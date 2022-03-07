Though the large Downtown performance venues have laid out their spring schedules, another hopeful post-pandemic development is the resuscitation of smaller music spaces.
The Saturday, March 12, Art Share LA concert offers two contemporary music duos whose methodologies contrast, yet are nonetheless quite complementary.
Tuba player William Roper and cornetist Bobby Bradford call their partnership CuZn’s. They’ve played together in larger ensembles — led by each other, and instrumentalists like saxophonist Vinny Golia and trombonist Michael Vlatkovich.
Yet Roper and Bradford have a special musical and personal affinity. The intergenerational brass team matches a 56-year-old Locke High School grad and contemporary of Patrice Rushen, with the 87-year-old patriarch of Los Angeles free jazz.
Bradford helped Ornette Coleman realize his music in the 1950s, before the Air Force called him. In the middle ’60s, Bradford and his late partner, clarinet virtuoso John Carter, co-led LA’s first resident free jazz small band. Bradford subsequently taught jazz history and studio classes for decades at Pomona and Pasadena City colleges. His pedagogical imprint was left of artists as disparate as writer Stanley Crouch, flute virtuoso James Newton, tenor saxophonist David Murray and performance artist Diamanda Galas.
Roper is an all-purpose tuba man for contemporary classical music and avant-garde jazz units. He’s a bit of a wild card in that Roper is often allowed to extemporize spoken texts in the middle of a performance. He might put the tuba down and prowl behind the Vlatkovich band, looking for his spot with a mischievous look. When he takes the microphone, the music suddenly gains a narrative dimension. “The first thing that struck me about William is just how smart he is,” Bradford said.
Don’t look for theme lines or head arrangements. Much of CuZn’s music is improvised. Their “invisible repertoire” relies on intuition and sensitivity. “William may play an ostinato or a bass line and I’ll jump on it. Or I may play bugle, and he’ll play off of it. Our music involves a lot of cues,” Bradford said.
“We’re pretty simpatico,” Roper said. “When it’s just the two of us, he’s the anchor. Even though I play tuba, I can do some wild stuff while Bob minds the store.” Their modus operandi derives as much from their friendship as their instruments. “We spend a lot of time driving,” Roper offers, “and telling stories. That always brings up musical ideas for us to explore.”
The duo of violinist Jeff Gauthier and cellist Maggie Parkins come at their music from an entirely different angle. They met at a Nels Cline recording session in 2006, and later married. Gauthier is known as a versatile player who enhances bands and studio dates. He’s also a smart doer who has created opportunities for many musicians. He founded his Cryptogramophone label to document the new music players around him and their respective music. After curating several performance series around town, Gauthier became executive director of the Jazz Bakery.
Parkins was raised in an intensely musical family: Her twin sister is a violinist, and another sister plays the harp. She’s grounded in the classical literature, and yet Parkins has a stake in contemporary concert music. Both stand her well with her students at Pomona College. “I love Jeff’s jazz sensibilities,” Parkins said. “It’s so different from the world I inhabit. I admire how he creates wonderful solos and writes interesting tunes.”
Gauthier and Parkins had performed together here and there, but the COVID-19 shutdown allowed them to collaborate with great intention. They call their duo The Smudges. Their critically acclaimed debut album, “Song and Call” (Cryptogramophone), is a bouquet of moody and passionate compositions. Most come from Gauthier’s pen, but they tapped composers Tom Flaherty and Guy Klucevsek for pieces. The latter’s “Music of Chants” brings to mind a cantor’s lament; the former’s “Release” threads a thicket of piquant pizzicato and bent-note arco articulation. The Smudges book swims in the richness of strings and woods, with discreet electronic enhancements.
Husband-and-wife teams are rare in musical aggregations; the intensity of making music isn’t always something that musicians want in their private lives. Gauthier and Parkins are an exception. “I’ve taught a little, but it’s not really my calling,” Gauthier said.
“Maggie’s an amazing teacher, and this project has brought about some real pleasant surprises.”
Parkins added: “We’ve found an interesting niche to be inside. We don’t have some of the personal boundaries that we maintain with other people. That allows us to go deeper in the music.”
Gauthier clarified: “As close as we are, neither of us can get away with anything.”
Sixty years ago, Bradford and Ornette Coleman could be heard at a sawdust-floor dive called the Top Top, on Fifth Street. It wasn’t so far from where Art Share LA now sits. “I’ve always admired Bob as a man of character, and the community — as a music maker and a teacher,” Gauthier said.
And 20 years ago, Gauthier released his first Cryptogramophone album, “Mask.” Now the label’s catalog is streamed on Bandcamp. The Art Share LA recital touches on a lot of history yet faces forward at all times.
