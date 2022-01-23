Whether Michael Chipman is passing along the finer points of singing at the Colburn Community School on Grand Avenue or finessing the larger muscles of his students at Lagree213 — both within blocks of his apartment — he is the ultimate teacher and a passionate champion of DTLA.
Chipman’s passion for DTLA will take musical form at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, when he performs a one-man show, “Take Me to the World,” at Colburn’s Zipper Hall. it was postponed from Saturday, Jan. 29.
“I live and work Downtown, so this concert is a very personal gesture of gratitude to my new ‘hometown’ of Los Angeles — a city that has been so good to me. I want to give back in whatever way I can. And what better way than to raise money to educate the kids who live here?” he said.
The show is a benefit concert for the Los Angeles Value Schools and will feature selections from the Broadway stage, as well as television and film.
“When I learned about the Value Schools’ mission to help inner-city kids get into and through college, I knew I wanted to help them in any way I could,” said Chipman, who moved to DTLA in August 2018.
Music has long been a part of Chipman’s life. His experience includes singing in church choirs, as well as taking piano lessons starting at the age of 8.
In high school, he fell in love with singing Broadway songs at first, and that segued into classical chorale music. In college, he studied art song and opera.
“I fell in love with the art of singing, the power of the human voice to communicate intense emotion in a large theater without amplification, like you would see in classical music performance.
“I wanted to get really good at it. I spent my 20s searching out the best teachers I could find across the country and ended up in New York for five years. I did graduate school at Oberlin in Ohio. I just had an incredible adventure and pursuit in mastering the art of singing.”
He is a trained classical baritone with degrees from Oberlin Conservatory and the University of Utah. He joined the voice faculty of the Colburn School in 2017.
In his work at Colburn, Chipman spends much of his time and energy helping aspiring young singers get accepted to top music schools and conservatories with scholarships, which inspired him to write the book “Sing Your Way Through College.”
The book’s publication led to a presentation to the Value Schools about musical training and college prep.
“It was amazing to see how my passion for helping kids get into college aligned with the values and mission at Value Schools,” Chipman said. “This concert is the organic outgrowth of that alignment.
The benefit is a challenge for Chipman, who has performed frequently but “never had a huge performing career.”
“Because of my pursuit of learning how to sing, I learned how to teach, and it took me by surprise,” he said.
“Teaching and mentorship is a big part of our music career. Now I spend 90% of my professional life teaching young people how to sing and perform. I have a big adult studio at Colburn, too.”
The event’s theme, “Take Me to the World,” is based on a song by Stephen Sondheim that’s sung from the perspective of a young girl who yearns to see the world. Chipman said that aligns with his and the school’s beliefs.
“The school and I broaden the young children’s horizons,” he said. “I take them to the world in a way they wouldn’t otherwise know how to do. This is my life’s work. This is really my big singing debut in LA. It’s a chance for me to put myself out there as a singer and hopefully do it well.”
“Take Me to the World:” A Benefit Performance for Value Schools Starring Michael Chipman, baritone
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 29. Postponed from Saturday, Jan. 29
WHERE: Colburn School’s Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles
COST: $55 for general admission; $10 for students
INFO: valueschools.com