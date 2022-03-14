Cirque du Soleil is known for combining fantastic environments and creatures with stunning acrobatic feats.
The company will show off its skills when the insect-filled “Ovo” moves into the Microsoft Theater from Wednesday, March 16, to Sunday, May 1. It hits the stage each spring for five years.
“Ovo” gives a glimpse into the eating, playing, working, fighting and mating habits of insects, which come together when a mysterious egg appears in their ecosystem.
The show’s central story is a relationship between The Ladybug and a fly called The Foreigner. The insect community is headed by the eccentric and intelligent Master Flipo.
Incorporating hand balancing, duo straps, the Russian cradle, slackwire and trampoline stunts, “Ovo” boasts colorful costumes that were inspired by armor and superheroes. The music blends genres like bossa nova, samba, funk and electronic.
The cast of “Ovo” has performers from 17 nations. French gymnast Kilian Mongey specializes in tumbling and portrays a cricket. Since Cirque du Soleil hired Mongey in 2016, he also portrayed a rock star in “Soda Stereo.”
A longtime performer, Mongey started in gymnastics at age 3 and saw his first Cirque du Soleil show, “Alegria,” at 11. He joined the French national team when he was 17. He competed in one European and three world championships.
To expand on his skills as a performer, Mongey took dance classes and dabbled in theater. At age 18, he gathered his show reels and sent them to Cirque du Soleil.
“In your show reel, they really try to see something special in you,” Mongey said.
“If you can only do tumbling, it’s good, but it’s better if you have a little bit of dance, a little bit of acting onstage, a good sense of humor, good energy.”
He sent videos to the company for more than two years before he was cast as a cricket in “Ovo.”
“Every month, I would send them a new video with new tumbling passes, new choreo or a new presentation,” Mongey said.
“I managed to get what I was aiming for, which was my dream job working for Cirque.”
Perfect match
Mongey said the cricket character fits with his tumbling skills. The various roles in “Ovo” highlight the performers, who are some of the best in their specific disciplines.
As a cricket, he moves and behaves in a way that resembles his insect. When he started with the company, he spent time in Montreal learning his character. Before he started, he watched videos online, studying the creatures’ movements.
“All of the insects, they have their characteristics, and we try to do them as best as we can,” Mongey said.
“For example, the ants, they do super small, little steps. (The crickets) do more sharp moves. We have scarabs also that are more heavy and low to the ground.
“You have a lot of work on your character, how to walk, how to act, how to put tension in your fingers because you are a cricket, how to move sharply. It’s a lot of work at the beginning. And then you get to a point where you put your makeup on and your costume on, and you start to act like a cricket.”
Returning after a hiatus during the height of COVID-19, the performers went through months of workshops.
“The most challenging thing was building our body back in shape to be able to perform on a regular basis,” Mongey said.
“Most of us were working out during the pandemic. We were still training on the side.”
Mongey said during the hiatus, it was difficult being away from the other performers. They were excited to reunite.
“It’s kind of like a second family with Cirque. We live together. We travel together. We work together. We know each other pretty well. You make a lot of friends,” Mongey says.
Through “Ovo,” Mongey learned how to apply his makeup like his castmates. He said it took some practice. Mongey perfected stilts as one of the wood insects.
“It was very hard at the beginning. It was a lot of hard work and a lot of hours and effort put in, but I’m super happy to learn every day,” Mongey says.
Recently, the show has been revamped, adding Chinese pole acrobats, who appear as ants. Another is a troupe of flying trapeze artists who represent fleas.
While the show is mainly focused on acrobatics, it does have moments of humor with the insects and three clowns.
“I love watching them every single night,” Mongey said.
“There’s something new that they can add. It’s amazing their creativity. The interaction with the audience is so cool. … It’s great to learn from them. Some of them have been in Cirque for 20 years.”
Cirque du Soleil’s “Ovo”
WHEN: Various times Wednesday, March 16, to Sunday, May 1
WHERE: Microsoft Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $44
INFO: 213-763-6030, microsofttheater.com, cirquedusoleil.com