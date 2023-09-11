Saint Motel lead singer A.J. Jackson describes his band’s latest single, “Fine Wine,” eloquently — “mix of a gut punch and a back slap, inspired by impermanence.”
The track is Saint Motel’s second 2023 single, and it is expected to be on the setlist when it plays The Bellwether with Echosmith and Nico Vega on Friday, Sept. 22.
The song originated during an unexpected power outage in Mexico, where Jackson, with his wife on vacation, began crafting the melody.
“Fine Wine” orchestral quality stems from playful piano experimentation and a personal travel setup. It draws inspiration from the Japanese concept of “mono no aware,” or the strong emotions that objects can bring out in us, often referred to as the deep feeling or pathos of things.
According to Jackson, “Fine Wine” is “a happy song that makes me sad but a song where you can find happiness in the song,” capturing the music’s deep emotions.
Saint Motel’s commitment to its fans is seen through its current jaunt, “The Awards Show Tour.” With a sold-out first leg and the second run starting on Sept. 13, Saint Motel took an unconventional approach by inviting audiences worldwide to nominate songs through fan-voted setlists. It makes each night’s performance different each night, making each performance infused with excitement and surprise.
It allowed the band to reacquaint itself with older tracks like “Puzzle Piece” or “Daydream,” requested by fans, creating an environment for audience connection and collaboration.
“We’ve seen people work together or meet in the audience and create this cool bond. It has allowed us to relearn many older songs, which was a lot of fun,” he said.
Saint Motel’s evolution is evident in its albums, each capturing a distinct phase of their musical journey. From the debut project “ForPlay” (2009), “Voyeur” (2012), “My Type EP” (2015), and “saintmotelevision” (2016), the releases reflect diverse musical directions and a willingness to explore. Their most ambitious release, “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” released in the summer of 2021, went into darker themes, fusing eclectic orchestral pop elements and memorable exploration of emotions.
Amid the pandemic challenges faced during the recording of “The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack,” Saint Motel collaborated with Duke Bojadziev to create a live version of the collection, scored by the Fames Orchestra of Macedonia in North Macedonia.
“It was incredible. … We were trying to figure out some livestream idea for the album, and in between every song, there was a film score. We really wanted to showcase these film scores and this orchestra and said, why not go to Macedonia,” he said.
Jackson takes Saint Motel’s music a step further with the music videos as he studied film.
“I, sometimes, have crazy ideas, and we don’t have the budgets to match them,” Jackson said. “It’s a story of my life, but having the film school background has allowed things to work.”
Noteworthy examples of Jackson-directed videos include “My Type” and “Van Horn.” The “My Type” music video by Saint Motel stands out for its retro-inspired 2D animation and dynamic transformations that mirror the song’s energy. In contrast, the “Van Horn” video takes viewers on a quirky journey at a bar, blending live-action and animation filled with oddities and humor. While recent music videos have been handled in-house, personal responsibilities have led Jackson to entrust directing duties to other collaborators.
Saint Motel’s music has organically found its way beyond radio airwaves and stages into video games and movies. Video game soundtracks like FIFA 15, FIFA 17 and MLB: The Show have introduced their sound to new audiences, which was completely unexpected.
“For a band like us, we are not easy to pin down musically, which makes it hard for radio,” he said. “Alternative exposure for us has been through things like video games and movies.”
These platforms have expanded the band’s audience, allowing its music to shine. Their recognition from the FIFA games even resulted in the inclusion of custom Saint Motel jerseys in the game.
Saint Motel’s sound reflects the diverse influences brought forth by its members. Jackson called bass player Dak Lerdamornpong “the international man of mystery,” who blends his various inspirations and culinary skills with the music.
Drummer Greg Erwin’s people-oriented approach adds a distinct, friendly dimension to their music. At the same time, lead guitarist Aaron Sharp role-plays as an experimentalist and music explorer, and he continually pushes the other members’ creative boundaries.
In a world where music continually evolves, Saint Motel continues to deliver repeatedly, pushing creative boundaries and crafting immersive experiences for its audience. With their latest single, “Fine Wine,” they continue to redefine their identity while staying true to their essence.
“It’s been fun to be back releasing music without a concept of making it an album, and we are looking forward to this second leg of our tour.”