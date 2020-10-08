“Womxn In Windows” is back for the second consecutive year to showcase a series of video works by women filmmakers and video artists. Produced and curated by Zehra Ahmed, the exhibition will present the film and video works of women artists whose work examines the intertwined relationships between culture, religion and society.
“As an immigrant and woman of color, I felt the need to share my own but also learn from other cultures, to truly understand and accept humanity for what it is,” Ahmed said. “Living in Los Angeles and having access to different cultures has led me to believe that the more we do this, the closer we get to our common goal of equality and freedom.”
The 2019 exhibition was conceived to highlight female perspectives and encourage cross-cultural dialogue. What began as an annual public exhibition of women-made art films has evolved into a mission to support global cross-cultural dialogue and a platform centered around the idea that individual differences advance societal strength.
“I wanted people who would not ordinarily visit an art gallery to stumble upon this film work in the windows and in the street, created by women artists who explore themes of identity and culture,” Ahmed said. “We all know that women are the tastemakers of culture and society. By providing a forum for diverse and underrepresented voices and their stories, ‘Womxn in Windows’ aims to inspire the next generation of thinkers and citizens.”
This year’s participating artists include Remie Akl, Ja’tovia Gary, Kilo Kish, Kya Lou, Everlane Moraes, Sylvie Weber and Christine Yuan. Moraes’ film “Aurora” will be among those on display and presents three Black Cuban women at different stages of their lives to remind us that existential doubt transcends age and beliefs. Lou’s film “Eulogy” is an edited cut of three hours of family VHS footage that considers family structures as formative to understanding how communities are informed by care, absence, belief and joy. There will also be a one-time screening of Oge Egbuonu’s feature documentary “(In)visible Portraits,” which celebrates the extraordinary heritage of exceptional Black women.
The videos will be playing 24 hours a day in more than 15 windows along Chung King Road in Chinatown. Anyone can watch the films from the street and tune in to the audio of each film by accessing a QR code on the window. The films will also be screened simultaneously in New York City storefront windows at 321 Canal Street in partnership with the Wallplay Network.
“Each experience of viewing the films is a highlight really, but if you come to the exhibit on October 17, we will have a special outdoor soundscape across Chung King Road, created for the exhibit by dublab, and gifts from some of our partners, including Reebok, Free People and Cann,” Ahmed said. “We ask that guests RSVP ahead of time so that we can all maintain social distancing guidelines.”
“Womxn in Windows 2020” runs from October 15 to November 15. The opening event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 17, and will offer 30-minute slots for groups of up to 10 people to book a walking tour with a guide to learn more about the exhibition and artists. The event is free and open to the public.
“I would really recommend trying to come to the exhibition to view the films, as it is a very enchanting experience—particularly in the evening when the films really shine in the windows,” Ahmed said. “However, for anyone who can’t make it in person, all of the films will be available to watch on our website starting this weekend.”