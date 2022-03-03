The Lehman Trilogy

"The Lehman Trilogy" runs from March 3 to April 10 at Ahmanson Theatre.

Downtown Los Angeles is vibrating with the performing arts this spring, coming to life with works classic and new, exploding with pent-up expressions long held in check by pandemic restrictions and anxiety. 

While some shows are still available virtually, most venues are eagerly welcoming the public back into their seats and hoping the audiences will come.

The next few months will see the arrival of touring shows, operatic passions, symphonic performances, classic ballets, new works, Cirque du Soleil, and all genres of musicians. 

If you’re ready to re-enter the world, here are some of the options that can scratch your artistic itch. All the shows are in LA, unless otherwise noted.

 

Dance

Diavolo Dance Theater

616 Moulton Avenue

diavolo.org

• “SOS: Signs of Strength,” March 18 and March 19, The Wallis Center for the Performing Arts

 

Heidi Duckler Dance

1206 Maple Avenue, Suite 1100B

heididucker.org

• “Truth or Consequences,” March 6 and May 15, Bendix Building Rooftop, 1206 Maple Avenue 

• “Counter Intelligence: The Story of Sister Alyonuschka and Brother Ivanuska,” weekly online series premiering on Sundays

• “Ebb and Flow”: Chinatown, Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring Street,

 

Redcat: Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theatre

631 W. Second Street, Los Angeles

redcat.org

• “Indigenous Enterprise: Indigenous Liberation,” March 19

• “Dahlak Brathwaite: Try/Step/Trip,” March 24 to March 26

• Studio 2022, March 29 to May 7

• CalArts Spring Dance, May 6 to March 7

 

Theater

 

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N. Grand Avenue

centertheatregroup.org

• “The Lehman Trilogy,” March 3 to April 10

• “Hadestown,” April 26 to May 29

• “Come from Away,” May 31 to June 12

 

Redcat: Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theatre

631 W. Second Street

redcat.org

• “Elevator Repair Service: Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge,” March 3 to March 5

• “Dahlak Brathwaite: Try/Step/Trip,” March 24 to March 26

• Studio 2022, March 29 to May 7

• “Sola Bamis: The Tutorial,” April 21 to April 23

• “Mark-n-Sparks: The Most Beautiful Home…Maybe,” May 19 to May 21

 

The Robey Theatre

514 S. Spring Street

therobeytheatrecompany.org 

• “A Heated Discussion” by Levy Lee Simon, April 9 to May 14

 

Casa 0101

2102 First Street

casa0101.org

• Chicanas, Cholos y Chsime: Thriving! New Works Festival, March 10 to March 27

 

Mark Taper Forum

135 N. Grand Avenue 

centertheatregroup.org

• “Slave Play,” through March 13

• “I’ll Be Seein’ Ya,” March 15 to April 15

• “Blues for an Alabama Sky,” April 6 to May 8

 

Kirk Douglas Theatre

9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City 90232 (Part of Downtown LA’s Center Theatre Group)

centertheatregroup.org

• “Alma,” March 6 to April 3

• “Tambo & Bones,” May 1 to May 29

 

East West Players

120 Judge John Aiso Street

eastwestplayers.org

• “Assassins,” to March 20

 

LA Opera

Performs in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Avenue

laopera.org

• “St. Matthew Passion,” March 12 to 27

• “The Three Women of Jerusalem,” March 19

• “Javier Camarena,” March 31 to April 2

• “In Our Daughter’s Eyes,” April 13 to 17

• “On Gold Mountain,” May 5 to 15

• “Aida,” May 21 to June 12

 

Music

 

Redcat: Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theatre

631 W. Second Street

redcat.org

• Florian Hecker: FAVN, March 12

• Studio 2022, March 29 to May 7

• Christine Sun-Kim, March 31

• Derrick Skye: Where Can We Go from Here? April 2

• Du Yun: In Our Daughter’s Eyes, April 13 to April 17

 

LA Philharmonic

Walt Disney Concert Hall,

111 S. Grand Avenue

laphil.com

• Elgar and Tchaikovsky, March 4 to 6

• Wayne Shorter Celebration, March 9

• Shoshtakovich and Prokofiev with Ludovic Morlot, March 12 to 13

• Hilary Hahn Plays Barber, March 18 to March 20

• Mahler’s Seventh with Bychkov, March 24, March 26, March 27

• Maria Schneider Orchestra/Regina Carter, March 25

• Mozart’s Great Mass with Mehta, March 31, April 1 to April 3

• Mehta Conducts Bruckner and Berg, April 7, April 8 and April 10

• Beethoven’s Fidelio with Dudamel and Deaf West Theatre, April 14 to 16

• Gen X Festival, April 22 to April 30, May 10

• Itzhak Perlman and Rohan de Silva, April 24

• Waiting to X-Hale at Redcat, May 1

• The Rite of Spring and Estancia with Dudamel, May 5 to May 8

• On the Dance Floor: LA’s Queer ’90s, May 7

• Dudamel Conducts Revueltas and Petrushka, May 12 to 13

• Ortiz, Villa-Lobos and The Firebird with Dudamel, May 14 to May 15

• Dudamel Conducts Beethoven’s Ninth, May 26 to May 29

• Hold On, We Shall Overcome with Nathaniel Gumbs, May 29

 

Los Angeles Master Chorale

Walt Disney Concert Hall,

111 S. Grand Avenue

lamasterchorale.org

• Handel/Part, March 20

• United We Sing, May 8

 

Microsoft Theatre

777 Chick Hearn Court 

microsofttheater.com

Select shows:

• Cirque du Soleil, March 17 to May 1

• Netflix is a Joke: The Festival — A

Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, May 4

• The Full Circle Tour: KEM and Kenny

“Babyface” Edmonds, May 14

• Pedro Fernandez, May 20

• Alejandra Guzman and Paulina Rubio, May 22

 

Crypto.com Arena

1111 S. Figueroa Street

cryptoarena.com

Select shows

• Justin Bieber Justice Tour, March 7 to March 8

• Imagine Dragons, March 12

• Marc Anthony, March 18

• New Edition: The Culture Tour with Charlie Wilson, March 20

• Alt-J and Portugal. The Man, March 27

• The Go-Go’s, March 30

• Tyler, the Creator, March 31

• Los Tigres Del Norte, April 2

• Journey and Toto, April 5

• 93.5 KDAY Presents Krush Groove, April 30

• Ricardo Arjona, May 1

• Netflix is a Joke: The Festival – Kevin Hart, May 6

• Eric Church, May 7

• New Kids on the Block, May 27

 

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Boulevard 

thewiltern.net 

• The Walters, March 5

• Mayhem & Watain, March 8

• Hippie Sabotage, March 15

• Perfume Genius and Hand Habits, March 20

• Cobra Man, March 26

• The Script, March 30

• Jawbreaker, Best Coast and the Linda Lindas, April 1 to April 3

• a-ha, April 7-9

• Jacob Collier, April 13 to April 14

• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Armchair Expert & Dax Shepard, May 2

• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Conan O’Brien, May 4

• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Chelsea Handler, May 5

• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Deon Cole, May 6

• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Margaret Cho, May 6

• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Theo Von, May 7

• Netflix is a Joke Festival: Brian Regan, May 8

• The Flaming Lips, May 9

• Big Thief, May 10 to May 11

• Neil deGrasse Tyson, May 19

