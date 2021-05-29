Things are starting to look up once again as more events begin popping up around the state. This summer looks to bring concerts and food tastings back to Los Angeles, but for those not yet comfortable going out, there are still plenty of things to do from the comfort of your home or while socially distancing.
Tropical Nights/Tiki Fridays
Manuela
907 E. Third Street
Manuela’s new Garden Bar hosts tropical nights from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Fridays. Serving eight tiki-inspired drinks and beers, Manuela boasts an exclusive dining menu with its best-selling chili de arbol chicken, garlic shrimp and pencil cobb grits. They will also serve specially made cocktails like their Notorious P.O.G. cocktail and Sea Clearly cocktail.
Info: manuela-la.com
Summer’s Not Dead!
Hotel Figueroa
939 S. Figueroa Street
Hotel Figueroa is ready to revive customers’s summers by offering its new “Summers Not Dead” staycation package. The package includes two complimentary cocktails, an extended checkout time and an exclusive coffin-shaped float, which customers can float on in Hotel Figueroa’s one-of-a-kind coffin-shaped pool. Guests can also enjoy food from the hotels reopened Veranda Al Fresco restaurant poolside. Hotel Figueroa will run this special from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Info: 213-627-8791 or hotelfigueroa.com
Pikunico and Still Life Ceramics
Fundraise for India
ROW DTLA
777 S. Alameda Street
Japanese chicken restaurant Pikunico has partnered with the ceramic shop Still Life Ceramics to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India. Inspired by the Empty Bowls Project, customers can purchase a handmade bowl at Still Life Ceramics. The bowl comes with a voucher to fill it with Pikunico’s egg drop soup. The cost for the soup and bowl comes to $29 with 100% of the proceeds donated to GiveIndia, a charity dedicated to supporting hospitals and those impacted by COVID-19 in India. Bowls are on sale until June 5.
Y Para Siempre…Marco Antonio Solís
Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Boulevard
As one of Mexico’s most successful artists, the Grammy Museum will honor Marco Antonio Solís by curating the Y Para Siempre exhibit, which profiles Solís’ life in five chapters. Relics like his first award, handwritten lyrics and outfits worn by the Latin music icon are just some of the items on display in this new exhibit, which will be on display through spring 2022.
Info: grammymuseum.org
Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out
Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Boulevard.
As one of rock’s most celebrated rock bands, the Dave Matthews Band will be honored at the Grammy Museum with an exhibit detailing its efforts to promote positive social change. Case in point is Bama Works, which tries to make the world more environmentally sound. The exhibit will be around until the fall and feature the band’s instruments, handwritten lyrics and art.
Info: grammymuseum.org
Motown: The Sound of Young America
Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Boulevard
“The Sound of Young America” seeks to discover how the Motown label has evolved and the influence it has on musicians to this day. The exhibit gives viewers exclusive access into the creative process the artists created 60 years ago. Exhibits include memorabilia from artists ranging in generation from the Supremes to the Jackson 5 to Migos and Lil Baby. The exhibit runs through winter.
Info: grammymuseum.org
Outloud: Raising Voices
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Streaming live via Twitch, Outloud: Raising Voices is a three-day entertainment festival in celebration of Pride month. The event will provide a platform for artists from the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate Pride and organizations that work for equality among the LGBTQ+ community. The festival will have appearances from big names like Hayley Kiyoko, Whoopi Goldberg and Yungblud and is headlined by Queen frontman and “American Idol” sensation Adam Lambert. The event is free to all and will be livestreamed via Twitch from Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 6.
Info: ticketmaster.com
Drive-In Movies at The Bloc
700 W. Seventh Street
Experience a night at the movies from the comfort of your vehicle at The Bloc this July. The center will offer drive-in movies on Thursdays. Movies and tickets have yet to be announced but keep tabs on theblocla.com.
Digital Dance
The Music Center
Ever want to dance but are too embarrassed to do it in public? The Music Center will offer digital dancing courses online all summer long. Classes can be viewed every Friday night on musiccenter.org.
Dance dates are:
• July 10: Bollywood
• July 17: Hip-hop
• July 24: Line dance
• July 31: Cumbia
• Aug. 7: K-Pop
• Aug. 14: Salsa
• Aug. 21: Motown
• Aug. 28: Argentine tango
• Sept. 4: Samba
Celine Dion
Staples Center
Celine Dion returns to the Staples Center on Saturday, Sept. 11, to play her biggest hits and sparkle audiences. Playing songs off her most recent album, titled “Courage,” Dion will treat fans to a night of graceful singing and powerful music. Tickets can be purchased on celinedion.com and range from $50 to $275.
Info: ticketmaster.com
Green Day
Dodger Stadium
Green Day bring its “Hella Mega” tour to Dodger Stadium on Friday, Sept. 17, with special guests Fall Out Boy, Weezer and the Interrupters. Playing its hits and music off its latest album “Father of All…,” Green Day will provide for a night filled with energetic, brain-melting rock. Tickets start at $30.
Info: greenday.com/tour
20/20 Summerfest
Banc of California Stadium
The 20/20 Summerfest brings faith-based hip-hop to Banc of California Stadium on Sept. 17 and Sept. 18. With headline acts like Alex Zurdo, Derek Minor, Bizzle and Manny Montes, 20/20 Summerfest offers three different viewing options for fans. Fans can purchase tickets to attend in person, view via a livestream or watch it via virtual reality. Tickets are $20 to $250.
Info: 2020summerfest.com