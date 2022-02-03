Chalia La Tour woke up one morning, got ready for her theater class at Yale University and found a man she didn’t know lying on her couch.
He woke up, smiled and said, “Hey, thanks for letting me crash at your house.” La Tour, unfazed, responded, “Oh, yeah, that’s cool.”
The man, Jeremy O. Harris, her roommates’ friend, was visiting to check out the school’s prestigious playwriting program. He wound up attending Yale, where he wrote “Slave Play,” which earned 12 Tony nominations — including one for La Tour as a featured actress in the role of Teá.
Perhaps the most controversial and shocking work on a major stage in the last decade, the three-act “Slave Play,” which premiered in 2017 at the Yale School of Drama, before moving to New York and eventually to Broadway in 2019.
Most of the New York cast will be on stage at The Mark Taper Forum, as Los Angeles hosts its West Coast debut. Directed by Robert O’Hara, it runs Feb. 9 to March 13.
The show’s content was considered shocking by many. There is nudity, depictions of rape and other graphic sexual acts.
But it’s the complexities of interracial couples exploring — in highly unorthodox ways — how race permeates their relationships that has audiences debating the impact and import of “Slave Play.”
Center Theatre Group’s artistic director, Michael Ritchie, when he announced the production coming to Los Angeles, said, “Jeremy O. Harris’ revelatory and provocative new work changes the way we see the world around us.”
La Tour got that sense as well, even before Harris was done writing it.
“It was only the beginning of act one and two,” La Tour recalled. “We were reading the script and being blown away by shock and exhilaration and excitement — and completely baffled at certain moments. We did this reading just after I had graduated from Yale, and I was a part of a lot of conversations around disparity concerning race and gender and all sorts of identity factors at the school. So, a lot of the conversations that were being had in the script were ones that were readily in my brain, so I was so excited to see a script actually voice them and have so many points of view in one room.”
For La Tour, the reading was another in a series of theatrical collaborations that had shaped her education and career since she started appearing in her preteen years on stages in Stockton. Those were followed by productions at the city’s Lincoln High School, which convinced her that she could act professionally.
It was after undergraduate work, while attending the Actors Theatre of Louisville Professional Training Program, when she got the idea to study at Yale.
“I feel so small town saying it, but I had no idea that Yale had a drama department,” she said. “I didn’t know that all these greats had gone there. I ended up doing their audition process and loved the teachers. I loved the other artists that I met there who would then become my classmates.”
Some of those classmates were part of “Slave Play” when it opened off-Broadway. That’s where La Tour said she had her most memorable post-performance interaction with an audience member — her mother.
“I was so worried about her coming to see a play that had any sort of talk about sex, but she said it was fine,” La Tour said. “And what was cool is for me was — it was so beautiful — she was able to talk to me, her daughter, about things in her life concerning race that she had never talked to me about before, because she finally had a framework to talk about it.”
Center Theatre Group Associate Artistic Director Tyrone Davis concurs. He welcomes the conversations and even heated debates that likely will come with “Slave Play” to Los Angeles.
“That’s what I love about theater, something that provokes something inside of you,” he said. “The play opens up a lot of the topics, but certainly it doesn’t resolve or give you a way to feel and think about these topics. It puts them out there, and it’s up for us, the audience, to take to step further to have meaningful conversations around the subject matter.”
The show’s move to LA means a return to La Tour’s new home. She has appeared in several TV shows, including a recurring role in CBS’ “The Good Fight.”
But this will be her first time on the Taper stage, and she’s excited to be part of sharing “Slave Play” with West Coast audiences.
“Our director, Robert O’Hara, would say, ‘If you’re looking for comfort, he’s not giving it to you. That’s not our goal.’ What I would say is it’s for folks who love art, who would love to touch base with the interconnectedness of humanity and be brave enough to look at the discomfort of our history and what we carry with each other as we try to connect. We can do that.”
“Slave Play”
WHEN: Various times Wednesday, Feb. 9, to Sunday, March 13
WHERE: Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $30
INFO: 213-628-2772, centertheatregroup.org