Those looking for a historic signed document by Abraham Lincoln or Asian works of art, Andrew Jones Auctions will feature a wide variety of unique and out-of-the-ordinary items at its virtual DTLA Collections & Estates auctions on July 14.
“In the July auction we will have a lovely oil painting from German-Polish post-impressionist painter Suzanne Eisendieck entitled ‘Jardin a Sirole,’” said Aileen Ward, vice president and senior specialist at Andrew Jones Auctions.
The July 14 auction will have a vast selection of Asian works of art, clocks and timepieces, decorations, fine silver, and other items primarily from the collection of Mary and Lou Silver of Indian Wells, as well as other sources.
“We work with the consignments we get in for sale to fashion themes,” Ward said.
“We held a fantastic sale this past February—Collections Curated by Designers of Distinction. The sale comprised nearly 500 lots pulled from six California collections assembled by legends of interior design including Kalef Alaton, Craig Wright and others. We’ve held single owner fine art and luxury item sales, a coin and banknote auction, an Animals in the Arts auction, even a meteorite auction. We’re planning a fine jewelry auction for the fall. We have great contacts in the business, so if someone comes in with something no one really knows anything about, we know who we can contact to find out about its history and value.”
Andrew Jones Auctions opened in summer 2018 and is the only full-service fine art and antiques auction house in Downtown Los Angeles. Prior to COVID-19, its auctions were held for an in-room audience as well as internet, telephone and absentee bidding. While previously it would hold one auction a month, it has re-calibrated to present about two smaller sales per month.
“Since the ‘Safer at Home’ order, we seem to have a captive audience looking to buy,” Ward said. “We have had a huge jump in internet participation and have had some of our more successful sales since the lockdown. We look to cultivate long-term relationships with the clients who buy from us and sell through us.”
The auctions last between five to seven hours, depending on the number of lots and interest in the property. They will both start at 11 a.m. and will held online through andrewjonesauctions.com, as well as on popular bidding platform liveauctioneers.com. Buyers from around the world can sign up and bid online.
“We have bidders the world over,” Ward said. “You just need to register with us and provide us with some information so we can follow up with payments and property collection after the sale. We encourage clients to contact us in advance of the sale to ask questions about pieces they are interested in buying. We can provide additional images, complete reports on the condition of an item, and help them feel comfortable with the entire process.”
Andrew Jones Auctions will also host “Design for the Home and Garden” on Sunday, July 26. It will offer important pieces from the collection of Mary and Lou Silver, including a still-life painting by Nicolai Fechin with an estimated value of $70,000 to $90,000. It will also have important furniture, silver, objects and fine art from other sources.
“Our staff has been in the business for decades, so we have clients that have known us for years,” Ward said. “We have a wealth of knowledge and international experience, having worked for many years at major auction houses in America and Europe, scouring property from across North America. Our auctions are diverse and eclectic and feature fine items in many collection categories spanning antiquity through the 21st century.”