The Corey Helford Gallery is celebrating its newest addition to the space with a group exhibition highlighting four world-renowned artists: Chloe Early, HUSH, Ian Francis and RYOL.
“The Fourth Wall” opened earlier this month and will close on Saturday, Aug. 19. The title refers to the performance and literary convention in which an imagery partition exists, separating the viewer from the art. This metaphorical wall can be toyed with and crossed by the artistic subject for a metatheatrical effect.
Each artist hints at this awareness in some way. “They’re offering their artwork in a transitional phase,” Corey Helford Gallery Director Sherri J. Trahan said.
For example, Irish oil painter Chloe Early’s work is dreamlike, with characters seeming to come in and out of reality. In her piece “Day-Glo Wanderstar,” Early depicts a female figure suspended in space, almost as if in flight. The figure interacts with a buoyancy float in a manner that makes it unclear which is keeping the other afloat.
“I’m interested in circular objects from a symbolic perspective. To me they represent continuity and life cycles, and the shape reminds me of planets, their rings and orbital paths. I also like that these swim rings are reminiscent of childhood, summer holidays, leisure and escapism. I wanted to contrast those seemingly frivolous human activities against a darkness and emptiness akin to outer space,” Early said. “Gravity is suspended in these paintings, whose titles reference bird flight patterns, color terms and aspects of astronomy. Color is a paramount concern and symbolic of the depths and darkness of the night in contrast to the brightness of the sun.”
Hanging alongside Early’s work is that of UK-based mixed-media artists HUSH and Ian Francis. HUSH melds traditional techniques and urban influences in his paintings, layering multimedia to create complex artwork with depth. Often, the artist centers enigmatic female figures on his canvases, who exude a sense of strength and allure.
Among other projects, HUSH, commissioned by the Tao Group, created murals and permanent installations for Tao propers across the country in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Chicago, along with several outdoor murals worldwide.
Francis’ work focuses on the artificial and constructed reality many interact with through screens and technology that dominate daily modern life. In his paintings, Francis grapples with the recent isolation of the pandemic. Francis draws heavily on film and photography, which reflect his interest in perception and the lenses through which people view the world and themselves. Francis’ upcoming show at the CHG will mark his third solo show at the gallery.
“I’ve found (isolation) a difficult subject to explore visually in a way that feels true to me, but there’s a sense of emptiness and separation from one another that seems to permeate this moment,” Francis said. “There’s something about the layered nature of paint that fascinates me. I really like the interplay between applying paint in a very transparent, delicate way juxtaposed with using it in a much more raw, abstract and chaotic way that threatens to break apart and obliterate the detail, structures and patterns.”
Indonesian artist RYOL, who completes the exhibit, creates whimsical paintings with an illustrative style, hearkening to animé. His new series, “Togetherness,” features fairy tale-like paintings inspired by pop art in which RYOL broaches subjects that contrast with his lighter aesthetic, including critiques of traditional patriarchal society and the fluidity of modern-day gender and gender roles.
“These new works celebrate the togetherness I have with the people closest to me and express togetherness in simple things I’ve experienced or encountered in the environment. The way I imitate pop culture, such as the anime and cartoon figures I received as a child, cannot be separated from how pop artists work,” RYOL said. “I choose to deconstruct rather than imitate. I don’t feel associated with Pop Art in the West. My perspective as a growing consumer of popular culture in the age of globalization is an authentic part of the artistic process.”
Each of the four artists is a gallery veteran, having had their own solo exhibits in the past. “They’re all headlining artists,” Trahan added. “Each of these artists is hugely significant on their merit.”
The gallery’s next show will open on Saturday, Aug. 26, featuring the work of Canadian painter and illustrator Camilla d’Errico.
Corey Helford Gallery
571 S. Anderson Street, No. 1, Los Angeles
310-287-2340