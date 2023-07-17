This year will be Friends of the LA River’s second River Fest. Set to take place on Sunday, July 23, at the LA State Historic Park, River Fest will be a free, open-air arts and film festival with community resources celebrating the LA River.
Through a range of storytelling mediums, River Fest will showcase a series of short films on a large outdoor movie screen. The films were selected to display the intersection between nature, climate change, art and health that the LA River demonstrates.
“The LA River runs through so many communities in our region, and this year we’re excited to celebrate that in new ways at River Fest,” said Candice Dickens-Russell, Friends of the LA River chief executive officer.
“Making River Fest 2023 more interactive and offering community members even more ways to connect with nature through art gets to the heart of our goal of bringing the people to the river and the river to the people.”
Interactivity is what FoLAR has achieved this year. In addition to the film screenings, local artists banded together to create interactive installations and showcase their work. There will be three galleries visitors can participate in: a “use gallery,” a “community art gallery” and a professional art gallery.
Visitors will also be able to witness FoLAR’s “Story Slam.” Presented by 51 Miles, this performance will take the audience through stories about how the LA River is intertwined with local communities and show how different people interact with it.
“This is the second time we’re hosting a story slam. We’re partnering with students from USC to coordinate our stories,” said Dennis Mabasa, chief operating officer for Friends of the LA River.
“We have six confirmed storytellers that are going to come up on stage and share a little bit about their perspectives of how they see the LA River.
“It’s a really cool opportunity for us as an organization to hand off the microphone to our community members and let them express how they see the river and how it inspires them.”
River Fest also emphasizes education. Present at the event will be FoLAR’s River Rover, a 38-foot mobile visitor and education center to educate visitors about the LA River. In addition, more than 20 of FoLAR’s partner organizations will be present to help educate people about the river and present their mission and vision.
Friends of the LA River was born in 1986 when poet and activist Lewis MacAdams cut a hole in the chain-link fence guarding the LA River; the act was done in civil disobedience against the notion that Angelenos couldn’t access the river.
For over 30 years, FoLAR has worked to restore community connection to LA’s natural ecology, mobilizing over 50,000 Angelenos in advocacy to create equitable access to the LA River.
River Fest intends to tell stories of community leadership, environmental justice, indigenous perspectives and the challenges faced by the LA River. Because FoLAR is committed to creating a more equitable LA River, they created River Fest to replace their annual fall gala with a more accessible community event.
“We decided to remove the ticket price and make it free for everyone,” Mabasa said.
“Galas typically recap the end of a year of an organization and highlight the work that they’re doing. But we really wanted to allow everybody to celebrate with us. Thousands of community members come to River Fest, and we wanted to take a moment to celebrate our local environments with these individuals.”
Friends of the LA River was able to switch to this free festival by obtaining sponsorships rather than asking a select few individuals for donations. Mabasa read off a list of local and national organizations he said have resonated with their mission to a free community event, including Bank of America, Studio City of Long Beach and the LA Department of Water and Power.
River Fest is a free event, but registration is required. Mabasa said last year tickets sold out, and he expects the same for 2023.
General admission covers entrance to the festival, access to films and performances and a complimentary raffle ticket. The raffle will feature FoLAR merchandise and items from FoLAR’s partner organizations, such as Patagonia. Additional raffle tickets are available for purchase.
A limited number of VIP tickets are also available, which provide VIP Parking, check-in, a gift bag, two drink tickets, five complimentary raffle tickets and a VIP seating area.
Friends of the LA River’s River Fest
WHEN: 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 23
WHERE: Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring Street, Los Angeles
COST: free
INFO: forlar.org/riverfest