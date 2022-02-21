Eric Church plays Crypto.com

Eric Church plays Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, May 7.

 Photo by Reid Long

Crypto.com Arena and the Microsoft Theater are bustling the next few weeks, thanks to a full slate of events.

Below is a lineup of what’s coming up at both venues. For more information, visit cryptoarena.com or microsofttheater.com.

 

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S. Figueroa Street

 

PBR Pluto TV Invitational: Tuesday, Feb. 22

 

Bad Bunny: Thursday, Feb. 24

 

Harlem Globetrotters: Sunday, Feb. 27

 

Justin Bieber: Monday, March 7, and

Tuesday, March 8

 

Imagine Dragons: Saturday, March 12

 

Marc Anthony: Friday, March 18

 

Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II:

Saturday, March 19

 

New Edition: Sunday, March 20

 

Alt-J & Portugal. The Man: Sunday,

March 27

 

Tyler, the Creator: Thursday, March 31

 

Los Tigres del Norte: Saturday, April 2

 

Journey: Tuesday, April 5 

 

Krush Groove: Saturday, April 30

 

Ricardo Arjona: Sunday, May 1

 

Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special:

Thursday, May 5 

 

Eric Church: Saturday, May 7

 

New Kids on the Block: Friday, May 27

 

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out: Sunday, June 26

 

Shawn Mendes: Friday, Sept. 9, to Monday, Sept. 12

 

Morgan Wallen: Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25

 

Roger Waters: Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28

 

Microsoft Theater

777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles

 

 Cirque Ovo: Wednesday, March 16, 

to Sunday, May 1

 

Netflix is a Joke: The Festival: A

Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres: Wednesday, May 4

 

KEM and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds:

Saturday, May 14

 

Pedro Fernandez: Friday, May 20

 

Alejandra Guzman and Paulina Rubio:

Sunday, May 22

 

Gerardo Ortiz: Saturday, May 28

 

Russell Peters: Saturday, Aug. 13

 

Salt N Pepa, Bell Biv DeVoe and Ginuwine: Saturday, Oct. 1

