Crypto.com Arena and the Microsoft Theater are bustling the next few weeks, thanks to a full slate of events.
Below is a lineup of what’s coming up at both venues. For more information, visit cryptoarena.com or microsofttheater.com.
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S. Figueroa Street
PBR Pluto TV Invitational: Tuesday, Feb. 22
Bad Bunny: Thursday, Feb. 24
Harlem Globetrotters: Sunday, Feb. 27
Justin Bieber: Monday, March 7, and
Tuesday, March 8
Imagine Dragons: Saturday, March 12
Marc Anthony: Friday, March 18
Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano II:
Saturday, March 19
New Edition: Sunday, March 20
Alt-J & Portugal. The Man: Sunday,
March 27
Tyler, the Creator: Thursday, March 31
Los Tigres del Norte: Saturday, April 2
Journey: Tuesday, April 5
Krush Groove: Saturday, April 30
Ricardo Arjona: Sunday, May 1
Kevin Hart Netflix Comedy Special:
Thursday, May 5
Eric Church: Saturday, May 7
New Kids on the Block: Friday, May 27
Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out: Sunday, June 26
Shawn Mendes: Friday, Sept. 9, to Monday, Sept. 12
Morgan Wallen: Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25
Roger Waters: Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28
Microsoft Theater
777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles
Cirque Ovo: Wednesday, March 16,
to Sunday, May 1
Netflix is a Joke: The Festival: A
Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres: Wednesday, May 4
KEM and Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds:
Saturday, May 14
Pedro Fernandez: Friday, May 20
Alejandra Guzman and Paulina Rubio:
Sunday, May 22
Gerardo Ortiz: Saturday, May 28
Russell Peters: Saturday, Aug. 13
Salt N Pepa, Bell Biv DeVoe and Ginuwine: Saturday, Oct. 1