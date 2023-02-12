With the birth of her Downtown Los Angeles gallery, Jan Corey Helford wanted to create a space that could uplift artists while making their art available to collectors of all ranges throughout DTLA and beyond. For the past nine years, the Corey Helford Gallery (CHG) has held an annual Art Collector Starter Kit group exhibition to help showcase smaller, more affordable new works.
“We’re really lucky to have such a high caliber of artists that are willing to participate in the Art Collector Starter Kit IX exhibition,” said Sherri Trahan, director at CHG. “A lot of it comes from us pursuing not only our more well-known artists that we show consistently already, our local family of artists, the CHG family, but we reach out to people that we’re interested in that we find anywhere.”
This year’s Art Collector Starter Kit will feature 12” by 12” works from over 75 contemporary artists from around the world, with prices starting at $300. The show is open to the public free of charge and will fill the walls of the Main Gallery through Saturday, March 4.
Trahan explained that CHG’s artist base has grown nearly 30% since last year, and that the Art Collector Starter Kit show is an opportunity for the gallery to reach out to emerging artists that the team finds in magazines or on social media platforms.
This year’s exhibition will feature a multitude of mediums, from oil and acrylic to sculpture and installation, and a diverse breadth of CHG newcomers, from nature-inspired surrealist painter Molly Devlin to Meeson Pae, who uses 3D modeling software and VR sculpting to form architectural pieces that explore the interior landscape of the human body.
“It feels like we’re all family because we’re all in this together,” Trahan said. “We work as a team and our artists support our other artists. When somebody has a show, say, all the other artists will post about the show. Our local artists come out and support each other when we have openings. They all seem to be there for each other. It’s very much a community. It’s a family.”
Alongside the new artists, CHG will welcome back fan favorites like HUSH, Hikari Shimoda, Brandi Milne, Eric Joyner, Miho Hirano, Troy Brooks, Bennett Slater, Luke Chueh and Travis Lampe. The full lineup of artists is available on the gallery’s website.
“The spirit of the show is that it appeals to the new collectors that gives them an opportunity to jump in,” Trahan said. “We really believe that art should be available for the public to be seen and to be collected. And we want everyone to get an opportunity to collect an original piece of artwork.
“While we understand that financially that isn’t possible for everyone, we use this as an opportunity to hopefully make it more available to somebody that wants to have something beautiful in their lives, on their walls, in their homes. And this is an easier gateway for them to step into.”
Art Collector Starter Kit IX
WHERE: Corey Helford Gallery, 571 S. Anderson Street, Los Angeles
WHEN: Running through Saturday, March 4
COST: Free admission
INFO: coreyhelfordgallery.com