The dance group homeLA understands a home can mean a lot of different things. And that you don’t have to be an expert to feel empathy.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., homeLA will host “The We in Me: Embodying Empathy.” Calling upon as many learning modalities as they can, activities will include dramatic performances, drumming, movement, embodiment, conversation and civic engagement — all centering on the needs and concerns of the unhoused.
Rather than invite traditional experts in the field, they’ve reached out to people who have unhoused relatives, people for whom the issue is meaningful in a practical manner because they’ve had to work through issues.
Chloe Flores, the director of homeLA, knew when she first took on the title in 2019 that in order to be an organization that explores homes in Los Angeles, they had to address the issue of homelessness. She stresses that they aren’t a social or political organization, but the artwork they represent touches upon homelessness.
She also has a brother who is unhoused, making the topic one that was near and dear.
“The way this evolved was very organic,” Flores said. “It felt good. A lot of people involved have family members who are homeless. It’s something a lot of us are interested in engaging in.”
There will be two events as part of “The We in Me.” The “Embodying Empathy” will be the first event. The second will be “The We in Me: Community Care Kits.” It will be more action-oriented for families and school-age children who can come together and pack hygiene kits for the unhoused. It will take place on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Box’s parking lot, 822 E. Third Street.
“We really thought intentionally about how we wanted to do this,” Flores said. “We’ve had many meetings and in-depth discussions about what it can be and what we can do. That day is really focused on modeling empathy toward our unhoused neighbors starting young and facilitating conversations with younger people so that they can ask questions and not in a fearful way.”
The evening of “Embodying Empathy,” which also takes place in The Box’s parking lot, incorporates many different elements as part of a focus on educating people about homelessness issues. It starts with a presentation by the Los Angeles Poverty Department (LAPD). They’ve been performing their new show that focuses on empathy, “The New Compassionate Downtown.” They’ll bring excerpts from it this evening.
It is directed by John Malpede and Henriette Brouwers, and the Museum of Contemporary Art commissioned it for “We Rise 2021.” Skid Row artists perform it, and it introduces an alternative way to market Downtown LA for those who value compassion.
Flores says everyone will then have to change their perspective and physically move their bodies 180 degrees to see the two-story model home from artist Corazón del Sol. She has partnered with Oasis Cannabis and ARCspace to create Jardin de Estrellas, a community-focused project responding to the lack of low-income housing opportunities in Los Angeles.
“She saw a lot of her neighbors get evicted during the pandemic,” Flores said. “While trying to help them find low-income housing, she found out how difficult it was.”
Del Sol will introduce the project and the prototype. She’ll share her inspiration and discuss her low-income housing model.
“We are trying to touch upon the many different ways that people learn,” Flores said. “The event will take place in front of the model home. They can physically touch the object. We’re trying to engage all the ways that people learn and explore empathy through movement, fun, music and community.”
Participants will be invited to get out of their seats and participate in an embodiment exercise led by Jay Carlon. The exercise is designed to choreograph people’s perceptions toward empathy.
After that exercise, everyone will shift their bodies again and can sit down or stand up for a moderated conversation between Carlon, del Sol and Pastor Cue, the founder of the “Church Without Walls” that serves the unhoused in DTLA’s Skid Row. Bernard Brown will facilitate the conversation virtually with a co-facilitator on-site.
“These people we’ve all brought together because, for them, homelessness is not a concept, it is a lived experience,” Flores said. “Instead of people like quote-unquote experts, we’ve wanted to replace that with people like you and me, to remove the degree of separation and create a level playing field.”
She says that Brown and Carlon are educators and Cue has a profession of listening and advising — that all of them are people with compassionate professions.
“Our hope is to create an environment where people feel welcome to ask questions they maybe wouldn’t normally ask or explore,” Flores said. “Our hope is to create a more adept human race to deal with the things that life throws at us.”
The evening will end with a 45-minute performance by Cubanos Percussion, an Afro-Cuban group of musicians who call Skid Row their home.
Flores describes “The We in Me” as a pilot educational program that they hope to learn from and do more events in the future. They want to continue having this conversation.
She encourages the residents of DTLA and those who work there to come to the event.
“Come and meet your neighbors,” Flores said. “There will be artists from Skid Row. It will be a great introduction for people to learn about The Box, the Los Angeles Poverty Department and homeLA and to be side by side with unhoused individuals and their neighbors.”
“The We in Me: Embodying Empathy”
WHEN: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Nov. 4
WHERE: The Box Parking Lot, 822 E. Third Street, Los Angeles
INFO: homela.org (masks required)