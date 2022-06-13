Theatre by the Blind, the nation’s only blind theater company, could not have been a more perfect fit for the French musical written by Sebastien Lancrenon and Jean-Baptiste Saudray.
It’s why the show’s producer contacted their artistic director, Greg Shane, and asked if he would produce a version with all-blind actors.
“The Braille Legacy” tells the story of Louis Braille, the inventor of the system now used internationally by blind people to read. It premiered at Charing Cross Theatre in London, but there were no blind actors in the cast — the characters of the blind children wore blindfolds. The show at ArtsUP! LA will be different, running Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, at The Miracle Theatre.
First, everyone in the cast will be blind, even those who are playing sighted characters, something Shane said he does with all his shows.
“I always have blind actors play sighted characters,” Shane said. “I think it is important for them to memorize the stage, to move independently through space. I think the fact that they’re playing sighted characters allows for that.”
Even the musicians in the pit orchestra have diverse abilities from blindness to autism. Rex & Friends is led by keyboardist Rex Lewis-Clack, a blind musician who was born with brain damage. When he was 15, he played at then-Vice President Joe Biden’s inauguration and was featured in a “60 Minutes” segment.
“He can literally hear a song one time and play it perfectly,” Shane said.
It is this sort of commitment to include artists of all abilities that had Martine Melloul reach out to Shane.
“She asked me if I would take a look at directing a production using blind actors since this is a story of Louis Braille and it is a great fit,” Shane said. “I listened to the music one time and said absolutely, and the rest is history.”
A week after the show went into production, the pandemic hit, and it was put on hold. Fundraising was challenging and they were concerned about funding the show.
Eventually, a Kickstarter program, “Save the Braille Legacy,” raised the rest of the money needed.
Even then, the first scheduled production was again delayed because of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and rising case numbers.
Now, though, 14 actors and 10 musicians have gathered and are ready to stage the show.
“The story is Louis Braille and his invention and how it changed the world and the fight against the people who were trying to oppress the blind community,” Shane said. “What is so interesting about the musical is that it really gives an insight into the world through Louis’ eyes and it also gives insight into the history of what was happening at the time. It is an educational piece with a theatrical, dramatic element to it.”
Shane said many people are unaware of Louis Braille. He started when he was a preteen and had it mostly complete by the time he was 15.
“He was playing around with dice and noticed the indentations of the dice,” Shane said. “From feeling those dots, he created a numerical system of braille that has never changed since its creation.”
He hopes audiences understand the origin of Braille because of the effect on the blind community.
“I think understanding history and understanding other people is important,” Shane said. “I hope this show really raises awareness to the fact that when I sing, I see, to the idea that I see so much more than people think I can see. That is the message of the show.”
This is the first time the Theatre by the Blind has performed a show with this much choreography. Shane puts textured pads on the stage that allows the actors to feel with their feet and move gracefully on the stage.
Shane and a volunteer choreographer have ways to communicate with the actors what they need to do as they dance.
“I’m very proud of how they are learning the movements to get around the stage and find each other in different positions,” Shane said. “The choreography is complicated. It’s not simple stuff that we’re coming up with.”
The show begins with a partner dance, and the two performers were already dancers, so they picked things up quickly. Others, Shane said, have picked up quickly on directions.
“The actors have a good sense of space,” Shane said. “It is easy to communicate what needs to be done. It’s really about setting up the spatial elements. It is more about describing movement to the actors—put your hands in the air like reaching for the stars and then move your hands as if you are giving a big hug.”
Shane said he does a lot of work with tableaus and ensures his actors understand the imagery of the piece.
“I really believe that in a good performance you should be able to stop the performance at any moment and look on stage and it should look like a painting,” Shane said. “The play should be a moving painting. Imagery is really important, especially in this production.”
One of the two nights will offer audio description for blind audience members.
While the delays have been frustrating, Shane said he appreciates the actors’ commitment.
“It is pretty hard to stay committed that long and they have,” Shane said. “It shows the integrity and level of professionalism of everyone.”
As a director, the delays have given him a lot more time to digest the script and envision the show in more detail.
“I’m one of those directors who think in pictures, not words,” said Shane, who is also blind. “I play the movie out in my head of what the musical looks like.”
He also gathered a team to work on it from the volunteer choreographer to an assistant director.
While he praised his actors’ ability to move through the space, he said it is also important that audiences know they are watching people who are blind and appreciating what they can do and what might be challenging for them.
“I think it is important that they notice during a transition that it is harder to get off stage,” Shane said. “Seeing them in real time and sometimes struggle to find a door, that is an important element. It is just as important that they see that and then on the flip side, see how outstanding they are on stage and the way they do move.”
The Braille Legacy by the Theatre for the Blind
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25
WHERE: The Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market Street, Inglewood
COST: Check website for pricing
INFO: artsupla.org