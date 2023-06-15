For the past two decades, The Music Center’s “Dance DTLA” has introduced audiences to new dance genres and rhythms through free beginner lessons and themed activities under the stars. On Friday, June 23, the beloved summer series returns to Downtown LA.
“It really is about having a way for the residents of LA to come and experience different kinds of dance genres firsthand,” said Caroline Chang, who spearheads the “Dance DTLA” series. “Sitting and watching a show is really amazing and wonderful and a beautiful experience, but we wanted to give audiences different ways of interacting with dance or art and different ways of learning about different types of dance genres that are really prevalent, prominent and celebrated in the LA region.”
This year’s “Dance DTLA” series, which runs for nine consecutive Friday nights through Aug. 18, will feature returning favorites like hip-hop, salsa and country line dancing, along with newly introduced genres like West African dance, reggaeton and Afro-Cuban rumba and Cuban rhythms. Chang described the new additions as “strong and vibrant” representations of their respective dance communities in LA.
“I’m super excited for them. The artists we have lined up are really amazing … experts and professionals in their field, but super fun to learn from,” Chang described. “Some of the dance instructors have been with us for almost a decade, if not more. … They have such a love and a passion for what they do. That’s kind of the first thing I look for in an instructor: they have the ability to really share with people the beginner dance lessons for a very large group of participants while still keeping it super fun and energetic.
“They’re really able to give people a nice introductory experience to the dance genre, and they all continue to teach throughout LA throughout the year. So, if people want to learn more, they can go to these folks to really dive deep.”
Alongside the dance lessons, the series will have live DJs, an open dance floor and food and beverages available for purchase. There will also be artistic activities and experiences for all ages, including art making and demos, photo booths and more.
“We’ll have a lot of different activities going on at some of these events with some of our artist partners, so I would encourage folks to visit our website to learn about what those are each week,” Chang said. “It will give a unique experience outside of the dancing to each of the events.”
The Friday night events will be held at The Music Center’s Jerry Moss Plaza, which was renovated in 2019 and saw little use during the pandemic. Chang described it as a “transformed … beautiful wide-open space” with trees and picnic tables, and the perfect place for people to express themselves.
“I want it to be a place that is really welcoming and open and people can feel like they can just be themselves and dance however they like, in whichever way of the music moves them,” Chang said. “No dance experience is necessary. … It’s not about having the perfect moves or getting down the choreography, it’s just about moving to the music however you want, and doing it together.”
Chang emphasized that the most important part of the Dance DTLA experience is for people to feel comfortable and energized as they learn more about the city’s artistic genres and communities.
“(It’s) a place where folks can … meet new people, learn new things in a new space and really feel the energy,” she said. “It’s really indescribable the energy you feel from a Music Center ‘Dance DTLA’ event. And now that we can really be together in this space, I’m excited to have everybody feel that energy and fun atmosphere again.
“There’s nothing like the experience of doing something like this with a large group of people. … A lot of people meet new people at the event. I’ve seen people celebrate anniversaries, birthdays, retirements, have their first dates, met their partners at ‘Dance DTLA’ and got married. I think it’s not just a place to dance, it’s a place to celebrate what LA is together.”
“Dance DTLA” at The Music Center
WHEN: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays, June 23 through Aug. 18
June 23 — hip-hop
June 30 — salsa
July 7 — West African dance
July 14 — reggaeton
July 21 — country line dancing
July 28 — samba
Aug. 4 — Afro-Cuban rumba and Cuban rhythms
Aug. 11 — disco
Aug. 18 — Bollywood
WHERE: Jerry Moss Plaza, 135 N. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: Free
INFO: musiccenter.org/dance