“Dancing with the Stars” mirror ball champ Mark Ballas and his wife, BC Jean, strive to take fans of their band, Alexander Jean, on a journey.
“I wouldn’t want anything we put out to feel like it’s one note,” Ballas said.
Their EP, “Coming Down” (Parts & Labor Records), continues their creative endeavors. Ballas is a virtuoso guitar player, with a creative percussive bluesy flamenco style that is signature to their sound. BC is a vocalist who wrote Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy.”
Released July 23, the EP wraps that in a tight package. It features six tracks, including Alexander Jean’s single “Highs & Lows,” which was well received last year, with 1.9 million streams on TikTok.
The opening track, “Coming Down,” is in your face, with playful and fun lyrics. “Nevermind” is the first song the couple wrote for the EP and carries an Americana twist. Ballas returns to “in your face” to describe “For Anybody Wondering,” which is “grungy.”
It’s been a rollercoaster couple years for the couple. When the pandemic started, Ballas and Jean thought it was going to be a “mini vacation.” They cooked at home, imbibed in wine and enjoyed each other.
Ballas said they also built a home studio and learned how to self-produce and engineer.
“Before, we would get an idea and say, ‘I wish we could throw it down right now,’” Ballas said. “We can do it now. We’re getting pretty proficient.
“We have a lot of ideas and things we want to try, but when we’re in with a producer, it’s hard to articulate it and take control.”
There’s another benefit to recording at home: It saves money, as most studios charge by the hour.
“We are able to be a little more creative for more hours,” Jean said. “We’re not paying for someone’s time and using someone’s time.”
Besides constructing a studio, they built up their socials.
“We had to stay at home, so we thought we would really dive into social media and get the word out there more,” Jean said. “As indie artists, that is all we have. We’re lucky enough to have a few videos really take off.”
One of those videos is a cover of “Sex and Candy,” the 1990s hit by Marcy Playground. It was recorded and produced by Ballas and Jean.
“It’s been one of my favorite songs since I was a little girl,” said Jean, who added the ’90s play an important role in the band.
“It’s very nostalgic for me. We threw 1-minute covers on TikTok and Instagram. People responded, saying they wanted the whole song. It had more than 1 million views in a couple days.”
The goal now is to bring those songs to the stage. Jean said tour routing is being discussed.
“We’re just starting to get that all figured out,” she said. “Our goal is to elevate our show, whether it’s just me and Mark or if we’re going to have a band of players,” Jean said.
“We bring the heart and the energy,” Ballas added. “There’s a lot of banter and chemistry. The shows will be a lot louder and in your face.”