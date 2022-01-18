Though it may have interfaced with the music of Duke Ellington in passing over the years, the Los Angeles Philharmonic is addressing the Ellington legacy in a meaningful way this month with a miniseries of concerts at the Disney.
“Robert Glasper Reimagines Ellington” saw the shape-shifting jazz wizard bring a decidedly contemporary perspective on Jan. 15. The LA Philharmonic, conducted by Thomas Wilkins, undertake the rest of the evenings: “The Symphonic Duke Ellington” plays selections from long-form opuses, with guest soloist, pianist Gerald Clayton, Thursday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 21. And they play selections from Ellington’s Sacred Concerts, Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23.
In his 50-year career, Ellington (1899-1974) always looked for new formats to compose for and new ways to present his orchestra.
One of his most significant achievements was the six-month musical “Jump for Joy,” which ran in 1941 at the nearby Mayan Theatre on Hill Street. The show was a provocative revue of social topics, featuring the best comics, singers and dancers to be heard in LA.
It was a program that changed weekly, which drew audiences back. (Teenage saxophonist Zoot Sims, living in Hawthorne, saw “Jump for Joy” six times.) At the time of his death, Ellington was at work on a musical he called “Queenie Pie,” with the aim of landing on Broadway, the one venue he could not penetrate.
Thomas Wilkins has conducted the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra since 2014. He’s conducted Ellington’s music with organizations around the country, like the Boston Symphony Orchestra. He came to Ellingtonia in his native Norfolk, Virginia, through the teachings of his teacher, jazz organist Reginald Walker. The son of a single mother in a housing project, Wilkins was taken with orchestral music early on and pursued it with determination.
“Through what Reggie showed us, I could hear the orchestral elegance and sophistication in Duke’s music,” Wilkins said from his home in Michigan.
“When I started seriously investigating his orchestral scores, I saw that he wrote for strings the way he would for horn sections. The string orchestra is part of the fabric of the music, and it sounds as though it belonged there all along.”
Ellington’s band was the one orchestra that never folded, nor took an extended hiatus, after the big band era (roughly 1935 to 1955) had ended.
He kept the band working, even if it meant through grueling tour schedules. The night after Duke was honored at the Nixon White House in 1969, the Ellingtonians played a high school. He populated his band with players who were often one of a kind and, sometimes, otherwise unemployable. If he heard something special in the way they played, he had a spot for them in the band. His epochal band of the early 1940s was full of instrumentalists with distinct regional voices — from New York, Kansas City, Chicago and New Orleans — and it excited Duke to craft instrumental settings for his men.
That generosity of spirit enabled Ellington to take on a writing and arranging partner, the gifted Billy Strayhorn, who came onto the band in 1941. Their symbiosis was such that Duke could tell him that he needed a 64 bar middle section with a particular mood in a specified key — on a cross-country phone call — and marvel at how the completed Strayhorn section would dovetail neatly with his own introduction and ending. The grinding performance schedule allowed Ellington a luxury few composers enjoy: He could hear his music played after it was written the night before in an ice cream reverie (Will Wright’s vanilla bean was his favorite flavor).
Ellington and Strayhorn were complementary, but there were distinctions in what each man brought to the table. Duke was a largely self-taught talent, who displayed bold color in his writing. Strayhorn had some formal training and brought a harmonic lushness that added an entirely new strata to the Ducal canon.
Strayhorn, not Ellington, wrote one of the themes most associated with the band — “Take the A Train.” Where Duke’s masterpieces of blues arrangement like “Harlem Air Shaft” and “Koko” jump and rock, Strayhorn’s themes could move very slowly (“Chelsea Bridge” and “Blood Count”) but are full of harmonic portent.
“Ellington’s music is something we’ve gotten into before, a little bit, with the LA Philharmonic,” Wilkins said. “We have a history of looking for music that outside of the proscribed concert box.”
Reminded of LA’s exceptional caliber of musicians, many of whom work in the recording studios or aspire to, Wilkins said.
“Los Angeles, New York and Boston have some of the best musicians you will ever hear in your life. The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra is especially great at grasping all different kinds of rhythm; we might play a Sibelius piece and then a Stevie Wonder tune right after it. Those players can actually see a rhythm, and they know just how it should be phrased. Our motto at the bowl is: ‘We can play anything the second time.’ But I find with younger musicians — they listen to absolutely everything.”
During his lifetime, Ellington the pianist was condescended to, if not dismissed outright. As a piano-playing bandleader, he seldom put his instrument in the spotlight. But there was Duke — vamping until the band’s prima donnas found their places on the bandstand, constructing layered introductions to the tunes, setting the tempo, giving the downbeat, cueing the soloists, supporting them, calling the more energetic players back to the arrangement and supplying musical connective tissue — all from the piano bench. As his mentor, stride piano icon Willie “the Lion” Smith declared: “The guy’s a great modern pianist!”
As with his writing, Ellington’s piano playing was distinctive — full of harmonic color and strong rhythm, with occasional dissonance. His pianistics strongly influenced subsequent innovators Thelonious Monk, Herbie Nichols, Cecil Taylor, Andrew Hill and others. Each one took Duke’s blueprint in an entirely personal direction.
Pianist Gerald Clayton will play “Night Creature” and selections from large pieces “New World A-Comin’” and “Black, Brown and Beige” at the Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 concerts.
“He’s one of the pillars of this music,” Clayton said about Ellington’s role from a tour stop in Budapest.
“Duke’s own playing may be overlooked within the orchestra, but as you familiarize yourself with those recordings, you can hear how fundamental it is — not only to their music but to the larger music. What I’m trying to do in my music is connect those pillars like Duke of the past to the artists of today.”
“When you hear the Ellington piano trio recordings. It’s easier to hear the connections to Monk and Andrew Hill and the others Duke profoundly influenced. He had an approach to arpeggiation that was almost magical in that it has a sense of fullness, yet it’s full of space and transparency — and then in the bass clef he had that solid left hand that was keeping the rhythm.
Wilkins said he loves that audiences are hungry for this music.
“We’ll be playing ‘Brown’ from ‘Black, Brown and Beige,’ and that music not only swings — it absolutely struts. One of the things I picked up early on from Ellington is that he was an important voice of the Harlem Renaissance, and his music was full of Black pride.”
