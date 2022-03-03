Downtown Los Angeles is vibrating with the performing arts this spring, coming to life with works classic and new, exploding with pent-up expressions long held in check by pandemic restrictions and anxiety.
While some shows are still available virtually, most venues are eagerly welcoming the public back into their seats and hoping the audiences will come.
The next few months will see the arrival of touring shows, operatic passions, symphonic performances, classic ballets, new works, Cirque du Soleil, and all genres of musicians.
If you’re ready to re-enter the world, here are some of the options that can scratch your artistic itch. All the shows are in LA, unless otherwise noted.
Dance
Diavolo Dance Theater
616 Moulton Avenue
• “SOS: Signs of Strength,” March 18 and March 19, The Wallis Center for the Performing Arts
Heidi Duckler Dance
1206 Maple Avenue, Suite 1100B
• “Truth or Consequences,” March 6 and May 15, Bendix Building Rooftop, 1206 Maple Avenue
• “Counter Intelligence: The Story of Sister Alyonuschka and Brother Ivanuska,” weekly online series premiering on Sundays
• “Ebb and Flow”: Chinatown, Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring Street,
Redcat: Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theatre
631 W. Second Street, Los Angeles
• “Indigenous Enterprise: Indigenous Liberation,” March 19
• “Dahlak Brathwaite: Try/Step/Trip,” March 24 to March 26
• Studio 2022, March 29 to May 7
• CalArts Spring Dance, May 6 to March 7
Theater
Ahmanson Theatre
135 N. Grand Avenue
• “The Lehman Trilogy,” March 3 to April 10
• “Hadestown,” April 26 to May 29
• “Come from Away,” May 31 to June 12
Redcat: Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theatre
631 W. Second Street
• “Elevator Repair Service: Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge,” March 3 to March 5
• “Dahlak Brathwaite: Try/Step/Trip,” March 24 to March 26
• Studio 2022, March 29 to May 7
• “Sola Bamis: The Tutorial,” April 21 to April 23
• “Mark-n-Sparks: The Most Beautiful Home…Maybe,” May 19 to May 21
The Robey Theatre
514 S. Spring Street
• “A Heated Discussion” by Levy Lee Simon, April 9 to May 14
Casa 0101
2102 First Street
• Chicanas, Cholos y Chsime: Thriving! New Works Festival, March 10 to March 27
Mark Taper Forum
135 N. Grand Avenue
• “Slave Play,” through March 13
• “I’ll Be Seein’ Ya,” March 15 to April 15
• “Blues for an Alabama Sky,” April 6 to May 8
Kirk Douglas Theatre
9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City 90232 (Part of Downtown LA’s Center Theatre Group)
• “Alma,” March 6 to April 3
• “Tambo & Bones,” May 1 to May 29
East West Players
120 Judge John Aiso Street
• “Assassins,” to March 20
LA Opera
Performs in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Avenue
• “St. Matthew Passion,” March 12 to 27
• “The Three Women of Jerusalem,” March 19
• “Javier Camarena,” March 31 to April 2
• “In Our Daughter’s Eyes,” April 13 to 17
• “On Gold Mountain,” May 5 to 15
• “Aida,” May 21 to June 12
Music
Redcat: Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theatre
631 W. Second Street
• Florian Hecker: FAVN, March 12
• Studio 2022, March 29 to May 7
• Christine Sun-Kim, March 31
• Derrick Skye: Where Can We Go from Here? April 2
• Du Yun: In Our Daughter’s Eyes, April 13 to April 17
LA Philharmonic
Walt Disney Concert Hall,
111 S. Grand Avenue
• Elgar and Tchaikovsky, March 4 to 6
• Wayne Shorter Celebration, March 9
• Shoshtakovich and Prokofiev with Ludovic Morlot, March 12 to 13
• Hilary Hahn Plays Barber, March 18 to March 20
• Mahler’s Seventh with Bychkov, March 24, March 26, March 27
• Maria Schneider Orchestra/Regina Carter, March 25
• Mozart’s Great Mass with Mehta, March 31, April 1 to April 3
• Mehta Conducts Bruckner and Berg, April 7, April 8 and April 10
• Beethoven’s Fidelio with Dudamel and Deaf West Theatre, April 14 to 16
• Gen X Festival, April 22 to April 30, May 10
• Itzhak Perlman and Rohan de Silva, April 24
• Waiting to X-Hale at Redcat, May 1
• The Rite of Spring and Estancia with Dudamel, May 5 to May 8
• On the Dance Floor: LA’s Queer ’90s, May 7
• Dudamel Conducts Revueltas and Petrushka, May 12 to 13
• Ortiz, Villa-Lobos and The Firebird with Dudamel, May 14 to May 15
• Dudamel Conducts Beethoven’s Ninth, May 26 to May 29
• Hold On, We Shall Overcome with Nathaniel Gumbs, May 29
Los Angeles Master Chorale
Walt Disney Concert Hall,
111 S. Grand Avenue
• Handel/Part, March 20
• United We Sing, May 8
Microsoft Theatre
777 Chick Hearn Court
Select shows:
• Cirque du Soleil, March 17 to May 1
• Netflix is a Joke: The Festival — A
Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, May 4
• The Full Circle Tour: KEM and Kenny
“Babyface” Edmonds, May 14
• Pedro Fernandez, May 20
• Alejandra Guzman and Paulina Rubio, May 22
Crypto.com Arena
1111 S. Figueroa Street
Select shows
• Justin Bieber Justice Tour, March 7 to March 8
• Imagine Dragons, March 12
• Marc Anthony, March 18
• New Edition: The Culture Tour with Charlie Wilson, March 20
• Alt-J and Portugal. The Man, March 27
• The Go-Go’s, March 30
• Tyler, the Creator, March 31
• Los Tigres Del Norte, April 2
• Journey and Toto, April 5
• 93.5 KDAY Presents Krush Groove, April 30
• Ricardo Arjona, May 1
• Netflix is a Joke: The Festival – Kevin Hart, May 6
• Eric Church, May 7
• New Kids on the Block, May 27
The Wiltern
3790 Wilshire Boulevard
• The Walters, March 5
• Mayhem & Watain, March 8
• Hippie Sabotage, March 15
• Perfume Genius and Hand Habits, March 20
• Cobra Man, March 26
• The Script, March 30
• Jawbreaker, Best Coast and the Linda Lindas, April 1 to April 3
• a-ha, April 7-9
• Jacob Collier, April 13 to April 14
• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Armchair Expert & Dax Shepard, May 2
• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Conan O’Brien, May 4
• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Chelsea Handler, May 5
• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Deon Cole, May 6
• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Margaret Cho, May 6
• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Theo Von, May 7
• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Brian Regan, May 8
• The Flaming Lips, May 9
• Big Thief, May 10 to May 11
• Neil deGrasse Tyson, May 19