Major League Baseball celebrates Jackie Robinson Day each April. Each player wears Robinson’s historic No. 42 — a number officially retired universally by MLB in 1997 — with all teams using Dodger blue jersey numbers regardless of their primary team colors.
It is an annual tradition that began in 2004, and this year Jackie Robinson Day is more than a tribute to his historic debut with the Dodgers 76 years ago. It also is a public nod to the 50th anniversary of the Jackie Robinson Foundation that was founded by Jackie’s widow, Rachel, after Robinson passed away in 1972.
Yet the 2023 MLB season marks something else of note, highlighted by a statistic that could have the late Hall of Famer scratching his Dodgers cap. Only 6.1% of the players on MLB roster as of Opening Day are Black. That is fewer than 60 players and the smallest percentage since 1955.
Additionally, five teams did not have a single Black player on their roster, and nine other clubs had one.
Is that troubling? Alarming? Concerning? Darrell Miller, who is Black, does not think so.
“I am the most optimistic that I have ever been being in this space,” said Miller, who grew up Riverside and currently serves as the director of MLB’s Urban Youth Academy in Compton.
“We have been doing our due diligence. We really have added some of the pieces that we have needed to add to develop the kids in the United States where they have a real bona fide chance to get to the next level. A lot of these guys are in the pipeline. They are coming.”
Miller is a former catcher with the Angels, where he played parts of five big league seasons from 1984-88. Among his teammates were several African Americans, including the legendary Reggie Jackson and Rod Carew.
Going to a game now for Miller is different he acknowledged. “You often look at a sport through the lens of people who look like you or remind you of yourself.”
Since retiring his spikes and bat, Miller has been spent the better part of the past 20 years growing the game in the inner city.
“We are just to the spot where we have a lot of great academies in place, and the academies have broadened our reach across the United States,” he said. “We have come up with and created programs in conjunction with USA Baseball. We work with athletes to help develop their skill set. The last two years we have had a lot of first-round draft picks via academies like the one here in Compton.”
Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the MLB Youth Academies in Compton and New Orleans serve children throughout the greater Los Angeles and New Orleans areas, particularly those from underserved communities, offering the highest-quality baseball and softball instruction as well as resources to develop athletes off the field (e.g., SAT/ACT classes).
Grassroots efforts, backed by MLB and MLB executive/former Angels executive Tony Reagins, also include the Dream Series and Breakthrough Series, programs that focus on developing the player on and off the field, and the annual Hank Aaron Invitational is a summer highlight for the diverse group of amateurs.
Miller, a Cal State Pomona product, knows baseball is tough. The journey to the big leagues is even tougher. His pitch? Pitching!
“We have double down on letting the kids know the best opportunity is on the mound,” he said. “We have worked with a lot of kids, African Americans, with good arms who have embraced the challenge. Some of these kids are so athletic. We just have to get them past the part where maybe they think pitching is boring.”
One of challenges in baseball is keeping young players active in the game. MLB has been heralded in recent months for making rule changes that have made games in 2023 shorter and crisper. Still, it isn’t difficult to see those who choose basketball or football can have entirely different professional experiences, including direct routes to the NBA and NFL, respectively.
Miller need not look very far. His younger brother Reggie went directly from starring at UCLA to playing in all 82 games and averaging 10 points as a rookie in the NBA with Indiana. It was the beginning of an 18-year NBA career that reportedly earned him more than $100 million.
Darrell, meanwhile, was drafted in the ninth round of the 1979 MLB Draft. In 12 pro seasons he saw action in the minors 11 of those years. The 1987 season was the lone single campaign Darrell played an entire year with the Angels. Reggie still made more than twice the money than his older brother that year.
A baseball lifer, it was a grind for Darrell, who called Holyoke, Salinas, Idaho Falls, Rochester and Edmonton home along the way.
“When you play several years in the minor leagues and you feel like you are doing well, it is then when you realize you are in the midst of the grind,” said Miller, who initially worked as Angels director of community relations for four years post-playing career before becoming a Scout for the Halos. “The Angels then were also known for not promoting their young talent. They often traded young talent. To actually get promoted and play for the Major League club was rare.
“It was a mindset as much as it was a grind. I was lucky enough to get recalled, and even then, the MLB minimum salary was nothing like it is now.”
While the road to the majors is filled with stops in small towns and smaller salaries, the opportunities are there. Despite the low percentage associated with African American players that came out in April, baseball has no problem in diversity when it comes to international players. There were more than 100 players from the Dominican Republic (104) on this year’s Opening Day rosters, according to published reports.
“I played in Latin America for years in Winter Ball,” Miller said.
“We have so much in common with our Latin American brothers and sisters. There is great passion there. We share a bond. It is enthusiasm and love in celebrating success. People of color have always had that emotion flowing, but you also have to be respectful and honoring the game while celebrating.”
Which takes us back to Jackie Robinson. The future Hall of Famer and civil rights icon paved the way for players of multiple backgrounds to be MLB stars.
“Jackie Robinson Day helps shine a light on the issue. It is a celebration of the barriers he broke for African Americans, Latinos, everyone not born white,” Miller said. “The diversity in the game today, and for those put on a uniform before every game, owe respect to Jackie Robinson.”