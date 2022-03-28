Nija Okoro — a kid from the Bronx whose single working mother put her in acting class to keep her busy — knew even at 10 years old it was a bit strange to be traipsing the boards as the cockney flower girl Eliza in “My Fair Lady.”
But as someone who has found most things come naturally to her, acting — particularly in complex and uncomfortable roles — is what she finds most challenging and most fun.
Okoro’s continued headlong dive into artistic danger will be on display at Downtown’s Mark Taper Forum, when she stars as Angel in a revival of the Pearl Cleage’s “Blues for an Alabama Sky.” Directed by famed actress Phylicia Rashad, who was Angel in the 1995 world premiere in Atlanta, the show opens Wednesday, April 6.
It’s 1930 Harlem (a world created by scenic designer John Iacovelli) and Angel is trying to survive after being fired from her singing gig at the legendary Cotton Club. Her best friend is designer Guy (Greg Alverez Reid), who dreams of them leaving New York for Paris, where he will make outfits for star Josephine Baker.
While it’s never had a Broadway run, “Blues for an Alabama Sky” has appeared at many regional theaters — and this may be its highest-profile production to date.
“I’m very motivated by story, and if the story doesn’t speak to me, I don’t even want to audition for it,” said Okoro, who first read the play soon after graduating from The Juilliard School. “I loved it. Ms. Cleage writes these full, wonderful characters that you know immediately. And when the offer came, and I started reading it from the perspective of Angel, it was daunting and scary … and just yummy.”
A key relationship for Angel, who is trying to find sense in her chaotic world, is with the ever-optimistic Guy. Offstage, Okoro and Reid had never met. But, like his co-star, Reid had long been familiar with “Blues.” He even appeared as a different character in a previous production while attending Howard University.
“The themes I think are very relevant to today,” Reid said. “They’re talking about Black women’s health, and they’re talking about abortion. On the surface, you might think it’s a simple play. But once you dive into it, you see it’s deep, it’s heartfelt, it’s educational.”
It wasn’t hard to persuade Center Theatre Group, where Rashad is an associate artist, to mount a major revival, according to CTG Associate Artistic Director Tyrone Davis.
“It’s a gorgeous piece. You think about Harlem in the 1930s, and I know for me, it’s the music, the feel, everything. It was a no-brainer for us,” Davis said. “It’s poetic. The characters pop, and the set pops.”
That set is the latest for Iacovelli, who has a 30-year working relationship with CTG. As a period piece, the designer delved into the décor and the architecture of the time.
“It’s such an interesting time period,” he said. “And just trying to find the environment that supports the character, that’s always a challenge. And Phylicia, coming from primarily being an actor, she’s so interested in the characters and what’s the right thing for them.”
Okono echoed the sentiment and said it’s a huge help to have a director who not only understands what it’s like in the spotlight but what it’s like to step into the role of Angel.
“I’ve worked with Phylicia five times, if you count a reading,” Okono said. “It’s funny, because people said to me, ‘Oh, gosh, she originated the role,’ like that must be the most terrifying thing in the world. But I have found it comforting. I trust her so much. So far, I haven’t asked any Angel-to-Angel questions, but I know that the possibility is there. I’m doing my best to figure out what I need to for myself, but I know I can always ask her.”
One thing Okono has found by herself is a key moment, one that connects her to Angel, to the story and to the audience — even if it’s so small they don’t consciously notice it.
It comes when Angel and Guy are getting dressed up for a night out in the middle of what has become their confused lives.
“Angel looks at Guy and says, ‘We are beautiful, aren’t we?’ On the surface it just seems like a simple, ‘Oh, we do look good,’ but I think of it as a world under that one line. It’s like, despite it all, despite where we came from and all the beatings we’ve taken, we’re still here.”
“Blues for an Alabama Sky”
WHEN: Various times Wednesday, April 6, to Sunday, May 8
WHERE: Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $30
INFO: 213-628-2772, centertheatregroup.org