Cirque du Soleil Returns to Downtown with Gravity-Defying Stunts in 'Volta'

For more than 35 years, Cirque du Soleil has been known for wowing audiences with its blend of crazy, gravity defying stunts, moving artistry and awe-inspiring costumes. Similarly, extreme sports — skateboarding, BMX and inline roller-skating — are also known for its blend of crazy stunts and high-flying acrobatics.
With so much in common, it’s almost fitting that the two will collide when the Montreal-based contemporary circus’ brings its three-year-old performance Volta premieres at the Dodger Stadium parking lot on Tuesday, Jan 21.
Tickets start at $44, depending on showtime, and the show wraps up on March 8.
Volta debuted in Montreal in 2017, having since gone on tour around the U.S., recently completing an extended stop in Atlanta before moving on to Los Angeles. It will be the first Cirque du Soleil show in Downtown Los Angeles since Crystals wrapped up at L.A. Live in 2017, and the first show at the Dodger Stadium grounds since the Avatar-inspired Kurios wowed crowds in 2016.
The show draws heavily from the world of extreme sports, which Volta Artistic Director Ron Kellum says adds to the overarching narrative of celebrating differences amongst one another, instead of burying them deep inside.
“Every single one of us is flawed and often times we sort of find ourselves gravitating toward these niche things that sort of speak to us,” Kellum said. “We realized that our story, in combination with this level of sports that we don’t talk about much, really tells our story in a way that we have never done before.”
Volta is the 18th Cirque du Soleil show to operate under the “big top” or grand chapeau. Previous shows, like the aforementioned Kurios, have drawn from the world of cinema for inspiration, while other performances have pulled from musical acts like Michael Jackson and The Beatles. Volta is the first to draw direct inspiration and themes from the world of sport.
“I think what we realized is that we always wanted to be cutting edge and sort of leading the pack in entertainment,” Kellum said. “We also want to deal with the outliers. Our show deals with the people, the stories that aren’t told often. Combining street sports, something that we haven’t seen in this sort of environment and make it a part of the bigger story, it’s really quite exciting.”
The performance is filled with a variety of sport-oriented acts, including, roller skates, unicycle and free running. It concludes with a grand finale featuring five BMX riders, flying across a set of six transparent ramps. In all, the show features 125 performers.
In addition, a number of traditional motifs from circus play a heavy role in the performance. Talented aerialists will expertly complete complex stunts like rope skipping, bungee, acrobatic ladders and the painful-looking hair suspension and the 12-foot-tall tramp-o-wall (think a wall, fitted with a trampoline at the bottom.)
Lauren “Lo” Yee started with Cirque du Soleil in 2018, and performs in the tramp-o-wall section of the performance and said that although it’s not exactly a brand new act, it can be designed completely differently depending on which Cirque du Soleil show you happen to be watching.
“We usually start a little bit lower, then build it up,” Yee said. “By the end of the act we’re way above the wall, doing partner stuff, throwing each other over the wall, and all the crazy kicks and flips you can do in between.”
Yee said that one of her favorite parts about the show is the interaction between the audience members and the performers.
“If you are in the audience, we’re interacting with you, we’re looking at you, we’re trying to say hi to you,” Yee said. “We definitely get to interact more than any other Cirque show and it’s really exciting. Because we’re free spirits in the show, we’re able to do a little bit different things.”
Split across two acts, bisected by an intermission, Volta takes place in an urban, inner city world obsessed with status, filled with individuals starved for acceptance and love. The performance follows a game show contestant named Waz. Once a young boy full of dreams and aspirations, Waz is now left with shame for losing sight of the characteristics that make him unique.
While a contestant on the game show, he meets Ela, a free spirit, who helps Waz search for meaning in his otherwise bleak existence.
Themes of acceptance are heavy in Volta, Kellum said.
Waz is an everyman, a member of the group called the Greys, a misguided collection of city dwellers who live their lives permanently glued to their cell phones and screens. One of the most popular shows in this world is the Mr. Wow Show, where the ultimate prize is popularity. Members of the Greys throw themselves at the game show, hoping to achieve some sort of meaning.
The show places a lens on the rise of social media and its growing importance in everyday life, as well as the false ideas of self-importance that can develop due to the overuse of the tool.
“Waz is a dreamer,” Kellum said. “He wants to find acceptance and sometimes we think we can be accepted by celebrity. At the end of the day we’re better off without that celebrity connotation. Being flawed and just who you are is alright.”
Under the Big Top
Cirque du Soleil was created in Montreal in 1984 and has since grown from just 40 performers, into a globe-spanning troupe, with over 2,000 performers and millions of ticketed viewers.
Volta uses two main set pieces, one, a grayish quarry which represents the Mr. Wow Show, and another, “the cube,” which represents the place where Waz keeps his cherished childhood memories. The latter pivots and moves throughout the performance, and is fitted with LED screens that deliver video content. A collection of ramps also makes its way into the scene, transitioning the Dodger Stadium grounds into a pseudo skate park.
To pull off such a mammoth undertaking, the stage is filled with automated equipment to help the artists glide across the stage.
Sean Groves is head of automation for Volta and is responsible for making sure that all of the automated portions of the performance run without any issues. He said that it takes close to 26 full-time Cirque du Soleil employees to complete set up and breakdown of the stage, with over 50 local individuals brought on in each city to supplement the work.
It’s something that is continuously moving and changing based on the needs of the performers, Groves said.
“The best part about a Cirque du Soleil show, what I love about being on them, is that they are always growing because the artists, the performers, they are athletes, they are always developing new tricks, new skills and things and things they want to change,” Groves said. “Any given act we’re always being approached by coaches and the artists to see if they can modify any tricks.”
Yee agreed, noting that the artist on Volta are always looking for new ways to improve the show night in and night out, but that on a macro level, the bulk of the show stays the same.
“It’s just not the same show, it’s always changing, it’s always different,” Yee said. “It’s fun to watch it twice or watch it three times and see the little changes or focus on something different each time.”
Volta runs Jan. 21-March 3 at Dodger Stadium Grounds, 1000 Vin Scully Ave. or cirquedusoleil.com.