One of Downtown LA’s newest art galleries aims to feed the body and soul while creating a community of artistic dreamers.
DMST Atelier opened in early 2021 at 1117 E. Seventh Street, Unit 2, in Downtown LA, positioned where Skid Row and the Arts and Fashion districts intersect.
Co-founded by artists Marantz Moon and Frannie Hemmelgarn, its mission is to be a supportive space for diverse community, conversation and creative expression with art, openness and joy at the core of everything it does.
The acronym in the name? It stands for Dream More Stay True, a phrase, which is Moon’s motto. The two artists met online during the pandemic and discovered a shared vision for an arts venue.
Moon had recently moved to Los Angeles from Chicago and knew few people.
“Toward the end of 2020, I met Frannie,” Moon said. “We connected and really bonded. We hit the ground running on a lot of our ideas and passion.”
While the pandemic might seem like a huge hurdle when opening an arts organization, Moon and Hemmelgarn saw a lot of advantages, such as the low-priced vacant buildings.
“We’re both optimistic people,” Hemmelgarn said. “This time is really difficult for everyone, but there are a lot of ways we can still navigate and live and create.’
Hemmelgarn said she was already looking at vacant spaces when she met Moon. She dreamed about the space’s look. However, it was the alchemy of the two of them that gave birth to the Atelier.
“What we bonded on was this love for art and creative expression and living creative lives,” Hemmelgarn said. “What is so cool about Moon is he is much more of an actor. I could have thought about it for a long time, but he actually does things. When Moon opened up this space, some of it was giving both of us an opportunity to grow and share our art.”
When Moon moved to Los Angeles, he specifically chose the Arts District to live and work.
“We want to be able to have some control and show our art but also reach out into the community,” Moon said. “The community is clearly segregated in various ways — money, issues in society, gender issues or racial issues. We need to consciously bring people together and consciously create diverse spaces and safe spaces and frame everything in that light. We want to welcome people in.”
Hemmelgarn added the art world can often feel insular, and making art is intimidating. Moon went to art school and has created art for most of his life. For Hemmelgarn, her journey as an artist began six years ago. She was what she called a “closeted artist” for four of those years.
Removing the ‘starving’ from the artist
To introduce themselves to the community, they have hosted biweekly feeds. It started with their first show, a solo show featuring Moon’s work during a Juneteenth celebration. Hemmelgarn’s brother was in town, so they made food for everyone who came.
It was such a success that in September, they created Friday feeds twice a month.
“The interactions we would have were so inspiring,” Hemmelgarn said. “We realized the location we had allowed us to have that platform to really bring a lot of people through the door. The most important thing to building community is consistency.”
Now every other Friday they open the gallery, transform it into a living room-style space, hang their art and then, along with volunteers, make food for about 30 to 50 people. The food is free.
“It is a meal where everyone comes in and engages,” Hemmelgarn said. “It’s grown every single time. Food brings people through the door. Everyone needs to eat.”
During one feed, a poet performed one of his works.
“I wish we had filmed it,” Hemmelgarn said. “We all packed in and he performed for about 5 minutes with this incredible poem. Having that stuff happen spontaneously feels so in line with what we are hoping can happen on a regular basis.”
The artists needed signage but turned it into a community art project. They filled water balloons with paint, tacked them onto a large canvas and taped off the words “Friday Feed.”
“While people were waiting for food, we laid the canvas outside and we had everyone throw darts at the water balloons,” Hemmelgarn said.
“That’s just fun. There’s no way for that to not make people happy when they hit a water balloon and paint bursts out.”
The canvas became a banner that is unfurled at every feed to alert the community.
Moon said they try to avoid going to large suppliers or supermarkets for the meals unless they absolutely have to. Instead, they buy from local food markets.
“There are all these little markets in the fashion and produce district,” Moon said. “You have access to them, and you can support the community you’re trying to bond with.”
Atelier hosts variety of creative events
The Friday feeds opened the door for other events at the gallery. Friends have hosted improv hip-hop events or displayed their work as a fashion designer.
“Those projects and events are things we are really interested in,” Moon said. “We can offer up a weekend to people who need a platform to help them as they grow their brand. It’s a chance to connect with people as well.”
As they prepare for 2022, they are looking at ways to offer more events like that, whether spoken word, outreach projects or painting.
“We really want to engage, but we are also constantly trying to achieve sustainability,” Moon said. “We definitely have ideas to do more with the space, but we are also learning how to transition the space in different moments.”
The Atlier is intended to be a dream base, a pit stop, Moon said.
“If you’re an artist and you need to lean in with other artists, you walk in there and there is someone you can bond with and learn from,” Moon said. “We’re not trying to own anyone’s light. We just want to help them to shine brighter and create a platform they can come through.”
Name inspires dreaming
DMST comes from a catch phrase that Moon has been saying since 2010 when he was in college and started making music in art school. It was there that conversations centered on learning all the rules and how to break them, on learning what one’s personal style is going to be and what will be each individual’s calling card.
“I was in full creation mode all the time,” Moon said. “I was always doing something creative in different mediums. I came up with this idea of Dream More, Stay True. I don’t want to give up on my dreams. I can’t see life without art, without making change through my abilities. How do I stay true?”
He started saying “Dream More, Stay True.” His mother started saying it to him. His friends started saying it to him. When he taught classes, he’d get the attention of students by saying “Dream More” and they’d respond with “Stay True.”
“It was a thing so versatile that I couldn’t escape it anymore,” Moon said. “I spent so many years manifesting it. The meaning of it is to stay true to your dreams — don’t let society conform you to letting go of it. It is a constant marathon, but when you stay true, eventually it becomes your reality.”
Celebrating their art
DMST Atlier is a place where the two founding artists can display their works.
Moon has spent years creating work around issues of injustice and the battle of class and race. During the pandemic, he saw many other artists join him in the space because of all the protests and injustices.
“When I got to this space, I had so much art I had already created,” Moon said. “I started creating really big resin pieces made of found material.”
He was drawn to cardboard because it is often disregarded just as people often disregard issues of social justice. He’d cut images out of large sheets and then put resin over the top.
“A lot of what I have created in this space are these very big afro figures that came from material that would have ended up in a pollution site,” Moon said. “I was creating this beacon of Black beauty. These are androgynous, beautiful, artistic expressions.”
Hemmelgarn said she uses art as a tool to learn things and apply them in life. Her art becomes a practice of presence. She’s working in two different styles.
The first are cyanotype sun prints. She treats paper or wood with a solution and then it becomes sun sensitive. For most of her prints, she used things she finds in nature, primarily leaves.
Her second style is painting. She starts by painting pieces that are flower inspired and then she cuts them up and puts them back together on wood.
“I create these beautiful pieces, and their beauty is the point,” Hemmelgarn said. “They’re not done until I feel attached to them, and I love them. Then I cut them up. I’m teaching myself detachment. Something can get more complicated and yet still more beautiful. All these things are reminders to me to keep moving forward.”
Artists seek out sustainability
As they continue to grow, the two artists are focused on sustainability and how they can make their venture at least break even. They are self-funding everything they do. They are looking for ways to fund the gallery, whether it’s through donations or selling their art.
They have a 50-50 agreement with most artists, but for their own art, they have an 80-20 split. The gallery gets 80% of the sale and they receive 20%. They’re also creating smaller pieces such as basketball planters and T-shirts for those who don’t want to spend $2,000 on a piece of art. They’re hoping to develop enough consistency to partner with others in the neighborhood, whether it be other arts organizations or a Black-owned soul food restaurant.
“There are a lot of different ways we can make this sustainable as artists who want a bigger platform and want to share our heart,” Hemmelgarn said. “If people like what we’re doing, if they are inspired by what we are doing, we welcome them helping out in any way, whether volunteering to bring food or just coming out. It goes a long way.”
DMST Atelier
1117 E. Seventh Street, Unit 2, Los Angeles