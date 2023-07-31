Emerging from the graffiti-laden underworld of New York City, the legend of artist and activist Keith Haring spread from the empire city to the furthest reaches of the world. In a special exhibition titled “Keith Haring: Art is for Everybody,” running through Sunday, Oct. 8, The Broad has sought to capture the essence of Haring’s artistic vision.
“‘Art is for Everybody’ is a quote that’s pulled from Haring’s journal. He kept journals throughout his life, and really they spoke to what he thought art was for, the meaning of art and his thinking about how art gains meaning too,” curator Sarah Loyer said. “He wrote that at the age of 20, right after moving to New York City to attend college at the School of Visual Arts, and that became a mantra for him. It was a core tenet of his practice, making work that could reach as many people as possible. He believed in art’s ability to create meaningful change and for art to be able to communicate with all types of people.”
After moving to NYC’s Lower East Side in 1978, Haring began experimenting with street art by sketching chalk drawings on blank station advertisement backboards, turning the city’s subway system into his personal exhibition space. He quickly became known for his distinct pop-art style, using bold lines and vibrant colors to catch the eyes of his passing audience, and offered accessibility to his work not found in the city’s fine art galleries.
“He is an artist who has saturated popular culture,” Loyer said. “His imagery is on so many different things and out in the world in so many different ways. Some people may not know his name, but recognize the imagery.”
Haring celebrated his first solo exhibition at Manhattan’s Westbeth Painters Space in 1981 before displaying his work at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery, where he showed for the rest of his life. He enjoyed a prolific career, garnering worldwide attention and collaborating with fellow art icons like Andy Warhol.
By 1986, Haring stopped drawing in the subways and opened Pop Shop, a space that sold his art on clothes and posters. Haring continued to use his art to amplify social causes, such as AIDS awareness, until his death at age 31 in 1990. Loyer said Haring is a core artist to The Broad collection.
“We have had Keith Haring on our minds for as long as we’ve been open,” she explained. “We have eight works in the collection that were all acquired by Eli and Edythe Broad during the artist’s lifetime in the 1980s. … They started collecting in the ‘70s, but more heavily in the ‘80s focusing on contemporary living artists. And Keith was one of those artists.”
As the first museum in Los Angeles to present Haring’s expansive body of work, The Broad’s “Art is for Everybody” exhibition will feature over 120 artworks and archival materials.
“In just over a decade, he made a massive body of great quality work,” Loyer said. “Our gallery spaces are roughly 10,000 square feet, and I think I could have filled those many times over.
“The show addresses a lot of different topics that were relevant in the 1980s and continue to be central issues that we deal with today, so there’s a lot of political and social content in the exhibition addressing topics that we think of as culture war topics today that were coming to the forefront during that era. … (Haring) has an incredible skill of being able to take on these very serious topics like racism, police brutality, religion and the AIDS epidemic, and still, throughout the work, approach these subjects with optimism and be able to still present imagery that brings a sense of hope and joy.”
Loyer started working on the exhibition in 2019 and visited the Keith Haring Foundation in NYC before the onset of the pandemic. During her time perusing the archives, she gained insight into Haring’s practice and the trajectory of his career.
“My biggest job was trying to stay focused and editing as best I could to tell the story in the amount of space that I had in a concise and compelling way,” Loyer said. “It’s partially chronological, but it’s more thematic. … There’s a section, for example, that is all works that are engaging religion and mortality and looking at the way that he is using Christian iconography subversively to speak to what was happening during that time as the AIDS epidemic was happening, and the Christian right was still holding firm anti-gay stances.”
Through her curation, Loyer wanted to represent a wide range of Haring’s practice and identity. The exhibition contains early video works from the late 1970s when Haring was experimenting with friends and discussing language and repetition’s ability to create meaning in art, and immense wall pieces, as Haring completed vast mural projects without drawings for scale.
“One of my favorites is called ‘The Great White Way,’ and it’s a 14-foot-tall painting stretched in the shape of a phallus,” Loyer said with a laugh. “It’s very comical and humorous, then at the same time, it has these scenes of abuses of power up and down the canvas. It’s addressing white supremacy and patriarchy quite directly, but when you first see it, you can’t help but laugh and feel joy. He does these things at the same time. He’s able to accomplish this cultural criticism and make you laugh or let you feel joy, which I think is one of his greatest gifts.”
Loyer said her hope for the exhibition is that visitors can experience these moments of amusement and discovery throughout the collection. She recalled feeling a “full range of emotions” through viewing Haring’s work and said the space still has the power to inspire.
“I think people will come away somewhat surprised to see the breadth of work that this artist made,” Loyer said. “The other (goal) is just to expand the dialogue about this artist and his importance in his place in history because I think he was a very, very serious artist, and his work deserves to be taken seriously.
“He’s an artist that always prioritized public access to his work, which is a theme in the exhibition, and that came with a double-edged sword. He wanted to be taken seriously in the ‘art world with the capital A’ while also making his work as accessible as possible to the general public. And I think we live in a day-to-day where that is a goal of more and more artists and a model to look up to.”
Following its LA debut, “Keith Haring: Art is for Everybody” will travel to Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario from Nov. 11 to March 17, 2024, before landing at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, where it will stay from April 27 to Sept. 8, 2024.
“Keith Haring: Art is for Everybody”
WHEN: Exhibition runs through Sunday, Oct. 8
WHERE: The Broad, 221 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Free admission
INFO: thebroad.org