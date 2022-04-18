Founded over four decades ago on the campus of California State University, Los Angeles, the LA County High School for the Arts has become one of the country’s highest-ranked arts high schools.
Students have gone on to play integral roles in art and entertainment industry.
On April 28, LACHSA will hold its fifth annual Future Artists Gala to showcase the work of its students through music, theater, cinematic arts, dance and visual arts performances. The gala will be hosted by renowned LACHSA alumni Taran Killam and Andrew Chappelle at The Novo in LA Live, and every dollar raised through the event will go to support the school’s tuition-free arts programming.
“It’s a fun-filled night when our students perform,” said Melina Kanakaredes, LACHSA alumni parent, foundation board member and gala producer.
“Everybody gets a chance to see the caliber of talent that exists in these 13- to 18-year-olds. Sometimes I pinch myself. I’ve been working with the kids, and it’s just so inspiring to me to watch them.”
Kanakaredes came across LACHSA when looking for an arts school for her youngest daughter. After attending several of the school’s productions, she was impressed by the ambition and quality of the performances, which included musicals and film festivals. Her daughter auditioned for the school and was accepted, then Kanakaredes joined the board.
During her time with LACHSA, Kanakaredes has seen students come from every part of Los Angeles County with a diversity of backgrounds and artistic interests.
“We have an incredible and diverse group of artists, and a lot of these kids come from two hours away,” Kanakaredes explained.
Each morning she would drive her daughter an hour to school, where she would attend her standard academic classes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. before undertaking her art-specific studies. The school’s conservatory experience allows students to learn a breadth of disciplines, from cinematic arts to dance to theater, and engage in cross-disciplinary collaborations.
For instance, as a music major Kanakaredes’ daughter could partake in the theater department’s musicals or score the cinematic art department’s films.
“She got an incredible experience all the way across the board,” Kanakaredes said. “That’s how it is with all our kids. If you’re a visual artist, you might make the poster or the set design for somebody’s movie. It’s interactive and gives these artists an opportunity to grow and learn from all the departments, and then they go on to become my colleagues.”
Despite the outbreak of COVID-19, Kanakaredes’ daughter was still able to capitalize on the opportunities that come from being an LACHSA student. She enjoyed several performances at the Hollywood Bowl and even performed at the Monterey Jazz Festival.
According to Kanakaredes, the graduating class of 2021, with approximately 130 students across all departments, received more than $7.5 million in scholarships to colleges across the country, a testament to the public school’s quality of education.
“These galas are the majority of what we do to raise for the conservatory element to the program, which is what makes us so special,” Kanakaredes explained. “It’s around $3,500 per kid to pay for this conservatory that the Foundation of LACHSA raised by grants and grassroots fundraisers like the one we’re having April 28.”
By raising money to fund the conservatory-style education for its students, LACHSA has been able to connect students with professional teaching artists and produce talents such as Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, Josh Groban, Angel Blue, Jenna Elfman and Kehinde Wiley, a diverse array of artists that have gone on to achieve success in their respective disciplines.
“The arts are so integral into creating great, well-rounded human beings aware of their surroundings, socially engaged, and wanting to make change through their art or just emulate what people are going through,” Kanakaredes said. “We have this incredible diamond of a school that is the feeder to so many industries, not just the arts.”
Future Artists Gala
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28
WHERE: The Novo at LA Live, 800 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, and Zoom
COST: $125, general admission
INFO: lachsagala22.org