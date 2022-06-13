Melissa Li and Kit Yan didn’t know what performing at a queer Asian cabaret in Boston would lead to.
Nearly 15 years after they crossed paths in school and were performing at the cabaret together the two artists have found their way to Los Angeles where the East West Players are producing the musical they wrote based on their experiences.
“One day, Kit came up to me in the green room and was like, ‘What do you think about quitting our jobs and going on tour?’” Li recounted.
“I was like, ‘I don’t know you that well, but sure. Sounds great.’ We were both in our early 20s. So, we did that. And a lot of things happened on tour which made its way into the musical, but, basically, we became the best of friends and the worst of enemies, and we ended up just hating each other for two years.”
During those two years, they reflected on their friendship and wrote about it to heal themselves and their relationship. Li is a singer-songwriter and Yan is a slam poet.
“When we finally got back together as friends, Kit brought me a bunch of poems,” Li said. “He was like, ‘What do you think about this being a musical?’ That was 10 years ago and here we are now.”
The musical, “Interstate,” tells two stories. One is of Dash, a transgender spoken word artist, and his lesbian best friend Adrian, as they decide to travel across America to meet with their fans. The second story is of Henry, a transgender teenage boy living in small-town middle America who finds solace in Dash and Adrian’s art and sets out to meet them.
Yan said “semi-autobiographical” isn’t quite the right word, but the musical was definitely inspired by the road trip that they took. Both set out to find community and more people who were like them. Now it is their full-time job to write plays, musicals and share their art.
“It’s so important to us to write from our own experiences and knowledge and what really matters and means something to us,” Yan said. “No matter what you’re writing about, as long as you are doing that, then that is something incredibly human and universal. We often write about family, friendship, community. ‘Interstate’ is certainly about all of those things. It’s about being young, going on a journey. It’s about artists who are trying their best. It’s about friends who try their best to love each other and fail in some ways and succeed in others.”
The role of Henry came out of one of their workshops. A blogger who spends a lot of time on the internet, he is amalgamation of all the young folks that Li and Yan met when they were traveling, mostly in smaller towns.
“Younger kids would come up to us and say, ‘I’ve never met another trans person before. You’re like me, right? This means so much to me to see you exist and perform and speak what I feel.’” Li said.
“Henry is sort of a surrogate for that in our show. It’s really important not only to show Henry’s journey as someone who’s isolated, who’s struggling, who’s figuring things out, because that’s an important story. It’s also important to have Dash, which is the older trans character who has gone through things like figuring out his identity, but is still figuring out love and friendship and what it means to be a man. So, it’s really about those parallel journeys.”
Yan said Henry also represents the two of them as well, when they were younger and trying to figure out being queer and trans and what that meant for their relationships to their families, their communities and their towns.
The show is set in 2008, the year they went on tour. At that point, the internet was an exciting place to meet people like them for the first time.
“I was going to college in Wellesley, Massachusetts,” Yan said. “I was trying to figure out being trans and there was nobody else like me in my school and not very many people in the town. I would go online to learn about how to navigate the medical system and feelings and trying to see if there were other people with the same feelings as me.”
Even though the show is set in 2008, Yan said it continues to be incredibly relevant.
“Trans kids can’t go to the bathroom or hear our stories in schools or play sports with each other,” Yan said. “Asian Americans are getting harassed daily. With increasing violence, it’s just really been time for us to examine the things that this musical shows and to ask the tough questions the show is asking.”
The show has stayed thematically true to its original intent, the musical has changed drastically over the past 10 years, they said. Originally it was purely about the two of them and it paralleled real life.
“As it started to shape, we realized actually we can say more about these topics if we change some of the facts, we can get more to the truth,” Li said. “It’s evolved quite a lot.”
The first time they tried to mount the show was at Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis. It was due to open March 2020 — and was cut short by the pandemic. Yan said they learned a lot about the show but didn’t get to do everything that they wanted to do.
“Now, here in LA, we finally get the chance to do a full production of the show,” Yan said. “It’s very exciting to be in conversation with the Asian American community here, the queer community here, the West Coast community here. I think a lot of our communities really intersect here and hearing the response from folks here in LA will be really valuable for the development of the show. East West Players is the perfect place for us to do this because of its long-standing history as a pioneer of and champion of these stories.”
