TV viewers will see Los Angeles financial adviser Stanton Roseman bring his knowledge to the grocery store for the Leslie Jones-helmed ABC primetime game show “Supermarket Sweep on Sunday, Jan. 30.
Roseman teamed up with his older sister and nurse educator Jeni Coxson of Spanish Fork, Utah, for Team Virgin Margaritas. The experience gave them a chance to step away from their everyday lives and do something “over-the-top exciting.” No matter the outcome, they just wanted to have a good time.
“I’m just honored to be up there,” he said. “I think in a time when there’s so much negative news, watching the show is such a positive thing.
“Just because it’s 100% pure entertainment is what it is. It’s something that people can do without really having to worry about anything difficult or straining.”
“Supermarket Sweep,” the third revival of the 1960s grocery store-themed game show, premiered in October 2020 and is in its second season.
In each episode, three teams of two contestants face off in a series of trivia, fun facts and timed challenges. Winners of the minigames earn time to their clock for the final race, where competitors must collect as many high-value items as possible. The top team wins the dollar amount of their items in addition to a $100,000 prize.
Roseman likes game shows for their excitement, which is what inspired him to apply. He initially applied to another series but received a call about “Supermarket Sweep,” one of the shows he grew up watching in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Auditions began in July 2021, and Roseman said much of the process was held via Zoom due to COVID-19 protocol. Filming for the episode began at the end of August 2021.
“I just can’t say enough positive things about how professional the whole experience was and how professional the entire team was,” he said. “I would recommend it to anyone that has ever had in their hearts that they should be trying out for a show.”
On the set, the staff was firm about health protocol and maintaining a level of safety.
Roseman said the experience was a bit intimidating with so much action, adding that he got so excited to be on the show that his Apple Watch even warned him about his heart rate.
“It’s a little daunting,” he said.
“And to see a celebrity (Jones) hosting the show, it’s a little overwhelming, but she makes it super comfortable. She’s super fun and she helped put you at ease, and the staff is just there with you all the way.”
A Utah native, Roseman has lived in California for six years and works for Merrill Lynch in Downtown Los Angeles. He is an alumnus of Dixie State University, where he earned a bachelor’s in business administration. He earned an MBA from Notre Dame.
“Most of my day is taking care of people’s millions or helping them plan toward retirement or helping them plan for some major event,” Roseman said.
“It (the show) was a chance for me to do something exciting and something different than what I normally do every day, which is something that’s kind of off the wall.”