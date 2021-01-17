Everyone knows 2020 was messy. COVID-19 took its toll on everyone and everything as it marched along its disruptive path. But as tragedies and pain followed in its wake, it also left behind valuable lessons for the people looking to rebuild their lives according to the developing new rulebook.
Brandy Lewis, the founder of the creative arts space Makers Mess, came to one of these important realizations years before the pandemic chaos. She started her business, but it couldn’t be more applicable to the current age of mass confusion. She discovered the simple power of being willing to make a mess.
“I realized you don’t make perfect sentences. It’s the whole process. I wanted to create four walls without the expectation of perfect art,” said Lewis on her breakthroughs and founding Makers Mess.
Her appreciation of the freedom of imperfection came after years of working as a manager in the entertainment industry. During her time in that professional world, Lewis grew into a perfectionist—still putting utmost value on artists and their work but leaning heavily on getting the final product exactly right the first time. But after a few radical shifts in her life, she saw the power of eliminating those often overbearing stakes.
“I wanted to challenge myself by doing something ‘outside the business,’” Lewis said.
“I wanted a completely blank slate. While I was waiting to see what I was going to think of, my dad died. I was taking a creative writing class at UCLA. One day I realized the only peace I was having at the time was the three hours in the class.”
There, she finally let her own creative energies run free—no rules, no expectations, no stress. Without limits, she found her mind could enter into a beautiful world. Even if the work that came out of this freedom wasn’t up to her highest standards, Lewis found peace leaning into pure creativity (and the far less glamorous editing process that follows).
“It was this feeling that while you’re doing whatever your medium of preference is, that minute when you’re out of head,” said Lewis about her natural connection to the creative world. “I think I inherently have a huge purpose to support artists. I mean they’re the unsung heroes of our civilization.”
Praising everyone from painters and collage artists to writers and standup comedians, Lewis’ love for the beauty and diversity of the arts pushed her toward her current professional track. Her personal preferences naturally drew her to visual and tactile art, so she took a leap of faith to become a small-business owner and started Makers Mess in mid-2015. After that, she said, it was “one foot in front of the other.” Things didn’t come easily, and Lewis even set an ultimatum that this endeavor would be her last attempt to do something big. But she took things as they came, carrying with her that willingness to get messy in the process.
After difficult early years getting the ball rolling, calling mostly on friends and acquaintances to attend events and workshops, Lewis gradually saw her arts space grow into a community hub. Soon enough, Makers Mess attracted attention from around Los Angeles and drew in renowned artists like watercolor painter and author Ana Victoria Calderon.
From there, things mounted, opportunities opened up and Lewis found herself running the successful, messy, creative space she imagined years ago. She most recently started corporate initiatives, getting into the events world to bring creative workshops to huge companies. But as nearly everyone has realized, 2020 had its own plans.
“Every small-business owner knows, the amount of energy it takes to execute anything right now is so much,” Lewis said. “All business is trying things and failing. With COVID, trying things means dealing with people’s health. You want to leave it to the authorities. And that has been such mixed messages.”
Luckily for Lewis, she had, by chance, already decided in January to stop her in-person corporate events and start recording online classes and digital workshops. So, when her traditional in-person spaces were suddenly unavailable, she and her Makers Mess team had a head start in adjusting to the distanced world.
“I started doing online videos. I had naturally started to switch gears. When the cloud of confusion and shock hit, I was ready,” she said.
So as 2021 brings with it renewed shreds of hope, Lewis hopes the arts will resurge along with the rest of society. She plans to take things day by day, carefully guiding her thriving community through the uncertain waters of a post-pandemic world. But Lewis still carries herself with a “forget it” attitude and seemed confidently ready to meet inevitable future challenges while running her business. And she certainly hasn’t lost her willingness to get messy.
“I want to think people will want to be together in the space again. I don’t want to imagine a world where we don’t need that. We’ve got to come back to a place of valuing that,” said Lewis on the future of Makers Mess and arts in Los Angeles. “My plans at the beginning of 2020 were to open other studios. But heading into 2021, I’m taking a moment to look at that. I’m feeling it out if I’m ready to jump again. It’s a series of jumping off cliffs owning a business. I’m an entrepreneur where I have that endless energy.”