Danny O’Donoghue flashes his trademark smile when he arrives on a Zoom call. He’s happy to be playing shows again, sure, but he’s even more amazed by the background.
“Is that blue sky?” he asked. “It’s rainy here in London.”
America is a second home to O’Donoghue, the charismatic frontman of the Irish pop band The Script. He loves the country’s sunshine, people and food, and had plenty of it as a songwriter living in Orlando and Los Angeles.
“I toured around America as a songwriter before The Script even happened,” he said. “I feel like every song on every album must be majorly influenced by America. So, we’re absolutely delighted when we get to come back over and play more shows. I think this is our sixth time there.”
The Script will head to Koreatown to play The Wiltern on Wednesday, March 30, with Calum Scott. O’Donoghue said the set in support of “Tales from The Script: Greatest Hits” will be all-encompassing, featuring the songs that “mean so much to us as a band.”
“They’ve changed our career and changed the trajectory of our lives,” he explained.
Songs like “Hall of Fame” and “Superheroes,” O’Donoghue said, are especially relevant today.
“I think the songs speak to what we’ve all been through,” he said. “Regardless of whether it’s the U.K. or Ireland or the world tour we’re embarking on, I feel like it’s a really special moment to be able to go back out with the people whom you love and going to the places that you used to go to and singing the songs that you used to love as well.”
All of that ties in with “Tales from The Script,” which O’Donoghue described as a mix of the band’s and fans’ favorite songs. The shows on the world tour will be emotional and nostalgic.
“It’s like getting back to our roots and what music and shows are really about — people singing as loud as they possibly can and connecting again,” he said.
O’Donoghue — who is joined in The Script by guitarist Mark Sheehan and drummer Glen Power — admitted to having a slight case of nerves.
“It’s almost as if we spent two years not doing anything, like you never did it in the first place,” he said. “It feels like we’re relearning everything, which makes me just as nervous.
“Stepping back out into the world is kind of a scary thing, but, at the same time, it’s actually quite invigorating because I feel like it is the new world. I feel like I’m going to be experiencing this feeling and emotion just like the audiences. People are going to be unsure about what to expect at the shows. By the end of the show, like I said, we’ll think about what a moment we made together.”
The Script is known for its heartfelt lyrics that bring a story full circle in tracks like “Millionaires” or “Glowing.”
“Everybody’s gone through some really rough times,” he said. “Art is probably the only beneficiary of real pain and real tragedy, because everybody and all of our feelings go to art, whether it’s sculpting, painting or music.
“Over the next year or so, there will be some really interesting art made. In the interim, there are all these songs that I think people are rediscovering.”
O’Donoghue falls within that group.
“I’m rediscovering some of our songs like ‘For the First Time,’ which talks about ‘drinking old cheap bottles of wine/ sit talking up all night/ doing things we haven’t for a while/ We’re smiling but we’re close to tears/ even after all these years/ we just now got the feeling that we’re meeting/ for the first time.’
“That could have been written yesterday about us getting back together after COVID. Or, was it written 10 years ago after we met you and your mom. They bring on a new meaning. We’ve been singing these songs on stage for maybe 12 to 13 years. They really do mean different things now.”
The Script, he said, stands out because there isn’t another band who is prouder of its own catalog.
“If there’s anything good to come out of this time right now, it would be for us to be able to get onstage and sing all the songs and mean every single lyric again — and not be a jaded band who’s doing it just to sell tickets before they disappear off into the sunset.
“It’s a magic moment for us, as a band, to be able to do this. Our songs, in my opinion, are quite inspirational to me and to the people who listen to them.”
O’Donoghue also sees “Superheroes” in a different light.
“When you’ve been fighting for it all your life/ That’s how the superhero learns to fly/ Every day, every hour, turn the pain into power,” he sang.
“That’s what always resonates,” he continued. “I think, going back through the catalog, there is the song I wrote after my mom passed away called ‘Run Through Walls,’ about people getting you through a really difficult time. Once you hit on an emotion, as a human, that transcends race, nationality, genre and time. It doesn’t matter what you’re going through, mate, whether it’s me talking about my mum, the loss of my mom, the loss of your social structure or the loss of your tribe, or your friends.”
“I quite like to extract new meaning from old art, if you know what I mean.”
The passionate “If You Could See Me Now” was written by Sheehan about the deaths of his and O’Donoghue’s parents.
“If they could see me now, what would they make of all this?” he said rhetorically. “What would they think of me going back out on tour again? How would they react? Like I said, I’m really eager to get back out and play the songs.”
In previous interviews, O’Donoghue has called “Tales from The Script” the end of a chapter. The new road wavers each day.
“I’m in a band with other people,” he said coyly. “I feel like we’ve wrapped it up in a bow. Those were the starters, and this is the main course, if you know what I mean. I just need to refresh the palate a little bit.
“We’re going around the world now. It’s a sort of litmus test. I’m going to try and find its temperature. It’s a very unique position, as a songwriter, to be able to travel around the world and tune into every conversation, be it through music before show or after show, and get some kind of temperature and read the room — and the world is the ‘room.’
“I’m hoping to ingest a lot of the emotion and the pain and write the stories that people tell me while I’m out on the road. I’ll write about that experience. We’re all ordinary people who have been through extraordinary circumstances. It sounds bizarre, but it’s a very fertile place for creativity.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the soundscape changed. Instruments are becoming less relevant to pop, O’Donoghue said. He quickly takes back the word “relevant.”
“I hate the word ‘relevant,’” he said with a laugh. “Matters of the heart are always relevant. The human condition is always relevant.”
O’Donoghue apologizes for being “too heavy,” but he continues with a heartbreaking confession.
“Not having a father to tell me everything is going to be OK is rough,” he said with a sigh. “It’s quite an experience as well, because now I’m that person. I don’t have any kids, but people look up to me in my life and ask if everything is going to be alright.”
World leaders can’t even guarantee that.
“It’s quite a scary place to be when the powers that be don’t look like they have much power,” he said.
“So, everybody has to now trust their own judgment and look inside of themselves for the answers. It’s really terrifying.”
All of that said, O’Donoghue said he reminds himself that life is too short. He ensures he’s doing exactly what he loves to do. He tries to live his best life daily.
“If you can’t find that love for art, that love for writing or that love for journalism or whatever it is, then go find it,” he said. “Everybody has music inside of them. You don’t want to die with that music inside. You might be wrong for doing it. If it’s inside you and you want to do it, you should definitely exercise that. Questions are not what you want to have on your deathbed.
“At my house, it’s raining here today. That’s pretty much it. It’s miserable. I’ve had maybe too many cups of tea, but I try not worry about the things I can’t control.”
The Script and Calum Scott
WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30
WHERE: The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: Various ticket prices
INFO: thewiltern.net