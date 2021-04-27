Someday, stories that are seared in our brains may come to the forefront — stories of isolation, Zoom fatigue, mask fashion, toilet paper shortages and new ways to live with others.
Some may block such things from their minds, which is why organizations around the country — and right here in LA — are collecting stories and oral histories of what things were like during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cal State LA is working on what it calls the “Pandemic Diaries,” which focuses on videos and oral histories. So far, it has received more than 100 student diaries.
“What we’re all going through has really impactful and historical significance,” said Azalea Camacho, Cal State LA’s archivist and Special Collections librarian.
“It is also a way for the community and students to self-reflect and share their stories in a different format.”
Camacho is ensuring the community is involved in the collection.
“The Cal State LA community is very diverse, and what we try to do in Special Collections and Archives is collect stories of our diverse campus community,” Camacho said.
“This is really important because usually their stories are missing from historical records and they are not preserved. The goal is to capture such experiences now, as they are happening.”
Sharing stories
The initial stories will be shared in a virtual exhibition, “The 20/20 Experience: Impact of COVID-19 on the Cal State LA Campus Community,” that goes live at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, through the library’s website. As part of the exhibit, the university is hosting workshops to provide tips on how to record its videos.
Core topics include racial and social inequality, mental health concerns, job loss, the impact on culture, changes in family dynamics, and the challenges of adapting to a new virtual environment. Curators want the community to experience moments of healing, empowerment and unity.
“The exhibit is really focused on last year’s experience and reflecting on that aspect,” Camacho said. “Students who participated will be at the launch to talk about their experience. We’re going to do some workshops geared more toward the community.”
Panel discussions will bring more awareness about the experience to the community. They’ve worked with a nursing faculty member who will talk about health care professionals and how they are engaging and developing artwork during this time.
“We’re highlighting the health care professional experience and how they have experienced this,” Camacho said. “There is a community out there they didn’t know about before, and now they are exchanging their artwork.”
The loss of community
While student experiences vary, the diaries thus far have unearthed common themes: students adapting to virtual environments, learning through Zoom University, experiencing community setbacks and hardships, and living in the community and dealing with COVID-19.
There has been hope woven in among the reports of difficulties. Students shared stories about how they are persevering, their involvement with social justice movements sparked by George Floyd’s death and the discrimination and racism against the Asian American community.
Camacho said the individual stories will have the most lasting value.
“There are quite a few of people’s experiences that are very interesting and impactful,” Camacho said.
One is student Yareli Jimenez, whose story, she pointed out, was highly interesting and fairly common. The child of immigrants from Mexico City, Jimenez struggled after high school because of racism and trauma she experienced.
When she finally arrived at Cal State, she found a community where she fit and models who inspired her. There, she felt she was heard and seen — and was supported. It was life changing for her.
Then the pandemic hit.
“I feel like I’d finally found my community and feeling like that was cut short,” Jimenez said in her interview. “Not being able to be there for my last semester was really tough, same with not being able to walk the stage. The first couple of months in March were really tough. I was depressed, anxious, and I couldn’t get any work done.”
Her family faced challenges, too. Her father lost his job, and they didn’t qualify for stimulus checks. She worried about her grandparents, who were living alone in Mexico City.
“She talks about missing out on the experience of being on campus,” Camacho said. “It was like she found a home, and with COVID, that was lost. There was no longer that personal connection. She talks about how the health care concerns with her family affected her experience, but at the same time, there was a sense of hope at the end as she reflected on her pandemic diary.”
Special Collections strives to collect the diverse lives of the student population. The university is primarily a commuter campus.
“A lot of students had hope for the future, and some are graduating and trying to figure out what the job market will look like and what they would move on to next,” Camacho said. “Going through these challenges that a lot of people are going through, they find a silver lining. There is a resilience, and when I think of Los Angeles, that sticks out.”
More stories
Now the focus is on broadening the data that has been collected beyond the student participants. Stories are wanted from everyone in the community, from business owners to long-time residents and everyone in between. Camacho encouraged those who have shared stories through social media to consider submitting it to the “Pandemic Diaries” or use it as a base to make a recording for the collection.
“If they think about sharing their experience as historically significant, I hope they consider submitting to it in whatever way they think is interesting,” Camacho said.
She said photos will also be taken, but the focus is on contributed recordings. The hope is to ensure the project’s contributors are as diverse as Los Angeles. Anyone who wants to submit a digital story, photo or document can visit the Pandemic Diaries Project instructions webpage at https://bit.ly/3gvPUGb.
Some of the suggested prompts include:
• How is the COVID-19 pandemic affecting your life, family or instruction?
• What is your daily life like during quarantine?
• What changes have you made to your daily routine to stay safe?
• What feelings are you experiencing?
• Have you had any revelations or realizations?
The project was launched as a way for people to reflect and to preserve their stories in an official archive. Camacho said it has grown to something much more.
“It’s really provided a way for us to engage with our students and the whole community because we are all experiencing this. It’s really a community effort,” Camacho said. “We are highlighting the stories in different ways and not just putting them away in an archive or digital dark storage where they are not accessible. (We are putting them) where they are accessible and celebrating among the community.”