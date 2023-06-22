Louise Post is an advocate of acting up instead of retreating. So when the Veruca Salt guitarist/vocalist got depressed over the state of the world, she put pen to paper and wrote music.
In early June, she released her debut solo album, “Sleepwalker.” For the collection, she parlayed three decades of experience co-fronting the alt-rock band Veruca Salt into a haunting album that pulls from the past and acknowledges the future. The offering’s moniker is a nod to her sleepwalking tendencies as a youth.
“There’s always this feeling of being exposed,” Post said via Zoom about “Sleepwalker.” “When you release your own music, it’s no longer yours, per se. It’s opened up to whoever hears it. I have high hopes that people will connect with it and love it the way I do. Therein lies the nervousness.”
Post said songwriting is excruciating and exhilarating because it’s so personal. The tunes represent what’s brewing in her subconscious and “whatever needs to be dealt with and addressed.” She finds relief through the expression of turning it into poetry, art or music.
Now was the perfect time for “Sleepwalker,” she said, because Veruca Salt wasn’t considering a new album.
“There were no bad feelings or acrimony or anything,” said Post, who was joined in Veruca Salt by Nina Gordon.
“People were just doing separate things and had gone off to their own lives. I found myself writing, writing, writing, as I often do, and it became clear that I was writing a solo record and I needed to release it. There was no need to wait for the band to come meet me where I was. I needed to do it on my own. It was really fun to make a record on my own and collaborate with different people in the studio.”
She joked with Gordon that she was terrified to do a photo shoot solo. Gordon reassured Post that she would “be great.”
“She’s been really encouraging,” she added. “There’s a lot of love there. I will support her if she ends up making a solo record. Eventually, we’ll probably make another record together, but this is definitely the right time for this album for me, personally.”
Post’s music has evolved as she has, she said.
“I’ve certainly evolved a lot from between 2006 and 2015,” she explained. “In between albums, motherhood came into play, and that changed me profoundly. I didn’t know at that point that I’d ever make music again. I wasn’t really looking forward to it. All my guitars were in my closet, and I felt like it was an uphill battle and I wanted to swim downstream, not upstream.”
When Post’s child was 2, Gordon emailed her saying peers Mazzy Star were playing Coachella and questioned why Veruca Salt was not.
“That led to coffee and dinner and shutting down the restaurant and then meeting up with the band and shutting down the restaurant and so forth,” she said with a smile.
“Since (2015’s) ‘Ghost Notes,’ a lot has changed: The pandemic happened and Trump happened and the whole world shifted, and the existential crisis of our global warming happened.”
That made her depressed and afraid. The best thing she could do was pick up a guitar, play, write, and listen to the songs and melodies that were coming to her. She needed to make something beautiful out of the crises.
“I needed to connect with other people and to hopefully uplift other people because I was certainly turning to music as solace during all of that,” she said.
“The best thing I can do and the best way I know how to help at all or be of service and connect with my fellow humans is to write and release music. It’s my artistic obligation. I encourage anyone who feels like they have stuff inside of them to honor that voice, because it does matter.
“Instead of just cowering and retreating, I decided to be part of the solution in whatever way I can. I can find the joy in even the darkest corners. I’m not personally going to roll over and retreat and get smaller because of outside external circumstances. I’m going to take the opportunity to explore, find my voice and figure out who I am now.”
Post will share the songs live at The Echoplex at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 23. Fans can expect a blend of new and old songs on the set list. At first, she was hesitant to perform songs from Veruca Salt, who scored hits with “Seether” and “Volcano Girls.”
“I thought I might play ‘Sleepwalker’ from start to finish,” she explained. “I thought that would be really interesting. That was my original vision, and then it came to my attention that some hardcore fans would be really excited to hear Veruca Salt songs.”
She said she realized she should probably consider it.
“Once I started playing them and bringing them back to life with the band I’m playing with, it was really fun,” she said.
“I realized, ‘This is going to be a blast.’ It’ll be a celebration of the past to the present altogether.”
Louise Post w/Buckets
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23
WHERE: Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles
COST: Tickets start at $20
INFO: ticketmaster.com, louisepost.com