LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes Eastside Arts Initiative invites local artists and arts organizations serving Eastern LA County to apply for a grant for programming or projects in the visual and performing arts, including the art trades.
A total of $150,000 will be awarded for grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 through a competitive process.
Grant proposals demonstrating a cultural and community significance, meeting LA Plaza EAI’s funding priorities will be accepted through 5 p.m. March 31. Visit eastsideartsinitiative.org for guidelines and applications.
“The LA Plaza Eastside Arts Initiative plays an integral role in the development of the arts in Eastern LA County through our grant funding, making a long-lasting impact in our local communities,” said John Echeveste, LA Plaza chief executive officer.
Applicants are encouraged to attend the LA Plaza EAI Grant Program Q&A Workshop by Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 or Feb. 17.
This workshop will help applicants through the process and answer frequently asked questions about the funding priorities and grant applications. To attend one of the two workshops, RSVP with preferred the date to arts@eastsideartsinitiative.org.
“I am very grateful for my EAI grant, which helped continue performing arts classes free to the young people in Highland Park and Lincoln Heights.
“My students, their parents and family members who help with the beautiful dance costumes and stage designs are also grateful,” dance choreographer Jorge Rivas said.