“Let Me Out I’m Free!” couldn’t be a more apt name for Anna Sofia’s latest release.
The EP shares the beginnings of the Toronto songstress’ career.
“It is just a very honest EP,” the 18-year-old Sofia said. The entire EP talks about a point in my career where I was very manipulated by the industry and the opinions of people in the industry.
“I was very controlled by the industry. I really couldn’t do myself or my own thing. That was a rough point.”
Sofia said she’s relieved that the manipulation came early in her career, before it could turn into “something really bad.”
The EP is accompanied by a co-directed cinematic film project that soundtracks four of the songs and closes with a new song, her single “Caged Birds Don’t Sing.”
The lyrics and visuals showcase the singer-songwriter’s storytelling truths in the point of view of Gen Z, facing the mental and physical barriers that come with anxiety and fear.
The film will screen at Braindead Studios on May 24.
“We did a release party in Toronto and performed the music,” she said. “In LA, we’re playing the short film at Braindead Studios. That’s going to be really cool.”
Sofia made her LA premiere at It’s a School Night, a live music showcase founded in 2010 where chart toppers and Grammy winners got their start.
“Every awesome artist I look up performed at It’s a School Night, like Bruno Mars,” she said.
“I got really, really good feedback from the audience. To see that before I started performing in a couple different places was great. I met some cool artists, and it’s really nice to have built those relationships. It was a nice point to practice that music.”
With her music, she hopes it’s meaningful to her fans and other listeners.
“There are different things that I want them to take with them per project,” she said.
“For this project, I didn’t expect people to have a good time. It’s not uplifting music. It’s not music you’re meant to feel happy. It’s an awareness thing. No matter what — whether you’re in music, in school, whatever you do — I want people to really understand that they carve their own path in life.
“They should do whatever makes them happy. Don’t let anyone control you. That’s what I want people to take away from my music.”
Growing up just outside of Toronto, Sofia performed on stages ranging from school recitals to her family restaurant. Admiring Sir Elton John and Tyler, the Creator, Sofia has since accrued millions of streams.
“I’ve always been in the arts,” she said. “I was a piano player and dancer really young. I did them both competitively, and I did a grading system for piano ballet.
“I was very musical from the beginning. I was singing when I was a kid. It wasn’t anything like, ‘Oh, my God. She is it.’ I didn’t force anything. When the time was right, I got into piano lessons and writing my own music. It all ended up happening at the right time.”
“Let Me Out I’m Free”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24
WHERE: Braindead Studios, 611 N. Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Visit website
INFO: studios.wearebraindead.com