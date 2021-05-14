The electronic trio Cash Cash felt a renewed sense of purpose throughout the pandemic, even though it was unable to perform. The result is the album, which is due to hit streaming services on Friday, May 14.
“The pandemic was really the first thing that prevented us from doing what we do and doing what we love, which is playing music and touring and DJing all around the world,” said Jean Paul Makhlouf, who is joined in the band by his brother Alex and longtime friend Samuel Frisch.
“So, it was definitely a huge bummer, but at the same time it was a blessing because it helped us finish up the new record and finish up all the songs we had lying around. You can’t have the dark without the light. It really makes you appreciate the good when you experience the bad.”
Makhlouf said making music helps the band get through tough times — even outside of the pandemic.
“Making music is a form of therapy, at least for us,” Makhlouf said.
“Being able to express feelings through music really can be therapeutic, and writing the album was a really good way to take our minds off of the pandemic and all the negative things that the pandemic brought.”
While Cash Cash officially debuted in 2008, Makhlouf said the trio has been making music since childhood.
“Our love for music all started around the same age,” Makhlouf said. “We were in elementary school and all shined on different instruments. When I picked up my first guitar, I knew it was the one. My brother was a really talented piano player, and Sam was into bass guitar and drums, so after I started singing, we really came together naturally.
“It was this organic group, and after we started writing music, we wanted to be able to record it, so we did that all ourselves.”
Nearly 15 years and four albums later, the multiplatinum group has established itself as an iconic electronic act. Known for its innovative crossover style that encapsulates dance, pop, rock and alternative music, the group has amassed a large fan base.
“Say It Like You Feel It” is its fifth album, and Makhlouf said it stays true to Cash Cash’s identifiable upbeat sound but creative sonic landscape.
“I think the sound of Cash Cash is always evolving, but everything on this album I would say is especially melodic,” he said.
“Everything we do has a purpose, and I think that the features really diversify our music the best because we go from working with different rappers to pop artists, to rock artists and to singer-songwriters. It keeps us motivated to not do the same thing every time.”
For the songs, Cash Cash often writes them with the featured artists, who have ranged from Wiz Khalifa to Dashboard Confessional on “Say It Like You Feel It.”
“The cool thing about the way that we write music lately is that we work with so many different artists, and they all have so many different stories to tell,” he said.
“So, a lot of times, we get into a room together and we’ll be shooting the breeze about our pasts and relationships and friends and troubles. You end up getting this melting pot of emotions with the songs, and that’s really cool. Then, when we release it, people get to interpret what we all came up with in any way they want.”
Makhlouf said the band frequently focused on making sure its songs have an emotional connection to its lives and experiences. It’s important, he added, to let its listeners connect with the music.
“There always has to be some kind of emotional connection to the song, because if we can’t emotionally connect to it, then why would anybody else?” he said. “We almost always look for a story first with the music for that reason.”
As many venues begin to reopen, the trio has started playing live again. Live performances are paramount and are what the group loves to do the most.
“It feels really good to get out to these different markets again and play our new songs and see people react. Getting back to what we do has been really rejuvenating.”
With Cash Cash’s new release, Makhlouf said he is excited to finally have a place for the songs to see the light of day. Though it has been nearly five years since the group’s last record, it has since released.
“I’m looking forward to giving all of the songs that we’ve written a home,” he said. “It’s going to be awesome to have them in one place that represents this whole last chapter of Cash Cash. That’s what our albums are. They are like chapters that define the different eras of Cash Cash. We are sharing the next chapter of our lives with this album, creatively and emotionally, and that’s a really great feeling.”
Makhlouf said he hoped Cash Cash’s audience can find some comfort in its latest release. Ultimately, he said, the album is about having no regrets.
“Music heals, and I think this is an album that can really help people who are going through a tough time right now,” he said.
“It can remind them of what they need to do to get out of that bad place. We want to remind people that you can make the best of any situation. You only get one chance to live your life. Every year lost is a year you can’t get back, and I think that’s kind of the beauty of time and life. But ultimately, we want our music to help people live to their fullest.”