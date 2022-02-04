When you’re a comedian with Danny Pudi’s chops, even the most heartbreaking story can be told for laughs.
Pudi, who has lent his talents to such shows as “Community,” “Mythic Quest” and “DuckTales,” has been working on an autobiographical story for years.
Now, having collaborated for the second time with three South Asian-led arts organizations — Hypokrit Productions, East West Players and EnActe Arts — he’ll release an experimental film in which he stars and wrote.
“Running” is available through Stellar’s streaming platform through Feb. 26. It is directed by Hypokrit’s Arpita Mukherjee, who helped him bring the idea to fruition.
The film’s plot follows Pudi as he tries to learn more about his estranged father. He pieces together mementos, stories from his dad’s friends, and hard conversations with his mother.
He sets out to solve the puzzle of his father and instead ends up on a journey of self-discovery.
In 2018, Pudi was working on “Shabash!” — an evening of South Asian Theatre at the Lincoln Center that was co-produced by Hypokrit Productions in New York. He went to one of their productions and wanted to work more with them and Mukherjee.
“I really vibed with them,” Pudi said. “I had a nice connection with (Mukherjee) as a director and a creator.”
The story originally was to hit the stage in New York, but everything changed because of the pandemic.
“We had to figure out what we wanted to do,” Pudi said. “A lot of theaters were shifting to digital offerings, and we watched a few.”
Because Mukherjee was in New York and Pudi in Los Angeles, they talked about other organizations with which they could collaborate. Mukherjee suggested East West and EnActe.
“I had seen a number of shows (at East West) and have been aware of their work over the years,” Pudi said.
“It felt like a really natural fit. Arpita was also in touch with EnActe and told me about their mission. It felt like a natural collaboration between our theater companies and a way for us to expand and be ambitious. With these three companies working in Asian American theater, everything seemed to align.”
Founded in LA in 1965, East West Players is the nation’s oldest and largest Asian American theater company. Led by Snehal Desai, it advocates for multifaceted representations of the Asian Pacific American experience in the performing arts.
EnActe Arts is in Sunnyvale and is a talent incubator and a platform for conversations on social issues to create greater awareness and tolerance from a South Asian perspective.
Mukherjee founded Hypokrit in New York in 2013 and develops stories by artists of South Asian descent across film, television and theater.
Pudi said he uses humor to cope. That’s why it became the backbone for telling this very personal life story.
“It felt natural to have moments where things are raw and also moments where there is a sketch comedy element, which is in my background,” Pudi said.
“All of those things feel a part of my life and helped me in many ways think about my relationship with my father and help me deal with tough things like identity issues, abandonment and grief. I wanted to make sure it reflected all of that.”
Pudi is mixed race — his father and mother are immigrants from India and Poland, respectively. When Pudi became the father of twins, he reconnected with his dad. They had been estranged for most of Pudi’s life.
The experience of becoming a father changed him. He had many questions about his life.
“I felt like I was traveling back in time and revisiting the past,” Pudi said. “Out of the blue, I’d have these vivid memories of going on a roller coaster with my mom or being in a car with my dad.”
As he tried to make sense of his past, he pondered what he wanted to share with his kids. The movie helped him process that.
“‘Running’ has been many years in the making and always a labor of love,” Mukherjee said. “I find Danny’s story deeply resonant — it is distinct in its raw, intimate and vulnerable journey through Danny’s life, but ultimately profoundly universal in its investigation of belonging, family and self-acceptance.”
In one of Pudi’s early conversations with Mukherjee, he shared personal stories about his family and background. He’d just watched a family story she directed for Hypokrit and was impressed with the way she handled it.
“We connected in a lot of ways I was not expecting,” Pudi said. “I think she has a wonderful eye. Her company — their mission is in many ways uplifting these kind of stories and really speaking to different authentic experiences. I felt it was the right fit. She was someone I knew I could partner with, and I knew she would nudge me in the right direction.”
He said she’s a creative artist who could handle the moments in the stories where he was unsure or vulnerable.
“She’s been very gentle and caring,” Pudi said. “I really appreciated it.”
Pudi loves games and turns every day into a game. It was natural for him to weave that element into the film.
“I’ve always played games, whether it is going for a run and counting the number of lawnmowers, trampolines or, these days, coyotes; or playing video games with my son — we’ve connected over ‘Breath of the Wild,’” Pudi said.
As he reconnected with his father and tried to make sense of why he left, he realized he approached it like a game. As he discussed the story with the film’s creative staff, he had the idea of using video games as the story’s spine. It made sense to him, as it was a way for his character to process and use the game to tell all these stories.
While the film is digital, the creators wanted to keep theatrical elements to it. He wants people to feel like they are going to a live event.
“The beauty of theater is that you’re able to go into a place and feel something very immediate,” Pudi said.
“It’s something we’ve been working on for the past year and shifting with the times. For me, personally, it’s been very helpful to be able to work on something and create something. We filmed it inside East West at a time when a lot of theaters were going dark.”
He hopes the public will check out the film, as most can relate to it.
“It’s a story about me becoming a father and figuring out who my father is,” Pudi said. “It’s about the moments in their life where they are trying to figure out who they are and how to make sense of the past. What stories are worth telling? What do we want to leave behind? Something meaningful for me these days with my kids is thinking about things that matter — all the people in my life who have impacted and really shaped me, especially my parents, I owe them so much gratitude. Those are the themes I hope people take out of it.”
“Running” by Danny Pudi
WHEN: On demand until Feb. 28
COST: $19.99 general admission
INFO: https://bit.ly/RunningByPudi