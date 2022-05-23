When two little-known composers interviewed Kevin Tuerff about his 9/11 experiences, he didn’t remember what he said 10 years later.
Soon thereafter, he attended the first production of “Come from Away” at Sheridan College in Toronto, and he was more than a little surprised.
“I wept the entire time,” said Tuerff, who became one of the characters written into the show by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.
“It was overwhelming. It took me right back to 9/11. Everything about that experience was so spot on in portraying the experience I felt in that town. And when I got back to the U.S., I wondered if we would do the same, and the answer was probably not.
The town he’s referring to is Gander, in Newfoundland, where nearly 7,000 air travelers were rerouted after the attack. The people opened their homes and hearts to the strangers for five days.
“Come from Away” made it to Broadway in 2018 and earned seven Tony nominations. Its popularity in Los Angeles during the North American tour prompted Center Theatre Group to request a return engagement. The two-week stop at Downtown’s Ahmanson Theatre begins Tuesday, May 31.
Tuerff, who onstage is portrayed by Jeremy Woodard, was the first of the stranded travelers to see the production. He explained that while some alternations were made, such as changing his hometown from Dallas to Los Angeles, much of what you see and what the characters say is real.
One special moment, which he didn’t remember telling Sankoff and Hein, happened after the week in Gander. He was sent back with his partner at the time (Kevin J in the show) to France, where they had been on vacation, instead of home, where they wanted to go. Tuerff visited Notre Dame and was moved by the Parisians praying for Americans who died on 9/11.
He left the cathedral humming the hymn “Lord, Make Me An Instrument of Thy Peace,” which wound up in the musical’s “Prayer” song.
“That first time I saw it, it was a sucker punch,” he said. “When the young college student came out and started singing that song, I thought, wait, I never told anybody that song was in my head. Apparently, I did and completely forgot. So that was amazing, a shocker.”
That song will be sung at the Ahmanson by Woodard, a North Carolina native, whose Broadway credits include “Rock of Ages” and “School of Rock.” The pair met when the tour stopped in Nashville, where Tuerff’s parents live.
“I took my mom and dad and they brought 40 of their friends, and so I jokingly told him, ‘It’s time to meet your mother and father,’” he said.
Woodard appreciated making the connection, which has been one of many high points doing a show he loves.
“People might think I’d say this is my favorite show because I’m in it, but it was my favorite show before I was ever involved in it,” he said. “The last thing you want to do when you’re in shows is to go to the theater on your day off, but my buddy was in it, and he said he’d get a ticket. I watched it and was blown away. It’s seamless.”
Even with positive reviews and strong ticket sales, a return visit to Los Angeles this soon is somewhat unusual. But, according to Ahmanson Theatre presentations manager Eric Sims, it was an easy choice.
“It’s also a great show to revisit,” he explained. “This is an incredibly positive and life-affirming and community-going experience, especially now, when the world is so polarized. This play is really about gathering with those who are different from you. It could not be more perfect for this moment.”
Tuerff believes “Come from Away” connects with audiences because the compassion shown by the people of Gander, which he has shared in his book “Channel of Peace” and through speaking engagements. He also founded PayitForward911.org, a movement that encourages people to commit random acts of kindness.
“In America, we do step up in times of major events, after 9/11 or when there’s hurricanes and tornadoes,” he said. “But the question is, why does it take a natural disaster or a pandemic for us to act that way, when this is how they roll on a daily basis in Newfoundland. I’d never met any of the Gander people represented on 9/11. I never met the mayor, had never met the police, but now those people are my second family.”
“Come from Away”
WHEN: Various times Tuesday, May 31, to Sunday, June 12
WHERE: Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $40
INFO: 213-628-2772, centertheatregroup.org