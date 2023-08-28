Bryant Acosta is about providing an experience.
The founder of the brand The Nightbreed, a lifestyle production company that focuses on the queer community, Acosta started throwing Pride “experiential activations” eight years ago. They were so successful he expanded the activities.
This Labor Day weekend, he’s hosting a Sea Monster Pool Party at the Indigo Hotel on Sunday, Sept. 3, and Made in Tulum Party at the Mondrian on Monday, Sept. 4.
The nightlife promoter began his career as a graphic designer for Fortune 500 and 200 companies, while providing creative direction and large-scale activations.
Eventually, he decided to host his own events, bolstered by the connections he made working with the W hotel.
“I thought, ‘Why am I making them money? I should do it all for myself,’” he recalled. “One thing I saw, while going to festivals and nightclubs, was a lack of minorities headlining the stages. I thought I would put something together and be able to make a living off of it. I wanted to host projects with the kinds of communities I wanted to see become successful.”
Finding that success, Acosta received offers for an increasing number of activations. He shared his talents with W hotels in Austin, Miami and Mexico.
“The vision was not just pool parties and art shows and fashion shows, it was more communal — bringing community together, and looking at the festival through the lens of a boutique experience,” he said.
“We try to be as diverse as possible. We’re going on eight years now. We started as an LGBTQ-focused company, but we’ve been able to branch out into all types of allies. We do various events throughout the year. We have pretty mixed crowds, although we do target multiple demographics including allies, people of color, minorities outside of LGBTQ.”
With a name inspired by the Clive Barker film, The Nightbreed structures its events to be safe spaces for everyone and looks at itself more as a conduit for bringing the community together than as an events company. He boasts a staff of about 10 people, all of whom are LGBTQIA+ minorities.
He attracts more than 2,000 attendees with talents like Felix Da House Cat, Harry Romero, Cube Guys, Little Boots, Pete Tong, Gene Farris, Desert Hearts, Pillow Talk and Grum.
“I genuinely care about our community and try to work with as many nonprofits as well,” he said. “Last year, we supported an LA LGBTQ center. Nonprofits is a big deal for us. I also DJ. I work within the event spectrum as well on that end.”
