The Chalk Repertory Theatre received funding and planned to host audio site-specific plays before the pandemic-forced shutdown of March 2020.
Now, the public can see it. “Chalk Lines” are five short plays that take in districts 8, 9 and 10, and include Leimert Park, Historic West Adams and Expo Park.
“We’ve been exploring the modality of the project since before the pandemic,” said Jennifer Chang, director and Chalk co-founding member.
“We had invested money and done beta testing on an app that would unlock the story based on your geographic location. You would go to a site — like Pokémon Go — and an adventure would be unlocked. You could then access an audio play.”
The plan was to host it along the Expo line, with stories taking place either at the stations or within walking distance of the trains. Once public transportation was all but closed, a listen-at home option was added to the site-specific alternative.
“Our mission is to reveal Los Angeles to Angelenos,” Chang said.
Making work in the community
Chalk Repertory Theatre has been making site-specific work since it was founded in 2008 by five graduates of the MFA theater program at the University of California, San Diego.
Since then, it has produced works at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, UCLA’s William Andrews Clark Memorial Library, the Page Museum at the La Brea Tar Pits, St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral, and garages in private homes.
It performed an Oscar Wilde play in the gardens of the Clark Memorial Library, which has the nation’s largest collection of Wilde’s works, complete with original manuscripts.
Chang said the library put out the play’s original manuscript, and she noted the time was marked as the present day.
“We looked at the play through a modern lens,” Chang said. “We think of them as period (pieces), but Wilde thought of them as modern-day observations of the world. We looked at what the cultural currency would be in terms of society and hierarchy. What would those be for Americans? It would be money and celebrity.”
It was just one example of how the theater tied what it was doing to the place where it was performing it, something it has continued to do for all 13 years of its existence.
Writers chosen for their ties to Los Angeles
Since 2014, Chalk Repertory Theatre has hosted a monthly Writers Group of LA playwrights. These playwrights work on scripts, and Chalk Repertory Theatre often gives them cold readings and developmental workshops.
It was to this group it turned when it wanted to find playwrights for the “Chalk Lines” audio play project. Rather than advertise for a wide submission, it commissioned writers with whom it had worked, looking specifically for writers who had grown up in the districts and continued to live there. It also found a few writers whom it hadn’t worked with before.
“We identified five writers of varying gender, age, experience and artistic trajectory who were all either born or raised in the districts or have lived in and worked extensively in the districts so that they had a real intimate knowledge of the districts,” Chang said.
Deborah Stein was appointed as a dramaturg and showrunner so that each of the shows would tie together, even if it was in a subtle manner.
“There isn’t a need for these plays to be consumed in any kind of order,” Chang said. “We wanted the playwrights to be in conversation with each other. I don’t know if that will be obvious — if people will see the connections — but we’re really excited about them.”
Chalk Repertory Theatre personnel provided some initial research about the districts and where the borders were to the playwrights, but otherwise left it up to them, trusting in their lived experiences of the areas.
“The stories really did go over and beyond what we expected,” Chang said.
The five short audio plays are:
• “Mutual Life,” written by Giovanni Adams, is set in 1992 at the former Carl Bean AIDS Care Center in Historic West Adams. A young Latinx orphan living out his last days in hospice receives a mysterious sales visit for life insurance. Features Tonatiuh Elizarraraz (Arturo) and Xan Churchwell (Dee).
• “March of Time – Time Warp,” written by Luis Alfaro, follows an unusually frank tour guide through 150-plus years of LA history and a morphing district from Union Station to Chinatown to the Coliseum and much more. Features Tonatiuh Elizarraraz (tourist), Emily Kuroda (tour guide) and Giovanni Adams (chorus).
• “8 for 16,” written by Kimrie Lewis, rides the Expo line from Vermont to Crenshaw and back while a seasoned street vendor and a young college student navigate intricate negotiations. Features Emily Stout (Karly) and Veralyn Jones (Diamond).
• “From Your Homeworld to Mine,” written by Joseph Guy Maldonado, begins at the Expo/Vermont station, where passengers exiting the train encounter a man preaching the word of alien life. But perhaps he has much more to offer and share about history and humankind. Features Gregg Daniel (Rodney).
• “Leimert Park Drum Circle, Sunday Afternoon,” written by Colette Robert, beckons listeners with the beat of a drum down to Leimert Park Plaza on a journey of time, memory and self-discovery. Features Veralyn Jones (parent).
Plays sprout from settings
Every effort was made to center each of the stories on the districts in which the plays take place. Not only are the playwrights from those districts, but Chang cast actors from the districts in each play.
The project’s technical staff visited each location and recorded the sounds. Sound designers Justin Asher and Colin Wambsgans planned out how each story would sound.
“Our audio engineers and sound designers wanted to provide authenticity and site specificity to the oral landscape,” Chang said.
“The audio designers felt like they could do it safely and capture with 3D mapping the authenticity of the location. We’re not just using foley and sound effects; we’re actually capturing the sound of these locations.”
Experience plays at home or on the Expo line
“Chalk Lines” can be experienced online at home or on location at each site with a mobile device. The plays will be available for free starting June 19, though donations are welcome. Streaming information and an experience guide are available at chalkrep.com.
Chang recommended that people wear earphones when they experience the shows to get a better idea of how vast the work that designers are doing is. Also, while she said it isn’t necessary, going to the places where the stories take place gives listeners an opportunity to experience the richness of LA.
“It’s been such a labor of love,” Chang said. “Everyone who has worked with it has been such a dream. I’m nothing but excited about being able to share these pieces. It is really moving, so I hope that people can check it out.”