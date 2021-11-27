The LA Fashion District is home to a new public art exhibition that asks an important question: “Where do we go from here?”
On display around the clock, this exhibition by three women of color invites the public to discuss the future — one that is moving forward from a time of pandemic, a time of racial reckoning, a time of economic upheaval. What sort of world does the community want to build?
The exhibition is visible through March 1 from the street level of 700 S. Main Street.
“The LA Fashion District is a neighborhood of artists, designers and other creative people,” said Dean Nucich, managing principal at Urban Offerings, which provided the space at 7Main.
“With this exhibition, the building itself acts as a canvas for creative expression. We were honored to create a space for local women artists, and to welcome the community to participate in the experience outdoors in a COVID-19 safe way.”
Zehra Ahmed brings her Womxn in Windows multimonitor, multimedia installation to the site; Janna Ireland contributes six original photographs; and Ginger Q created a 6-foot neon sign reading “Estamos Aqui,” which translates from Spanish to “we are here.”
Tré Borden said the exhibition was born from the vacant business spots.
“They wanted to give people a reason to experience the district and feel there is this exciting momentum of community,” Borden said.
Borden said it wasn’t enough to just do something “cool.” It had to have meaning.
“People are really thinking deeply about the future right now,” Borden said. “Where do we go from here is a question a lot of people are asking. We are taking conversations happening in private and using these art projects to activate people’s imagination. It is a compelling way to spark creative envisioning.”
Starting with Womxn in Windows
Involving the public in an interactive way was important to Borden, which is why Ahmed’s exhibition has two parts.
The first part has the multimonitor installation featuring moving images by five artists: Kesh, Moshtari, Olivia Gastaldo, RaFia Santana and Moreshin Allahyari.
The second part invites LA artists to submit works with their interpretation of this year’s theme. For their part, guests can scan the installation’s QR code and respond. Selections from those contributions will be displayed on the monitors at the exhibition.
The exhibit opened on Oct. 15, and after the first month, the screens will transition to a community bulletin board.
“You can scan the code in my curatorial statement that will lead to my website, which has a link to a Google Sheet,” Borden said. “People can answer the questions, and we will capture the responses and create graphics with the different texts. It is an opportunity for the community to hear themselves and for people to express themselves.”
They’ll start with a few answers that help to demonstrate how people can participate. At the end of the year, they’ll aggregate several responses and replace them until the end date.
Borden said he has long been impressed with the Womxn in Windows project and its commitment to making sure new voices are amplified.
“They are really beautiful,” Borden said. “It is the perfect piece to anchor the project Downtown in the Fashion District. Her project speaks to women-identifying artists, so cis women, trans women, all sorts of people who identify from a variety of communities and who deserve visibility. In a planet where just a narrow slice of people has been able to dictate how things are run, it is more important than ever that a far greater sample of the population are able to dictate how we are thinking about solutions.”
Borden said there is special power in the space that the exhibition exists in. They are what he calls “raw spaces.” The buildings have been revamped, but guests can see past the television into the empty spaces.
“You want to work with people who understand the opportunities and limitations of spaces like this,” Borden said. “As someone who has been able to pop this installation up around the world in a variety of circumstances, it is great to have Zehra on board, as she can roll with the punches.”
Each of the five artists has contributed a variety of video art from short films, ranging from shot footage to animations. Some have dialog; some are lyrical. Each video loops continuously. Next to each television is a listing of the artist’s name, the titles of the project, the geographic communities they hail from, and the identities they have.
Focusing on children’s play
Ireland is an African American photographer born in Philadelphia, now based in Los Angeles. She teaches visual arts and media studies at Pasadena City College.
“Janna is very special,” Borden said. “I’ve admired her work for many years, and this is my first chance to work with her directly on a new project. I worked with her before on her existing work. All the artists are women of color, but she is the only one who is a mother.”
Her role as a mother dictated the work in the “How Big is the Earth” exhibition. It has six original photographs printed on silk that all respond to the prompt, “Where do we go from here?”
She focused on the world she wants her children to inherit. The photos depict her children engaged in play and exploration.
“It is easy to focus on the likelihood of a worse future,” Borden said. “But for Janna, when she thinks about a future, she thinks about her children’s future — what are we preparing for her two young boys?
“During the pandemic, she spent a lot of time photographing them. She incorporated time with her children into her artwork to create something that was deeply meaningful as a parent and artist.”
Borden said the audience can share in the same sense of wonder and curiosity about the future that the children do.
“It is what children in decent circumstances do — they contemplate the future positively,” Borden said.
Lighting up the sky
Ginger Q’s contribution can be seen from a distance and encourages viewers to look up. The neon sign reading “Estamos Aqui” shines in green neon from the top of the building.
The story draws upon the rich heritage of the site, which used to be Dearden’s furniture store. Dearden’s was one of the few places that would credit undocumented and new immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
Even more crucially, thousands of immigrants earned their citizenship using Dearden’s receipts to prove that they were in the United States.
Social media responded favorably to Ginger Q’s work with people sharing the role the store played in their lives — how their uncle used to work there, or an extended relative used a receipt for immigration purposes, or how someone got her quinceanera dress there or furniture for their relatives.
The project gives context to the neighborhood in a way that Borden calls powerful and relevant. It helps us to think about the future by paying attention to our past and where we have been, he said.
“When you think about the future, a lot of the reason there is so much disarray and confusion about where we are and where we might be going is a lack of acknowledgment and respect for what has gone on before,” Borden said. “When you don’t have context or agreement about what has transpired, it is hard to get consensus about where we should go.”
He said that while there is a tendency to undermine or discard the contributions of the Latino community, its contribution — and the contribution of immigrants — to the Fashion District and the entire region cannot be overstated.
“This building and business stood out among many in LA for really being an anchor and a lifeline for that community,” Borden said. “Many community members remember Deardens and what this business was doing for their community. It’s really important for historical narratives that respect and acknowledge the past (to exist). Her piece is really powerful.”
He said the sign means a lot to Spanish-speaking people, who know this is for them.
Underheard voices
Together, the three exhibits cover different bases but share a similar value, Borden said. All are focused on making a world that works for more people — for people of color, for women identifying people.
It imagines a future where the curiosity and ingenuity of young Black men are recognized, as is immigrants’ resilience.
“I think they are definitely in conversation with each other,” Borden said of the three artistic contributions to the exhibition. “There is the hopeful future we are creating. There are three really visible artists speaking their truths in vital and bold ways that push the conversation forward.”
Borden said that everyone can contribute to the conversation.
Borden said a young, creative, Black person shared it was refreshing a wide-ranging exhibit Downtown.
“We are not speaking to just our community, but it is our communities that are speaking,” said Borden, who identifies as a Black, queer person. “It is not every day that very powerful and influential developers give space to a bunch of queer people and women. It is important to acknowledge that the source of partnerships can form between people who care about the community. I hope this project establishes a template that people believe can be successful and workable.”
“Where Do We Go from Here?”
WHEN: Through Tuesday, March 1
WHERE: Visible from the street level of 7Main,
700 S. Main Street.
COST: Free
INFO: fashiondistrict.org