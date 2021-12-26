Feathers, fringe and black tie are necessities for any great New Year’s Eve party.
John McCullough and Chase Ross, along with KCRW, spun those elements into the 1920s-influenced Prohibition NYE. Now in its ninth year, the event turns Union Station into a party.
“It’s a formal and upscale,” Ross said. “I think everybody has a good time getting in the mindset of the ’20s.”
“We’re fortunate enough to be doing nine years in the same place. We’ve grown over the years. I think everybody enjoys the alternative to going to the bar or club. We’ve transformed this historic venue into a live event experience.”
Prohibition NYE general admission tickets include an open bar for the whole night, live jazz, burlesque shows, and a headlining set by Australia’s Cut/Copy.
As the clock strikes midnight, attendees will mark the new year with the event’s signature 60-foot ball drop from Union Station’s glamorous art deco ceilings.
“One of the big moments at Prohibition is the midnight ball drop celebration,” Ross said. “We have a pretty unbelievable rigging system at Union Station. There are LED walls, and it is a pretty cool moment. Everybody loves participating in it.”
McCullough added the evening has performers in “crazy costumes,” hula-hoop dancers and stilt walkers.
“It’s an over-the-top way to ring in the new year,” he said.
Ross and McCullough founded the party to reflect the glamour of the 1920s.
“It’s also not so glamorous because of Prohibition as well,” Ross added. “It’s a great juxtaposition. We wanted to give people the opportunity to celebrate and remove themselves from the current time.”
McCullough said the venue lends itself to the 1920s, as it was built in the early 1930s.
“It still has that art deco feel,” he said. “Building an event that really takes the shape of its space just adds an extra element. We were able to do that with the space. It just matched up.”
Prohibition NYE, which benefits Covenant House, returns after a short, pandemic-fueled hiatus. McCullough and Ross said it’s time to return to some sort of normalcy.
“It been a pretty hard year for everybody — a hard two years,” McCullough said.
“We’re really excited to get this going and ring in the new year in a positive way.
“The attendees are pretty incredible. You see people coming in there in their mid to late 20s, people in their 30s and 40s. Then you see people in their 50s and 60s. There’s a wide range of attendees. I think it’s a party that everyone enjoys.”
He added that Prohibition NYE is a party that really connects with people.
“You see all these people watching the ball drop, and it’s such a magical moment,” McCullough said. “There’s all the confetti, and the guests are with the ones who they love. They’re kissing and hugging. There are not too many moments in time like that.
“Everyone’s together and celebrating the same emotional feeling.”
The Prohibition NYE team is committed to guests’ health and safety and will be adhering to the LA city vaccination verification ordinance, in compliance with the LA city health officer order as well as state guidance for mega events.
“This needs to be done the right way,” Ross said. “Definitely a big focal point for us is getting the right message out to all the attendees that we’re following and abiding by all the local rules and regulations, especially with COVID.
“That’s the message and the expectations that we want to share so we have a safe event.”
Prohibition NYE
WHEN: 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, to 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1
WHERE: Union Station,
800 N. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
COST: General admission tickets are $195; a limited number of VIP packages, featuring a private entrance, table service, and an exclusive side-stage, elevated viewing experience, are available for $2,500. The part is 21 and older.
INFO: https://found.ee/prohibitionnye