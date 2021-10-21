Jacob Jonas the Company wants to activate LA by transforming nontraditional spaces into open-air stages for its signature, energetic dance style that mixes contemporary ballet with breakdancing and acrobatic movement.
From Friday, Oct. 22, to Sunday, Oct. 24, it is inviting audiences to enter the elevator at ROW DTLA, 777 S. Alameda Street in DTLA, and go to the rooftop, where it will premiere “Juxtapose,” choreographed by Jacob Jonas with live music composed by Anibal Sandoval.
As part of Active LA, it is a partnership between Jacob Jonas the Company and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
Rooftop campus
Thanks to the rooftop campus in the Arts District, Jonas will use the district’s sweeping views as a backdrop to the dance, which he describes as a study of the human body, the architecture and design of the human form.
“It is thinking about the spine being rounded, arched and contracted,” Jonas said.
“It is thinking of different physical positions. It doesn’t really follow a narrative. It is really thinking about earth, wind, fire, water and the different elements and how those elements can inspire and inform physical movement.”
Jonas describes Sandoval as an experimental musician who uses synthesizers and technology to create the score. He’ll perform it live using electronic instruments.
“The score is really more of a response to the movement,” Jonas said. “The dance doesn’t go to the music, but it coexists with it. That’s the best way to describe it.”
Jonas said, in a way, he choreographed “Juxtapose” as well as the audience, in terms of the way that the lighting and music surround them.
“It’s exciting to see how they respond to the work and how their psychology interacts with the composition,” Jonas said. “Guests will arrive into kind of an unknown about how to interpret the work and go on a journey of different emotions.”
By hosting it outdoors, guests can feel safe and breathe fresh air. Jacob Jonas the Company partnered with Rappahannock Oyster Bar and Pikunico to provide special dinner menus before the DTLA show.
Jonas founded the dance company in 2014 as a 21-year-old who wanted to tell his own story. He was born and raised in Los Angeles.
“This city has informed me growing up to finding dance and being around the ocean, the desert and the mountains,” Jonas said. “There were few others that were combining styles and telling stories the way I wanted to do.”
“Juxtapose” premiere with Jacob Jonas the Company
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, to Sunday, Oct. 24
WHERE: Rooftop of ROW DTLA, 777 S. Alameda Street
COST: $35
INFO: jacobjonas.com/row