passion, buoyed by her family’s support, would later become an integral part of her adult life.
“It was something that I really loved doing, and I had no idea that later on it was going to be a big part of my career,” she said. “As I became older, I lived in Toronto, and I worked for IBM Canada. I was lucky to be selected to attend a marketing seminar. … I was a secretary studying computer programming. While I was at this marketing event in Banff Springs, one of my assignments was to sell paintings, which I thought, ‘Wow, that’s right up my alley.’ There were paintings by Jackson Pollock … and Vincent Van Gogh.”
Tepedino was inspired by the legendary artists and their paintings. She was also playing the keyboard in a band at the time, which helped fuel a creative flame within her.
“It’s inspiring because even when I’m painting, I have music going,” Tepedino said. “It just sets the tone and the mood. And I guess it’s all from childhood because I remember playing the piano and my dad standing beside me singing.
“When I’m painting, I have to be inspired. When you’re inspired and you’re happy, you do great things.”
Today, Tepedino describes herself as an abstract figurative artist, crafting acrylic-based designs on canvas and mixed media at her Marina del Rey studio. She also works as an interior designer and has forged a connection between the two lines of work.
“Many times, I’m in the clients’ homes, so I get to have a feeling; I get to know them. And by knowing them, it allows me to have more focus on what they would like and what speaks to them. … Art is subjective, so what may speak to me may not speak to you. But at the same time, it’s about being harmonious.
“In one case, it’s elements. In another case, it may be behavior. So, when I’m selecting art for my clients, even though they have the final word, we do it together. … We look online, and I’ll say, ‘I think this would be fantastic for this area and so on. How do you feel about it?’ And then they’ll come visit my studio and make the final selections, so it’s a harmony.”
For her collection at City Club Los Angeles, Tepedino has amassed a body of work spanning several years, subjects and emotions. She emphasized that each painting is different and brings its own spirit to the space.
Her work “Ocean at Twilight,” for instance, reminds Tepedino of a piece of amethyst she brought home from the jungle-clad mountains and sun-kissed shores of Rio de Janeiro, while pieces like “Matador” depict the shapes and colors of a bullfight.
“There are also two small ones that are called ‘Date Night,’ (where) there’s a woman reflecting on whether she wants to go out with this fellow,” Tepedino said. “And it’s so cute because it’s had so much attention. … This man said, ‘Oh, I love that, but she shouldn’t go out with him. He’s not good enough for her because he looks like a shy little guy, and she is more of a sophisticated lady.’
“(The work) can evoke whatever it is you are experiencing in your life or not. … I’m grateful that people are responding. Whenever you do something and you’ve put your best into it, you hope that people’s responses will be positive. So far it has been, and it’s a nice feeling.”
Tepedino was once a member of City Club Los Angeles, which she described as a “lovely (and) elegant, yet comfortable,” venue. She will now see her work fill its walls.
Her hope is that, as visitors pass through the two opening paintings, “Whispering Sweet Nothings” and “Couples Gathering,” that stand at the entryway, they recognize the power that paintings hold in transforming people’s interactions with the world around them.
“I hope they realize that a wall without art is incomplete,” Tepedino said. “It’s important because (art) evokes so many different emotions, and hopefully they’re positive … because that’s what it does for me.
“My hope is that people continue to appreciate art and just have respect for artists and how much of themselves they put into their work. It’s really the respect, which is everything, and for (the art) to continue to grow and blossom and enhance people’s homes.”
Maureen Tepedino reception at City Club Los Angeles
WHEN: Reception takes place 6 p.m. Friday, June 30; paintings will be on display through Friday, July 21
WHERE: 555 Flower Street, 51st Floor, Los Angeles
COST: Free with RSVP; designbymaureen@aol.com
INFO: designbymaureen.com