The COVID-19-enforced isolation made people craving community.
Mix in longing and unrest happening in one’s country and the need to be around others increases.
It’s why the organizers of the annual Cuban American Music Festival are happy to end its pandemic-induced hiatus. The festival will open noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, for a celebration of Cuban music, culture and cuisine at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main Street.
This year’s event teams with Friends of Caritas Cuba to provide humanitarian aid to Cuban citizens.
“We had a pause last year, and we were having second thoughts about the current situation in Cuba,” said Guido Herrera-Yance of Yambu Productions, the festival sponsor and organizer. “We felt it wasn’t a good time to do this — then we find out there is an institution who can help Cubans in need.”
Festival overflows with activities
The Cuban American Music Festival traditionally spotlights the diversity of Cuban culture in Southern California. This includes food, music, games, dance and dance instruction, art and other forms of Cuban culture.
Local vendors provide Cuban cuisine including Cuban- and Latin-inspired drinks. Guests must be at least 21 to enter the festival. Dancers, Cuban cigar-rolling sessions and Cuban domino will be featured.
When the festival was last held in 2019, more than 3,000 people attended. Tickets are $40 general admission and $60 and $80 for VIP sections with guaranteed seats.
Charity provides direct help
Herrera-Yance is impressed by the work of Caritas Cuba, an arm of the Catholic Church, which allows it to operate independent of the government.
“What they do is something very unique,” Herrera-Yance said. “They don’t have to respond to the Cuban government. Everything there is so controlled by the government, the good thing about Caritas is that they are independent. That’s what drew my attention.”
Established in 1991, Caritas Cuba runs nonsectarian programs that are available to anyone in need regardless of religious affiliation, political beliefs or sexual orientation. In 2020, Caritas Cuba provided direct help to more than 43,000 people.
“After COVID, with economies crashing, it is important for us to help,” Herrera-Yance said.
A portion of the festival’s revenue will be given to Caritas, and organization members will be at the festival. Guests can talk about political unrest in Cuba with open microphones, and Caritas will describe its work.
“We applaud Yambu Productions for their commitment to helping the people of Cuba,” said Mauricio Vivero, chief executive officer of Friends of Caritas Cuba. “Cubans are facing a severe food shortage, and their philanthropic support will provide direct help to thousands of vulnerable people.”
Come out and celebrate
Yambu Productions chose four local groups that represent the best regional Cuban artists. Performing will be Charanga Cuban All Stars, Arsenio Rodriguez Project, Generacion Rumbera and Clave Dura. They represent the most important genres that Americans recognize as Cuban music, rumba, Cuban son, timba and cancion.
The space was chosen in part because of its openness, and guests are welcome to wear masks. Herrera-Yance said they are working hard to make the festival safe so people can be together again.
“We humans are people who weren’t created to be alone,” Herrera-Yance said. “These last 15 months were very hard on everyone on differing levels — economic, socially and so many businesses. I think the fact that we want to be together, we want to see our members, our artists, our public get together that day for a few hours and just forget about everything and at the same time help — that is important.”
The festival and its Downtown location are designed to be a safe place where the community can gather and feel a sense of pride in their culture.
“It is a safe place where we offer people traditional Cuban music, food, drinks and a little bit of everything with the Cuban culture,” Herrera-Yance said. “We are just inviting people to come and learn how fun and safe and beautiful this place is. This is a moment to experience something different, to get together. (About) 50% of the people are Cuban, but the other 50% are from all over the world. It is Cuban for everyone to enjoy.”